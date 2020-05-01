Salem News All-Decade boys lacrosse team of the 2010s

Narrowing down a list of more than 800 players who suited up for one of our area boys lacrosse teams over the last 10 years down to the 24 best players by position is no easy task. Think of a slow-footed backup defender trying to prevent a roll dodge from a 100-point scorer, and you get the idea.
So we had to set a few ground rules. First, guys had to have played at least two years of varsity lax locally in the 2010s. That ruled several excellent players, including St. John's Prep scoring star Garrett Campbell (374 points), Prep defenseman and Salem News 2010 Player of the Year James Fahey, and one-time Hamilton-Wenham ace and current University of North Carolina standout Cam Macri (2013).
Prodigious point totals, an array of accolades and post-high school performance didn't always factor into our choices, either. The two dozen young men chosen for our All-Decade Team were not only superlative players, but were absolutely essential to their team's success and would've been stars on any team in any area.
Without further ado:
FIRST TEAM
Attack: Nick Pinciaro, Beverly (2011). Elite finisher and playmaker had more points in one season (130) than any local player this decade during his junior year. His 64 assists that season also tied for the decade's best. Finished with 280 career points (141 goals, 139 assists). Went on to have stellar career at Endicott.
Attack: Nick Albano, Beverly (2015). Salem News Player of the Year and NEC Player of the Year as a junior in 2014 (60-64-124). Had 104 goals, 118 assists and 222 points in three seasons at Beverly, plus 19 points as an 8th grader at St. Mary's Lynn and 68 more points (in 14 games) as a senior at Proctor (NH) Academy. Maybe the most natural scorer of the decade.
Attack: Johnny Crehan, Pingree (2020). UMass Amherst-bound sniper from Manchester is a three-time all-star for the five-time defending McCoy Cup champions as New England Prep School small titleholders. Finished career with 177 goals, 110 assists and 287 points. Bullet shot from anywhere on the field.
Middie: Kurt Hunziker, Masconomet (2012). Only two-time Salem News Player of the Year (2011, 2012). Three-time Cape Ann League all-star; twice a U.S. High School All-American. Lockdown middie was also leading scorer in program history when he graduated (191-76-267). Teams won 67 games in four years. Played at UMass Amherst.
Middie: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead (2015). Salem News Player of the Year in 2015 after a brilliant 77-35-112 senior season, earning him NEC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Four-time NEC all-star finished with 234 career points and led Magicians to 60 wins in four years. Played at Notre Dame.
Middie: Sam Abate, Beverly (2017). Salem News Player of the Year as a junior in 2016. Second Team U.S. All American was three-time First Team NEC all-star and Salem News all-star. Graduated with 162 goals, 97 assists and 259 points, having also played attack. NEC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.
LSM: Paul Heffernan, Marblehead (2019). Two-time Salem News all-star and All-Northeastern Conference selection was a ground ball specialist who helped spearhead the Magicians' offense. NEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior captain. His teams went unbeaten in league play for two straight years.
Defense: Jimmy Littlefield, Hamilton-Wenham (2016). All-CAL and Salem News all-star as both a sophomore and junior before transferring to Avon Old Farms. Terrific cover D-man, a true takeaway specialist. Eastern Mass. all-star as a junior. Currently at Notre Dame.
Defense: Tyler Starr, Ipswich (2017). Two-time Salem News all-star was three-time North champ and Division 3 state titlist in 2017. Two-time CAL all-star and 81 ground balls his last two seasons with 52 caused turnovers. Had 56 takeaways as a senior, earning CAL First Team all-star accolades.
Defense: Grant Latimer, Pingree (2019). Salem News Player of the Year in 2019. Three-time New England prep school champion. Team MVP as a junior; also First Team All-Region. Massive (6-2, 225 lbs.) and agile. Eastern Independence League and team MVP as a senior. Unanimous U.S. Lax HS All-American. Currently at Providence College.
Faceoffs: Craig Yannone, St. John's Prep (2019). Team MVP as a senior won 73.42 percent of his faceoffs and scored 16 goals, almost all of them right off the draw. Second Team EMass Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American was captain for Eagles as well.
Goalie: C.J. White, Pingree (2017). U.S. Lacrosse All-American and MVP of the Eastern Independent League as both a junior and senior. Backstopped Highlanders to three straight New England crowns. Absurd .830 save percentage as a junior. Three-time Salem News all-star now plays at Division 1 Hobart.
SECOND TEAM
Attack: Kiefer Heckman, Peabody (2014). Salem News Player of the Year in 2013 led state in scoring as a senior (78-48-126). Two-time All-NEC is program's all-time leading scorer with 166-120-286 totals. Blindingly fast and skilled with the ball in his stick.
Attack: Killian Morrissey, Ipswich (2017). Salem News Player of the Year in 2017. Had 74-32-106 totals while leading Tigers to Division 3 state title as a senior. CAL Baker Player of the Year as a senior scored in all but one of his team's 22 games. Finished with 254 career points.
Attack: Andrew Riccio, Hamilton-Wenham (2018). Salem News 2018 Player of the Year is second all-time in North Shore history in assists (174) and finished with an even 300 career points. Four-time CAL all-star, three-time Salem News all-star, two-time CAL First Team.
Middie: Jimmy O'Connell, St. John's Prep (2011). Member of 2010 state champs helped turn defense into offense with wicked stick on takeaways and ground balls. Had 54-8-62 totals as a senior and was named All-American. EMass and Catholic Conference all-star.
Middie: Elliott Burr, Hamilton-Wenham (2012). Ridiculous 61-40-101 numbers for a midfielder his senior season. Two-time CAL all-star was also an EMass all-star as a senior. Had 110-70-180 all told and was dominant on faceoffs. The 6-foot, 190-pounder played at Boston University as well.
Middie: Josh Fiore, Peabody (2015). Two-time Salem News all-star was team MVP and First Team All-NEC as a senior, when he put up 73-24-97 numbers. Led Tanners in scoring as a junior and senior. Fourth-highest scorer in program history (137-68-205).
LSM: Clint Gourdeau, Hamilton-Wenham (2019). Physical prowess and excellence with the long pole allowed him to win most 1-on-1 battles. CAL Player of the Year as a senior, going 10-10-20. Two-time Salem News all-star.
Defense: Patrick Foley, St. John's Prep (2015). First Team Eastern Mass. All-American. Was team MVP as a senior with a team-leading 91 ground balls. Physical 6-foot-1, 185-pound long pole was a Catholic Conference all-star who played at Johns Hopkins.
Defense: Ridge Driscoll, Marblehead (2018). Three-time Salem News all-star was the Northeastern Conference's MVP as a senior. Magicians' MVP as a junior and senior finished with 9-20-29 scoring totals. NEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. Now playing at Division 1 Holy Cross.
Defense: Kyle McCarthy, Pingree (2021). Excellent freshman campaign at Peabody High, then repeated ninth grade at Pingree, where his star shone even brighter. Aggressive and disciplined; can play LSM or close D. Lockdown 1-on-1 defender already ticketed to Syracuse.
Faceoffs: Charlie Gillis, Ipswich (2017). CAL Player of the Year as a junior. Two-time team captain won 77 and 73 percent of his faceoffs, respectively, over final two seasons. First Team All-CAL as a senior. Had 42-28-70 scoring totals his last two seasons. Netted GWG off faceoff in state semifinals with 11 seconds left.
Goalie: Aidan McAdams, Ipswich (2018). Three-year standout between the pipes won a pair of Division 3 North crowns and the state title in 2017. Had a spectacular 12-2 career record in the playoffs. Owns most wins in Ipswich history with 49, suffering only 11 losses in his career.
###
Salem News Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey writes 'Lax Lowdown' column on boys lacrosse during the spring sports season. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||