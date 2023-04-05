The atomic number for promethium is 61. Sixty-one is also a prime number, the amount of points needed to win a standard game of cribbage, the number of NHL records that Wayne Gretzky holds, and the amount of home runs that Roger Maris hit to break Babe Ruth’s single season record — coming, naturally, in 1961.
Add to that list the 61st annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award, which will be awarded Wednesday night to one of our 15 candidates during a gala ceremony at the Danversport Yacht Club.
The Salem News Student-Athlete Award, sponsored by Salem Five, celebrates the best of the best in our region. Given out every year but one since 1962, it honors those student-athletes who combine brilliance in the classroom, excellence and sportsmanship in athletics, the ability to be a positive influence in their community, and showing a partiality towards helping others.
One student-athlete from each of our 15 Salem News area high schools — Beverly, Salem, Danvers, Peabody, Marblehead, Masconomet, Swampscott, St. John’s Prep, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Academy, Pingree, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich and Manchester Essex — have been chosen by their principals and athletic directors to best represent their school for this year’s event.
Once all 15 candidates have been interviewed Wednesday afternoon, the judges will convene and whittle down the candidates to ultimately pick this year’s winner. Last year’s winner was Jamie Dupont of Beverly High, now a student at the University of New England and a member of the Nor’Easters women’s hockey team.
We are excited to announce that for the first time in four years — pre-pandemic — our traditional celebration dinner for our student-athlete candidates and their families will be held at Danversport. As part of the night’s festivities, there will be a slideshow of the student-athletes, gifts, a guest speaker, and the announcement of the Student-Athlete winner.
We will also present the Nelson Benton Memorial Scholarship to this year’s Student-Athlete winner. It is named in honor of the late and longtime Salem News reporter and editorial page editor, who retired in 2013.
The winner will also be given a commemorative bowl signifying their win. In addition, their name will be engraved on the Student-Athlete trophy, which will reside in the winner’s school until next year’s ceremony. The Paul Revere-style bowl made of sterling silver has the names of all 60 previous winners engraved on its base.
This year’s Student-Athlete judges are Shelley Murray, a Senior Vice President, Regional Manager at Salem Five; Mike Maesano, also a Senior Vice President, Regional Manager at Salem Five; Anne Manning Martin, Councilor-at-Large, Peabody; Matt Williams, the assistant sports editor at The Salem News; and Phil Stacey, Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News.