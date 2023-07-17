BASEBALL
Matt Lessard
Salem
Matt Lessard knew his second year as Salem High baseball coach would be better than the first. What he didn’t count on was his Witches having the best season of any SHS baseball squad in more than three decades. Salem went 16-5, marking the program’s most victories since the 1990 North championship club went 22-3. Coming just 12 months after a 1-17 showing, the Witches 15-win improvement is one of the fastest — and most impressive — turnaround stories ever on the North Shore.
“(Captains) Riley Fenerty, Jack Doyle, Jon Wasserman, and Sebastian Cruz gave us unparalleled leadership,” Lessard said. “The other coaches in our program, Matt Hubauer, Chris Jones, and Dylan Payne, were great thought partners, too. We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish nearly as much as we did without their dedication and support.”
The Witches went 11-2 in the Northeastern Conference, winning the NEC Lynch division title for the first time since 2008 and posting the best overall record in league play. They had a tremendous pitching staff (team ERA: 2.35) handled by an outstanding catcher in Wasserman. Offensively, Salem had a .316 batting average.
Voted NEC Coach of the Year, the 31-year-old Lessard built up Salem’s confidence through dedication to fundamentals and execution. Their NEC Lynch clinching victory over Peabody, under the lights on the road in front of a big crowd, was a great example of all the hard work coming together, he said.
“Salem High and the whole city really supported us, and having a good fanbase and attendance enhanced our play,” said Lessard, noting that athletic director Reilly Christie was above and beyond in his support.
Working as Manager of Product Research at Liberty Mutual Insurance who pitched at St. Anselm College, Lessard resides in Woburn and is grateful to his girlfriend Maddie Ahern for all her support during the season. The Vikings baseball program and Marc and Greg Crovo have been invaluable mentors and friends, he said.
SOFTBALL
Brian Seabury
Bishop Fenwick
Brian Seabury guided the Crusaders to a 15-8 record this spring in his second season as head coach. The Fenwick players and coaching staff went through an extremely difficult time early in the season after freshman Emily Shann suffered an untimely death following an accident at her home. At the time, she was the team’s second baseman and backup pitcher.
Seabury was able to keep the Fenwick girls focused and playing well while never forgetting their teammate. They honored Shann throughout the season, painting her No. 3 on their arms, hanging her game shirt above their bench, and holding a memorial tournament in her honor to help establish a scholarship in her name. It was a special moment when the Crusaders won that tournament over Memorial Day weekend.
He has put Bishop Fenwick softball back on the map, having posted a 27-17 overall record there. In his eight years of coaching high school varsity softball, his teams have gone 87-70. This year’s squad played their best at the end of the season, with shutout victories over North Reading and St. Mary’s of Lynn in the playoffs before falling in the Division 3 state semifinal round.
“The best description of this team was resilient,” said Seabury, who was assisted by his 80-year old father, Bill. “We had many challenges on and off the field.
“My favorite moment was the celebration after winning the St. Mary’s game. It was nice to see them be kids and how happy they all were for each other.”
Seabury, who works for Encore Boston Harbor as a casino dealer, has a girlfriend Elaina and a golden retriever named Larry.
BOYS LACROSSE
John Wilkens
Marblehead
The greatest season in Marblehead boys lacrosse history — and one of the best seasons that any Magicians team has ever had in any sport — resulted in a 21-1 season and a spot in the Division 2 state semifinals.
Along the way, Wilkens’ squad set program records for most wins, most consecutive wins (21), most goals scored (291), most goals per game (13.22), and most playoff wins in one season (3) en route to its first-ever Final Four appearance.
As impressive as the team’s offense was, its defense was equally stellar in allowing just 129 goals, an average of less than 5.9 against per game. Just three teams scored double-digit goals against MHS.
Marblehead won its fifth straight Northeastern Conference championship this spring and ran its league unbeaten streak to 61 games.
When asked to describe his 21st Marblehead High team, Wilkens said they were “persistent and hard working, with a never-give-up attitude. Everyone worked hard and made each other better in practice each day.”
The 56-year-old Wilkens, who won an NCAA championship during his playing days at Johns Hopkins University, is a history teacher at Marblehead High. He wishes to thank his assistant coaches, family, friends, and athletic department.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Courtney McKallagat
Beverly
Nearly nine years ago, Courtney McKallagat joined the Beverly girls lacrosse coaching staff under Alyson Healey. Five years later, she took over as head coach and has had the Panthers trending in a positive direction ever since.
Despite numerous player injuries and absences throughout the regular season, McKallagat guided the Orange-and-Black to a 14-6 record this spring in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference. Beverly earned a spot in the Division 1 state tournament, where it would go on to snare an opening round win before falling to eventual state finalist Westwood. Relying on complete team efforts with a balanced attack and steady defense, the Panthers picked up some signature wins against fellow Division 1 programs such as Haverhill and Peabody.
“Our team this year was like a family,” said McKallagat, who took home NEC Coach of the Year honors. “We worked hard to build a culture of responsibility and respect for each other. We had a lot of ups and downs, but in the end all of our struggles helped us appreciate our successes even more.”
A substantially separate third and fourth grade teacher in Danvers, McKallagat got her coaching start at Algonquin Regional as an assistant and goalie coach, where her teams reached the state finals and state semifinals in 2012 and 2013, respectively. She has continually established a winning culture in Beverly, and this past season had four girls score at least 30 goals. She helped bring attention to mental health awareness, collaborating with Marblehead to host a game for “Morgan’s Message.”
“My favorite part of this year’s team has been our sense of family combined with accountability,” added McKallagat. “They’re also extremely silly, and just knowing that walking out to the turf every day was going to bring a smile made everything worth it.”
McKallagat thanked her JV coaches, Meg Henrichon and Liz Musumeci, as well as her boosters and the BHS administration, including athletic director Dan Keefe and administrative assistant Mary Morency. She says that her “players are the ones who deserve all the credit; I’m just the lucky one who has the front row seat to watching them succeed.”
BOYS TRACK
Zachary Lankow
St. John’s Prep
This was a special season Lankow and the always strong Eagles’ outdoor track and field team, which again won the Catholic Conference with a perfect 5-0 record for the fifth straight season. The varsity and freshman/sophomore level were each league champs and State Relay winners — the third straight season the varsity has done so.
In addition, St. John’s Prep set two Division 1 Meet records, seven school records, had two All-Americans, two state records in the 4x100 relay, and both a state and New England record in the 2-mile (8:44.2) set by Salem News Boys Track Athlete of the Year, Nathan Lopez.
In his eight years as head coach, Lankow’s team have only lost three out of 32 spring meets. A teacher at St. John’s Prep, he has coached the sport for 11 years all told.
“Honestly and humbly, this spring season was one of the most impressive in school history,” said Lankow. “My favorite thing about this team is the way they competed for each other. We had our share of individuals and relays doing some spectacular things, but it was always regarding something bigger — and that was the ‘SJP’ on their singlet. It means something to wear your school uniform and colors and share that with teammates, coaches, and supporters. This group understood that.”
The St. John’s Prep teacher has coached the sport for the past 11 years. He and wife Rachael are newlyweds.
GIRLS TRACK
Fernando Braz
Peabody
For the second time, Fernando Braz was honored by the Mass State Track Coaches Association by being named Massachusetts Coach of the Year. He has coached track and field for 30 years, including the last four as Peabody’s head girls coach (in addition to being the boys’ coach).
This spring was a historic one for the Tanners, with seven titles at the state level and a national championship as well. Long standing school records were broken along the way; in some cases smashed. The girls went a perfect 7-0 in the Northeastern Conference, won the Dunn Division title, and took top honors at the NEC Championship Meet. Peabody was runner-up at both State Relays and the Division 2 state competition.
“This team was resilient, focused, and committed to the Tanner track and field goals,” Braz said. “My favorite thing was their daily observation of the collaborative work by coaches and athletes striving to accomplish the regular and championship season goals.
“I had the honor of working with and learning from the (assistant) coaches on a daily basis. And to the athletes, thank you for a lifetime of memories.”
Braz has created a strong family unit in this highly successful program. The athletes he works with know he cares for them both on and off the track, not only about their achievements but in helping them become better people.
The husband, father, teacher, and owner of Going The Distance Coaching Service was a star runner at Peabody High and later at Boston College.
BOYS TENNIS
Mark Metropolis
St. John’s Prep
Mark Metropolis has enjoyed much success in his lengthy coaching career with the Eagles. But this past season will unquestionably go down as one of the more memorable ones for he and his squad.
Metropolis guided St. John’s Prep to a 17-1 regular season record and an undefeated Catholic Conference campaign. That marked the team’s fifth conference title in a row and 29th in the past 33 years. When it came time for the playoffs, the Eagles reached the Division 1 state semifinals and ultimately finished with a 20-2 record. Both of St. John’s Prep’s losses came to eventual state champion Lexington by identical 3-2 scores.
“This was probably the hardest working and most dedicated group of players I’ve had in all my years coaching,” said Metropolis, a retired electronics teacher at Peabody High. “These kids came ready to play and wanting to be pushed to the limit every day. Improvement was evident.”
Metropolis has been coaching varsity tennis for 35 years, compiling a 17-10 record in two years at Pingree and a ridiculous 494-118 record with the Eagles. He’s won four state titles and has gone 264-12 in Catholic Conference matches. This is his fourth time being honored as The Salem News boys tennis Coach of the Year — and first since 2013.
Metropolis thanked the entire St. John’s Prep athletic department, strength and conditioning coaches and athletic trainers “for being there for the team,” as well as all the coaches “who worked with my players during the offseason.”
“The players bonded with each other and pushed each other to get better,” he added. “When practice ended each day they would say ‘One more round, Coach’. They really loved being on the court, and it was an honor coaching such a great group of kids.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Joe Maher
Hamilton-Wenham
Success has followed Joe Maher, 48, wherever he has coached tennis at Hamilton-Wenham. Following a 20-year stint as the Generals’ varsity boys head coach in which his teams went a combined 271-83 (.766 winning percentage), he became the girls’ head coach for H-W and has promptly guided them to back-to-back Division 4 state championships.
This spring, the Generals went 22-1 and steamrolled their way through the state playoffs. As the top seed in Division 4, the Cape Ann League champions didn’t lose a single set until the final, when they defeated their league rivals from Manchester Essex, 4-1, to take the state crown for a second straight season.
“The team was eager to repeat as state champions after returning all three singles starters,” acknowledged Maher. “New players in the doubles positions were excited to make their impression on the team’s success, too, and worked hard to improve every day.
“My favorite aspect of the team was seeing this year’s seniors have great success on the court, as they’ve been with me since the start of my coaching the girls team and have improved tremendously.”
A math teacher at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School who lives in Hamilton, Maher has a career 53-6 record (.898 win percentage) in three seasons coaching the girls. He and his wife, Sonia, have three children: son Jay (20) and twin daughters Ava and Julia (17), who played tennis for their father this spring.
Maher thanked his wife for her continued support, Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo “for working tirelessly for us to have courts to play on”, and colleague John Kotch “for supplying me with caffeine during a long state tournament run.”