SALEM NEWS VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KEIRA SWEETNAM
Marblehead Senior
Outside Hitter
For the second year in a row, Keira Sweetnam has been chosen as the Salem News Player of the Year. She was also named Northeastern Conference MVP for the second season in a row in addition to making the All-State team as a junior and again as a senior.
This past season, nobody was her equal on the court. Sweetnam had the ability to crush the ball on spikes and change a game in seconds, finishing eighth in the state for hitting (with the highest percentage on the North Shore).
The Marblehead captain was deadly with 293 kills and over 500 for her career, to go along with 181 digs this season. Sweetnam packs a powerful punch any time she spikes the ball and is able to take charge in any set.
"Keira is an all-around player who is just dominant on the court," said Magicians head coach Killeen Miller.
Committed to play volleyball at Wesleyan University, one of Sweetnam's best matches of the season came against Masconome with 27 kills. She also had a .479 hitting percentage in a non-league win over the eventual Division 4 state champions from Ipswich.
Sweetnam is as talented in the classroom as she is on the volleyball court with a 4.44 grade point average. She said that her brother Patrick, who plays sports at Colby College, has been her biggest athletic influence.
CAROLYN BAILEY
Ipswich Senior
Libero
Key player for state champions with 401 service receptions in 72 sets ... Had 36 aces and 214 digs ... Cape Ann League Second Team all-star ... Ipswich High's all-time digs leader with 386 in her career ... Win over Lynnfield on home court was her personal best ... Carries a 3.4 grade point average and plans to study criminal justice in college ... Former teammate Louisa Rossler, a libero and role model for Bailey when the latter was a sophomore, made a huge influence on her.
ABIGAIL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Junior
Setter
Recorded 1,000 career assists in her 11th grade campaign ... Had 446 this past season for career total 1,049 ... First Tanner to every hit 1,000 ... Captain-elect was third on the team in kills (126) and led Tanners in aces (53) and points off serve (205) ... Finished with 218 digs ... First Team All-Northeastern Conference ... Team's co-MVP with sister Isabel ... Had 34 assists, setting up younger sister Lizzy for her 1000th, in 4-set win over Haverhill ... Also outstanding basketball player and softball pitcher ... Has 4.06 GPA and is ranked third in her class.
ISABEL BETTENCOURT
Peabody Senior
Outside Hitter
Peabody coach Lisa Keene called 'Bo' the heart and soul of the team ... Led Tanners in kills (219) and digs (289) ... Captain gave her all with sister Abby setting up powerful kills ... First Team All-NEC ... Tanners' co-MVP with sister Abby ... Best performance was in season opener against Melrose, a team Tanners had lost to in 3 sets the previous year but came back to beat them in 5 this season ... Verbally committed to play softball at Bates ... Three sport star also plays basketball and catcher in softball ... Has 4.09 GPA and ranked fourth in class of 404.
KENDRA BROWN
Ipswich Senior
Setter
Came up with her best performance in state final win over Joseph Case with 30 assists, 10 digs, a pair of aces and two kills ... This past season played in 72 sets with 299 assists in a 6-2 only sets with three rotations ... Also had 85 digs, 33 aces, 14 kills ... Cape Ann League Second Team all-star ... Gave Tigers potent 1-2 punch at setter along with junior Tess O'Flynn ... Carries 3.65 GPA and ranked in 4th decile ... Plans to major in biology or bio-medical science in college.
DESTINEE DEJARNETTE-ALEXANDRE
Essex Tech Senior
Middle Blocker
Eighth Hawk in past nine seasons to be named Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP ... Salem resident had 200 kills, 203 digs, and 54 aces ... Captain received Hawks Leadership Award and Homecoming MVP ... Best individual performance was in five-set win over Lowell Catholic with personal record 20 kills and 16 digs ...Received Leadership Award and was Homecoming MVP ... Has 4.72 GPA and ranked fourth in class ... Plans to study biology on pre-dental track in college.
AUDREY LAPINE
Danvers Sophomore
Her 364 assists were fourth best in the Northeastern Conference ... Served at 91.6 percent ... Finished with 28 blocks ... Her 94 serves received was best for Falcons ... 63 aces ... 341 assists was 4th best in NEC ... Seventh in the NEC with 28 blocks ... Best individual achievement was learning how to run a 5-1 offense ... Setting requires a strong connection with everyone else on the court ... GPA is 99.1 ... Thinking about continuing volleyball at next level.
MAXINE LAPINE
Danvers Senior
Middle Blocker
Captain had 46 blocks (29 solo, 17 assisted), second best marks in the NEC ... Had 37 aces while serving at 95.3 percentage ... Also had 123 digs ... Strongest performances both serving and blocking came against Somerset Berkeley, Arlington Catholic, and Marblehead at home ... Carries weighted grade point average of 98.9 and is ranked among the top 30 of her class ... Biggest athletic influences were the team's seniors when she was a sophomore.
VANESSA LATAM
Masconomet Senior
Setter
NEC First Team All- Conference ... Two-year captain had a conference best 459 assists, finishing her career with more than 1,000 ... Had 107 kills and 79 serving aces (also tops in the NEC) ... Had 161 digs and 24 blocks ... Always put team goals first and helped Chieftains win the NEC crown ... Team MVP ... Plays year-round ... Ability to attack the volleyball with high proficiency allowed her to change the game ... Wants to attend a strong academic college and would like to continue volleyball career ... Has 4.5 GPA on 5.3 scale
CHRISTINE MBACHI
Essex Tech Junior
Right Side Hitter
Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star from Peabody had 147 kills, 29 digs, and four aces ... Captain-elect also is small forward in basketball for the Hawks and does 100 hurdles and throws javelin in outdoor track ... Had career high in kills this past season ... Has 4.7 grade point average and is ranked 11th in her class ... Plans to attend college and major in neuroscience ... Biggest athletic influence is Serena Williams because of her influence on women.
LAURYN MENDONCA
Peabody Senior
Middle Blocker
Captain named NEC First Team all-star ... Had 95.2 percentage serving with 25 blocks and 132 digs ... Best part of her game was blocking and passing ... Always a threat at the net ... Carries 3.6 GPA and plans to go to college ... Also strong basketball player for the Tanners ... Said her teammates made her want to constantly perform at her best, which in turn made her overall game better.
JAMILA ORIAKHI
Swampscott Junior
Setter
Northeastern Conference all-star led her team with 231 assists ... Averaged 4.8 per game ... Finished with 39 aces and 59 digs ... Best individual performance was in away game at Saugus with 22 assists and four aces ... Also had nine aces against Salem ... Has 3.8 GPA and plans to continue to play at college level while majoring in architectural engineering or civil engineering ... Influenced athletically and otherwise by her older brother Jonathan.
MYA PERRON
Beverly Senior
Outside Hitter
All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Had 207 kills and .266 hitting percentage, the latter of which was third-best in the conference .. Tallied 123 digs along with 36 aces ... Six rotation outside hitter was able to deliver powerful kills ... Captain's best individual performance was home game against Danvers when she had 17 kills with a 42.5 kill percentage, twoaces, and 10 digs ... Panther MVP plans to continue playing volleyball and softball in college while studying nursing ... Carries 4.6 GPA and is ranked 26th in her class.
HELENE PHELAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Setter
Had 271 assists and 42 aces ... Best performance was in Cardinal Spellman game, in which she had 23 assists and seven aces ... Stepped up to lead Crusaders in five-set matches vs. Spellman and Newburyport ... Carries 4.8 GPA and plans to pursue a career in medicine in college ... Said her brother Emmet inspires her with his constant encouragement and support, and plays for him during matches.
ADDISON PILLIS
Ipswich Sophomore
Middle Blocker
The 6-foot-1 force was just what state champion Ipswich needed in the middle ... Played 78 sets and had 49 blocks including 26 solo, 115 kills, and .377 hitting percentage ... CAL First Team all-star recorded most blocks in a single season for IHS ... Also had 50 aces and 55 digs ... Best performance was in state final against Joseph Case, but turning point came in first game with rival Lynnfield where she gained confidence ... Wants to play for a Division 1 college team ... Has 4.31 GPA.
NATALIE REYNOLDS
Beverly Senior
Middle Blocker
All-Northeastern Conference ... Had 202 kills, 95 digs, 47 aces, and 24 blocks ... Best game was first one against Masconomet in which she recorded a number of statistical bests ... Panther captain also was outside hitter at times this fall ... Plans to attend college for business while continuing to play volleyball ... Said coach Ashley Krugh has been her biggest influence because she pushed and guided her to do her best.
ELSA RICHARDS
Essex Tech Junior
Setter
Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Star has 480 career assists with 89 aces, 128 digs, and 58 kills ... Career high 39 assists in one game and best-ever nine aces in another ... Had 55 aces this past season ... Captain from Wilmington says her best game came against Bishop Fenwick with 36 assists, 5 kills, and two aces while doing good job setting up hitters for kills and being a threat at the net ... Has 4.4 GPA and plans on college.
GRACE ROEBUCK
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Outside Hitter
First Team CAL First Team all-star ... Had 120 kills, 117 digs, and 42 aces ... Captain from Wenham ... Best individual performance was against North Reading with 12 kills, 11 digs, and eight aces ... Plans to attend a four-year art college to major in interior design ... Carries a 4.03 GPA ... Said Hamilton-Wenham track coach Steve Sawyer had taught her to always have a positive attitude.
AMBER SCANLON
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Setter
Captain named CAL Second Team all-star ... Had 355 assists, which where second best in Cape Ann League and seventh in all Division 4 ... Finished with 69 digs and 47 aces ... Best individual performance was in home game against North Reading with 35 assists and 8 digs ... Has 4.01 GPA and plans to major in elementary education in college ... Said her mom has influenced her because she played all the same sports and positions.
GRACE SORENSEN
Ipswich Senior
Outside Hitter
American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Team — one of only four in Massachusetts ... Co-Player of Year for CAL Baker Division ... In 70 sets played had 91 aces ... Finished with 218 kills and 186 service receptions ... Had .302 hitting efficiency for two-time Division 4 state champions ... Also had 153 digs and nine blocks ... Captain from Georgetown holds school record for all-time kills ... First team All-CAL ... Best game was for state championship vs. Joseph Case with 22 kills ... Will attend Bryant University and play Division 1 volleyball.
ISABEL WABNO
Marblehead Senior
Outside and Middle Hitter
Second in Northeastern Conference for digs with 278, an average 4.1 per set as a six rotation player ... Had 347 service receptions ... NEC All-Conference ... "She's a dominant force on the net, and her all-around best quality is her movement on defense,. She picks up everything," said Magicians coach Killeen Miller ... Plans to study computer engineering in college.
CAMRYN WETTSONE
Masconomet Senior
Outside Hitter
Had 534 kills in her career, including 283 this past season ... Captain from Boxford was First Team All-Northeastern Conference ... Also had 65 aces and 200 digs ... Team MVP ... Best individual performance was hitting her 500th kill at first playoff game against Milford ... Committed to play volleyball at Penn State in Harrisburg ... Will major in psychology ... 4.28 grade point average on 5.3 scale.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Abby Ruggeiri, Sr., Setter& Nikki Erricola, Sr., Outside Hitter
b: Lacey Murphy, Jr., Outside Hitter& Callie Symond, Soph., Right Side Hitter
DANVERS: Ava Newton, Sr, Outside Hitter
ESSEX TECH: Kaylen Potter, Soph., Middle Blocker
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Gaby Campbell, Jr. Middle Blocker& Ava Day, Soph., Libero& Katerina Makogonov, Sr., Middle Hitter
IPSWICH: Tess O'Flynn, Jr., Setter
MARBLEHEAD:Julia Potvin, Sr., Setter& Caitlin Parkman, Sr., Libero
MASCONOMET: Sydney Draper, Sr., Libero& Katherine Faddis, Sr., Right Side Hitter& Abby Filmore, Sr., Middle Hitter
PEABODY: Michaela Alperen, Sr., Defensive Specialist& Lizzy Bettencourt, Fr., Outside Hitter
SALEM: Mia Silva, Fr., Setter
SALEM ACADEMY: Kaedynce Kauth, Soph., Setter& Annabelle Wemmer, Jr., Outside Hitter
SWAMPSCOTT: Fayth Bascon, Jr., Outside Hitter& Caterina Kelly, Sr., Outside Hitter& Anastasia Hayes, Sr., Outside Hitter