2023 Salem News Girls Tennis Player of the Year
KENDALL SKULLEY
Masconomet Senior
First singles
For the second straight season, Masconomet strung together a perfect 20-0 campaign, capped off by another win over Westborough in the Division 2 state championship. The Chieftains were incredibly balanced from top to bottom, and first singles standout Kendall Skulley led the charge once again.
Named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year for the third consecutive spring, the 5-foot-5 standout compiled a 19-1 individual record after going 18-2 last season. A team captain, Skulley thrived with a consistent serve, efficient ground strokes and a polished net game. She came out on top in her state championship match against Westborough to help Masco to a convincing 4-1 win.
An excellent student, Skulley maintained a 4.6 GPA and will attend Colby College in the fall. She says her younger sister Teagan, who shined as the the Chieftains' third singles player this spring, is her biggest competitor and biggest supporter on and off the court.
*****
THE ALL-STARS
AIOFE BRESNAHAN
Marblehead Junior
First Doubles
Teamed up with fellow all-star Lucia Levin to finish unbeaten in doubles play this season ... Chosen as a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Favorite match this past spring came in the first round of the Division 2 state playoffs against Milton, where it was 90 degrees on the court by they battled through the match and won it ... Has a 3.8 grade point average ... Said her brother pushed her into playing sports with him when they were younger, where she in turn started to love athletics.
CHARLY COOPER
Marblehead Senior
Third singles
One of her key triumphs this spring was a playoff victory over Milton, which was ranked seven spots higher in the Division 2 playoff seedings than the Magicians ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Coaches Award winner for MHS ... Team captain went 11-4 on the season, with her only two NEC losses to unbeaten state champion Masconomet ... Favorite win came against non-league foe Newburyport, where she battled for a 7-6, 2-6, 12-10 victory ... Terrific 4.36 GPA ... Going to the University of Washington in Seattle to study marine biology.
ELLA COMPARATO
Pingree Senior
Second singles/First doubles
Highlanders captain boasted a winning individual record ... Received Eastern Independent League all-star honorable mention ... Coach's Award recipient ... Had a massive comeback win in singles action against Brooks School ... Also shined in doubles alongside partner Phoebe Thorne ... Has a strong net game ... Honors student will attend Villanova and plans to play club tennis ... Also played soccer at Pingree.
REBECCA CURLEY
Beverly Senior
First singles
Panthers' captain saw every opponent's best player and more than held her own, winning more than half of her matches ... Chosen as team MVP for the Orange-and-Black ... Northeastern Conference all-star selection ... Felt her best match came in the second meeting vs. Marblehead after dropping the first match against the Magicians ... Ranked 36th in her senior class with 4.42 GPA ... Heading to the University of New Hampshire to study environmental engineering with a minor in sustainability/sustainable agriculture.
NORA ELENBAAS
Bishop Fenwick Senior
First singles
Two-year captain and singles star was named Catholic Central League all-star ... Compiled a 12-3 overall record in top slot for Crusaders ... Came up with a big three set win over a tough North Reading opponent ... Helped Crusaders secure a Division 2 playoff victory ... Grateful for her head coach, Paula Hannon, "for her constant support and motivation" ... Boasted a spectacular 4.7 grade point average ... Headed off to Boston College, where she'll study nursing.
LAINE FOUTES
Swampscott Senior
Second singles
Two-time Northeastern Conference and Salem News all-star and Big Blue captain posted a 14-3 record ... Team MVP ... Showed mental toughness in a 7-5, 6-3 victory at Marblehead ... Had perhaps her most dominant showing in a 6-1, 6-2 win over Beverly ... Also a soccer captain ... Excellent student graduated with 4.76 GPA and was ranked No. 3 in her class ... National Honor Society class officer ... Honor Scholar for academic excellence awarded by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce ... Headed off to the University of South California as one of just 55 students accepted into the The Business of Cinematic Arts in the Marshall Business School.
CHLOE GERN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Third singles
Spectacular final season for the two-time defending Division 4 state champions saw her go a perfect 21-0 ... Team captain from Hamilton was an easy selection for Cape Ann League all-star accolades ... Showed both her talent and her grit in the finals against Manchester Essex, pulling out a 6-2, 6-0 win after falling behind 0-2 to official give H-W another state crown ... Graduated as class valedictorian with a 4.23 GPA out of a possible 4.3 ... Headed off to Dartmouth College.
SIENNA GREGORY
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
First doubles
Paired up with fellow Salem News all-star Abby Simon to finish a remarkable 21-1 on the season ... An easy selection as a Cape Ann League all-star ... Hamilton native earned All-Scholastic accolades ... Also stepped in at both second and third singles for the two-time Division 4 state champions when needed ... Generals' captain-elect for 2024 season ... After their only loss of the season to eventual Division 3 state champion Newburyport, Gregory and Simon won the rematch with the Clippers four days later in another three-setter ... Vice President of National Honor Society carries a 3.7 GPA.
SKY JARA
Hamilton-Wenham Jr.
First singles
South Hamilton-Wenham had another dominant campaign by finishing 18-3, helping the Generals win their second straight Division 4 state championship ... Cape Ann League all-star ... All-Scholastic winner ... For all her success in actual matches, her favorite moment of the season was beating her Masconomet opponent in a scrimmage after losing badly to the same player a year ago ... Two-time Salem News all-star is 39-6 combined her last two seasons ... Considering taking a gap year after high school graduation, but wants to major in psychology and minor in business management once she attends college.
MAYA KLINK
Masconomet Sophomore
First doubles
Doubles star compiled a perfect 19-0 record with partner Shaylee Moreno ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Played major role in helping Chieftains secure second straight Division 2 state championship ... Had impressive 6-0, 6-0 win over Minnechaug in Division 2 state quarterfinals ... Uses 5-foot-8 frame to shine at the net ... Maintains 4.1 GPA and plans to go to college ... Says her older sister Nina, who plays second singles at Mascononet, is her biggest influence.
NINA KLINK
Masconomet Senior
Second singles
Northeastern Conference All-Conference selection was nearly unbeatable at No. 2 singles slot, posting a 19-1 overall record ... Huge part of Chieftains' remarkable run to another Division 2 state championship ... Came up with big win over Westborough in state title match ... Took over second singles slot after shining at No. 3 last spring ... Will attend Lynn University in Florida ... Says her younger sister Maya, who plays doubles for Masco, has been her biggest supporter.
MADELYN LEARY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Second singles
Crusaders' captain went 12-3 in regular season and 13-4 overall ... Repeat Salem News all-star also secured third straight Catholic Central League all-star status ... Coach's Award recipient ... Helped Fenwick to 13-2 regular season record ... Clinched a 3-2 Division 2 tournament win for her team with impressive individual victory over Falmouth opponent ... Boasted fantastic 4.86 GPA and will attend University of Michigan to major in biochemical engineering.
LUCIA LEVIN
Marblehead Junior
Second doubles
Made an adjustment while she and her partner were losing early on vs. Beverly and started lobbing the ball over the net instead of driving return shots into it, resulting in a comeback victory ... Beat every opponent aside from Masconomet in the Northeastern Conference ... Finished with a 13-5 mark in the regular season ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Magicians' captain-elect for 2024 campaign ... Excellent student (4.22 GPA) has been looking at colleges in Canada, Scotland, and Ireland ... Her 74-year-old grandfather, who taught her the sport, recently had liver surgery and is back on the court, has been her biggest influence.
HANNAH MINASIAN
Beverly Senior
First doubles
School choice student from Peabody had a terrific season with her partner and fellow all-star Abby Ruggieri ... Named a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Won over half of her matches ... Most proud of going into a third set tiebreaker with powerhouse Marblehead ... Graduated with a 4.5 grade point average ... Going to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to study Economics and Environmental Science.
SHAYLEE MORENO
Masconomet Senior
First doubles
Went undefeated (19-0) at first doubles with partner Maya Klink ... Helped Chieftains to second straight Division 2 state title and a perfect 20-0 record ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Finished high school career in style, securing a comeback three-set win over Westborough in state final ... Excellent student held 4.7 GPA and will attend Northeastern University to major in behavioral neuroscience in the honors program ... Says her tennis coaches for 10 years, Bill Dunn and Caitlin Reilly of Northeast Tennis Club, have been huge influences on her.
NAOMI PROVOST
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Second singles
Near-perfect season saw her finish 20-1 in matches this spring, including an unbeaten regular season ... Steady and strong performer for the Division 4 state champions all season ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Said one of her best performances came in a scrimmage prior to the start of the state playoffs, where she prevailed in three sets and got her focused for what was to come in the postseason ... Honor Roll student ... Comes from a family of avid tennis players who encourage her to constantly improve her game.
ABIGAIL RUGGIERI
Beverly Senior
First doubles
Outstanding leader was a three-sport captain not only on the tennis courts, but also for the Panthers' volleyball and basketball teams ... Selected as a Northeastern Conference all-star ... Tried third singles for the first time in a match this spring and ended up victorious after prevailing, 6-3, 6-1 ... Graduated with a 4.08 grade point average ... Going to the University of Maryland to study Environmental Science and Policy.
MADISON SAVAGE
Danvers Sophomore
First singles
Tenth grader could get to almost any return shot and delivered them back across the net to her opponents with both precision and force ... Chosen to the All-Northeastern Conference team ... Selected as the Falcons' team MVP ... Said that her best match of the season was a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Beverly ... Wants to keep playing tennis while attending a business school after graduating ... Madison Keys is her biggest influence because of her never-give-up attitude and the fact that she spreads kindness through her nonprofit organization.
GWEN SCHROEDER
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Third singles
Talented second year player finished with impressive 14-2 individual record ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Picked up a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win over North Reading ... Helped Crusaders to 13-2 regular season record and a Division 2 state tournament win ... Sports a 4.39 grade point average ... Hoping to play volleyball in college.
ABBY SIMON
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
First doubles
Standout from South Hamilton almost always took care of business on the court along with partner Sienna Gregory, completing her high school career with a 21-1 personal record and a second straight Division 4 state championship for the Generals ... Cape Ann League all-star ... All-Scholastic pick ... Echoed Gregory's sentiments that their victory over Newburyport in their second meeting was the result of more intensity and her best personal performance ... Had a 3.8 GPA ... Headed to Bucknell University.
TEAGAN SKULLEY
Masconomet Sophomore
Third singles
Second-year standout moved from second to third singles this season and utterly dominated the competition ... Went 20-0 in individual matches ... Helped guide Chieftains to another unbeaten campaign and a second straight Division 2 state championship title ... NEC All-Conference member ... Shined in state championship against Westborough ... Ranked 32nd in graduating class with 4.747 GPA ... Looks up to her older sister, Kendall, who was a first singles star for Masconomet.
PHOEBE THORNE
Pingree Senior
First singles
Wenham resident held down top singles slot with winning record ... Also teamed up with Ella Comparato for successful campaign in doubles action ... Team MVP ... Highlanders captain earned Eastern Independent League all-star honorable mention ... Secured two wins over Andover at No. 1 singles ... Headed to Bowdoin College and hopes to continue tennis career.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Grace Adams, Soph. 2nd doubles; Ella McAleer, Soph. 2nd doubles; Adeline Kontos, Fr. 1st singles.
Bishop Fenwick: Aoife DeClercq, Sr. 1st doubles; Liz Champagne, Sr. 1st doubles.
Danvers: Sophie Sanidas Soph. 3rd singles; Ava Nadeau, Soph. 1st doubles; Josie Vogel, Fr. 1st doubles.
Hamilton-Wenham: Sofia Montoya, 2nd doubles; Laynee Wilkins, 2nd doubles.
Ipswich: Abbie Allen, Fr.; Tess O'Flynn, Jr.
Marblehead: Courtney Yoder, Sr. 1st doubles; Aviva Bornstein, Jr. 1st doubles.
Masconomet: Chloe Ahern, Sr. 2nd doubles; Taylor Mastrogiovanni, Jr. 2nd doubles.
Peabody: Jessica Chau, Jr. 1st singles; Valentina Goga, 3rd singles.
Pingree: Kira Nielson, Jr. doubles; Riley McCloy, Sr., doubles.
Salem: Chiara Cole, Sr. 1st singles.
Swampscott: Victoria Quagrello, Jr. 1st doubles; Anna Ratner, Sr. 1st doubles.