TIM BRODERICK
St. John’s Prep
Alpine Skiing
Dominance was the best word to describe what the Eagles accomplished on the slopes this winter. They blasted their competition in the North Shore Ski League, winning all 12 of their races in convincing fashion to take first place. That continued in the state championships, with St. John’s compiling a team time of 5:02.91 to finish atop the mountaintop once again.
“We are blessed at St. John’s to have great leaders and young men,” said Broderick, whose squad finished the year a perfect 14-0. “This team was filled with class acts who don’t take themselves too seriously, but came ready to put their best effort each day. They knew how to deal with the ups and downs of a season with maturity beyond their years.”
In Broderick’s 13 seasons at the school, he doesn’t recall the Eagles ever losing a regular season race. He stated his favorite aspect of this year’s champions was the way that the seniors and juniors embraced the younger skiers, welcoming them in without hesitation.
An Economics and Social Studies teacher at St. John’s Prep, he and his wife Libby have two young daughters and another child due in July.
Broderick thanked his assistant coach, Jeff Cann, for “always being the voice that keeps me on an even keel. We’ve been coaching for many years now and he’s become one of my great friends.”
THAD BROUGHTON
Peabody
Boys Basketball
The parity within the Northeastern Conference was exceptional in boys hoop this winter, and Broughton’s Tanners were right in the thick of it.
Despite rostering an undersized squad, Peabody rattled off 15 regular season wins, the most in Broughton’s 12-year tenure. They nearly upended conference power Beverly, falling by a single point in December, while earning marquee wins against Marblehead, Gloucester and Manchester Essex. Come playoff time, the Tanners not only hosted an opening round Division 1 game for the first time in recent memory, but they snuck past Medford in thrilling fashion, 67-66, for the program’s first postseason win since 2004.
“This group was unselfish,” said Broughton, who holds the all-time scoring record at nearby St. Mary’s of Lynn with 2,005 points. “As coaches, our jobs were made easier because each player understood their individual role and that made our team stronger. After our final game, I told the team that as sad as I was that the season ended, I was more sad we couldn’t get to continue hanging out with each other every day. This was a special group.”
A history teacher at Peabody High, Broughton holds an all-time coaching record of 129-125 (including regular season, exemption games and postseason tilts). He and his wife, Julie, have four children: a son, Thad Jr. (13), and three daughters: Brielle (12), Emily (10) and Kelsey (7). He’s been coaching basketball in some capacity for 17 years now and thanks his wife, family, coaching staff and players for their continued support and dedication.
“This year’s team was talented, hardworking and focused,” added Broughton. “Our practices were intense and it carried over to the games. They also genuinely cared about each other, and that showed on the court.”
ADAM DeBAGGIS
Bishop Fenwick
Girls Basketball
DeBaggis, who has coached the varsity team at Fenwick for the last 12 years, took this year’s squad, which included just two seniors plus three freshmen, to the Division 3 state final before falling to arch rival St. Mary’s of Lynn by just four points (45-41). Star player Cecilia Kay, The Salem News’ Player of the Year, led the way, but it was DeBaggis who brought along ninth graders Caitlin Boyle, Celia Neilson, and Anna Fertonani into playing huge roles in the team’s overall success.
The Crusaders were different by the time the state tournament rolled around, finishing with an 18-8 overall record. Only seniors Erica Lendall and Ava Bellacini are graduating, meaning Fenwick should be powerful once again next winter.
DeBaggis, an English teacher at Georgetown High School, has coached girls basketball for 15 years overall. He is now 185-96 in his career at Fenwick, including a 25-9 playoff record. He readily admits he is not the easiest to play for because he demands a lot from the girls in practice, watching films, and doing things the correct way. This group, he said, listened, learned, and got better.
“The team was young, hard working, genuine, and fun,” he said. “They’re great people who improved so much throughout the year. I loved seeing what great teammates they were to each other.”
He and his wife Kristin are parents of 17-month-old daughter, Cecelia. DeBaggis thanked his wife, his team, and his assistant coaches “who are the best in New England.”
SEAN DUNLEAVY
Beverly
Boys Indoor Track
It was a historic season for the Panthers under Dunleavy, who not only went a perfect 9-0 this winter but also captured their first Northeastern Conference indoor track title in 31 years.
“This year’s team had the perfect balance of being focused and very determined, while at the same time keeping it light and fun,” said Dunleavy. “I loved watching them celebrate after winning the relay against Peabody. When Ryan Whiting crossed the finish line, our guys went crazy and stormed the track. It was a memory that I’ll never forget — and I know the guys won’t either.”
A sixth grade history teacher at the Holten-Richmond Middle School in Danvers, Dunleavy has coached indoor track for nine seasons in Beverly, compiling a 50-19-1 overall mark. He has been coaching for 23 years overall, starting as the Danvers High girls outdoor track coach, and has served as the boys cross country at Beverly High from 2007 on. He took over as indoor coach for the Panthers in 2013.
He and his wife, Stacie (a first grade teacher) have two sons: Ryan, who was a captain and Salem News All-Star for Beverly this season, and 15-year old Andrew. In addition, Federico Clavarino, a 17-year-old exchange student from Italy, is living with the Dunleavy’s and was part of the indoor track team.
“I’d like to thank my captains Shane (Barker), Brendan (Brophy), (Ryan (Dunleavy), and Misha (Krygin); their leadership was instrumental in winning that NEC title,” he said. “Day in and day out I relied on my captains more than I have in any other season. These guys really stepped it up in so many different ways. Track can be a sport with many different groups like sprinters, distance runners, and throwers which can really cause a lack of unity, but they created a cohesive atmosphere where our entire team gelled.”
CLIFF EXILHOMME
Salem
Wrestling
There might be some pressure that comes with hosting a big postseason meet in your own gym, but in the case of the Salem High wrestling squad it brought out their very best.
The Witches racked up 177 points to finish fourth as a team at the Division 2 North sectional meet. That showing came just a few weeks after Salem was third at the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League championships, their best at that meet 15 years.
Balancing between dual meet success (Salem went 5-3 and had its first 4-0 start in a decade) and being ready for the tournaments at the end of the year is always a challenge. Exilhomme, Salem’s long-time head coach, navigated it expertly, guiding eight Witches grapplers to the Division 2 state meet and helping Brendan Dalton reach the All-State meet once again.
“The Divisional and state tournaments were our best performances of the season,” said Exilhomme. “Just watching how well they put their techniques and skill sets together at the right time of the season was a great sight. It was a great feeling as a coach.”
A behavior specialist who lives in Beverly, Exilhomme says his wife Victoria is his rock and is grateful for the support of his son, Jordan, and daughter Camryn. He thanked former Salem AD Scott Connolly for giving him a chance to coach the wrestling team (and football as a linebackers assistant) seven years ago, as well as current AD and assistant coach Reilly Christie and assistant Conor Maguire.
“Also all my wrestlers over the years and their families,” Exhilhomme said. “I’m very thankful they allow me to coach their children.”
JEN HABEEB
Danvers
Gymnastics
Jen Habeeb was still in high school 16 years ago when she began teaching gymnastics classes. It’s a passion of hers that has never waned — and for that the gymnasts at Danvers High are extremely thankful.
In her eighth season as head coach, Habeeb guided the Blue-and-White to an 8-1 mark. Performing at their best when the stakes were highest, the Falcons finished third at the North Sectional event with a team score of 146.475, thus earning a spot in the state championships. There, Danvers placed second in the Commonwealth with a remarkable 148.150 points, trailing Northeastern Conference rival and four-time state champion Masconomet by just .450 of a point.
“This team was a powerhouse!,” Habeeb said enthusiastically. “So many amazing, talented gymnasts who were also incredibly humble and kind.
“My favorite thing about this team was their dedication and love for the team,” she continued. They were so supportive of each other, down to every last turn they took at practice. They loved being together and cheering each other on.”
A public accountant by day, Habeeb takes care of two of her nieces (15-year-old Ava and 7-year-old Thea) full time. She thanked her assistant coach of seven years, Aimee Sinewitz, the team parents, and her team “for making this year so fun and memorable. We truly had an amazing group beyond the talent — and I’m excited for next season.”
MARK LEONARD
Essex Tech
Boys hockey
Every one of Mark Leonard’s four seasons at Essex Tech has been better than the last. This winter resulted in the best record in school history at 20-2-2, another Commonwealth Athletic Conference in its final season before moving to the Cape Ann League, and two playoff wins (both by shutout) in the Division 3 playoffs for the first time ever.
The Hawks scored 120 goals in their 24 games (one via forfeit), allowed just 36 tallies while recording six shutouts, and were as equally powerful on home ice (13-1-1) as they were on the road (6-1-1). They only allowed six power play goals against them the entire season in 76 man-down situations (killing off penalties at a 92 percent succession rate) while producing 24 power play goals in 69 changes (35 percent).
“It was a close knit group that had strong leadership, a great work ethic and was very deep ... with some very talented players,” said Leonard, whose overall high school coaching record, including 24 seasons at Peabody High, stands at 281-249-51. “They had the desire and drive to win and prove that they weren’t just a “tech team.”
Leonard, who is 53-16-11 in his four seasons behind the Essex Tech bench, got to coach his son, sophomore center Brady — who tied for the North Shore scoring lead this winter with 45 points — for the second straight season. He and his wife Colleen also have a daughter, Abigail, who is a freshman at the University of New Hampshire.
He thanked his two assistant coaches, Paul Costa and Dan Collins, as well as Essex Tech administrators Mike Murphy (athletic director), Shannon Donnelly (principal) and Dr. Heidi Riccio (superintendent) for their tremendous support.
NOLAN RAIMO
Marblehead
Girls Indoor Track
A former track star at both Marblehead High and Williams College, Raimo has now settled in as a top notch track coach. He has served as the boys track coach at Marblehead High the last four years and took over the girls indoor team two seasons ago.
This year, his Magicians went 8-1, placed second at the Northeastern Conference championships, and were fourth at Division 3 States. Raimo has an impressive 20-5 record with the girls. He noted that this winter’s team was invested that it’s a fallacy that teams either have fun or work hard; in reality, teams that work hard do have fun.
“Track and Field is an individual sport, but this group of girls made it a team sport by investing and caring for teammates,” Raimo said. “When you have a group of over 50 girls who are all working to get better, success is inevitable. So many student-athletes took ownership of their track careers. They sought to get better by doing countless little actions to improve.”
He and fiancé, Emma Cox, live in Marblehead. He plans to go back to school for computer science.
Raimo said his favorite things about this year’s seniors is that they’re the first class of boys he coached from freshman through senior years, and is proud of how they and the girls grew as people, especially having to face a global pandemic that forced them to isolate from peers. “Yet they are passionate, empathetic, and hard working people who will go on to do great things in life,” he said.
MICHELLE ROACH
Peabody
Girls hockey
Kids these days talk about ‘keeping it 100’ ... and no coach on the North Shore made more of the number 100 this winter than Peabody’s Michelle Roach.
In earning her 100th victory behind the bench of the Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading co-op squad, Roach became just the second woman in Massachusetts history to both win 100 games as an MIAA coach and score 100 points skating for an MIAA team (as Roach did as St. Mary’s of Lynn’s first captain in 2002-03).
“The history never really hit me, but to think I might be doing something that inspires girls to coach someday means the world to me,” said Roach, whose career record is 104-51-11 in eight seasons. “I had some amazing coaches growing up in Lynn.”
This winter’s Northeastern Hockey League Coach of the Year, Roach led the Tanners to a school record 18 victories. Their No. 8 seed in the Division 1 playoffs was their highest ever and they reached the tournament quarterfinals, falling to eventual runner-up St. Mary’s of Lynn. With only one senior on defense, Peabody allowed only 1.10 goals per game and finished among the top five teams, defensively, in the state.
The director of human resources for Reading Public Schools, Roach also coaches girls lacrosse at Peabody High. She thanks assistant coaches Stephen Roach and Amanda Donahoe as well as her parents/booster groups and athletic directors Dennis Desroches (Peabody), Dave Johnson (North Reading) and Mia Muzio (Lynnfield).
HEATHER ROUSSEAU
Masconomet
Swim and Dive
In just her second season as head coach, Rousseau’s squad went 6-1 in the regular season and broke numerous school records in the pool, with multiple individuals shine at both sectionals and states. By season’s end, Rousseau was recognized as the Northeastern Conference’s Coach of the Year.
“We had such a wide range of skill sets; we had returning swimmers, club swimmers, some who never swam competitively and some who could barely swim,” said Rousseau, who served as an assistant coach at Masconomet during the pandemic before taking over as head coach last winter. “It was a total team effort to go 6-1 in a tough NEC conference. Every swim mattered, every point mattered, and everyone mattered.”
Working in customer service at the Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union while also operating her own pottery business, Rousseau lives nearby with her husband Mark and their two sons, Joshua (22), a senior at Mass. Maritime, and Jeremy (18), a senior at Whittier Tech. She coached club swimming for seven years before switching to the high school level three years ago.
Asked what her favorite thing about this year’s team was, Rousseau responded: “Team spirit. There’s a lot of heart on this team, so many memorable swims, and their enthusiasm at practice and meets is contagious. Two of our meets were won by just one point. They are an amazing group of young adults; I’m very proud of them all.”
Rousseau thanked her assistant coach, Carol Yuker, who brings 50-plus years of coaching knowledge, “for sharing the hours on the pool deck with me.” She also thanked assistant dive coach Stephanie Forte for her expertise in the event.