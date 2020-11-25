Salem News All-Decade Football Team for the 2010's, Part 1

In our first of three Salem News All-Decade Football team installments, we profile the top trenchmen of the past decade on both sides of the ball, as well as the tight ends and specialists.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
MASON DAVIS
St. John’s Prep
Salem News Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2019 was a part of back-to-back Division 1 Super Bowl championship squads ... Catholic Conference all-star went 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds ... Two-way tackle was always in control of the line of scrimmage no matter which side of the ball he was on ... Could beat offensive linemen with bull rush technique or by using his deceptive speed ... Peabody native possessed outstanding work ethic and football intelligence ... Now a member of the University of New Hampshire football team.
JACK LAMBERT
St. John’s Prep
Defensive end extraordinaire for the Eagles who started for three seasons ... Physically powerful 5-foot-11, 235-pounder usually brought down most ballcarriers he got hold of ... Catholic Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior ... Team captain ... Also played some linebacker ... Almost never left the field and had a nonstop motor ... Created havoc in opposing teams backfields with regularity ... Groveland native played all 11 games as a senior at Merrimack College.
BO MILLETT
Marblehead
The Salem News’ Linemen of the Year in 2016 ... Two-time All-Northeastern Conference tackle ... His brawn and brains were a perfect mix on both sides of the line for the Magicians ... Teams routinely ran away from his side of the line defensively ... Could shed blockers easily and tracked down ballcarriers with abandon ... Team captain was part of a Super Bowl squad that held foes to just 11.3 points per game, with three shutouts .. Is now an All-NESCAC tight end at Bowdoin.
JAMES TAYLOR
St. John’s Prep
The 6-foot, 350-pound nose guard was a brutal force in bull rushing his way past opposing blockers and getting to the ballcarrier ... Chosen as the 2018 Salem News Lineman of the Year ... Drew at least two blockers on almost every play and still disrupted opponents’ offensive game plans while freeing up teammates to make tackles ... Exceptional quickness for his size ... Catholic Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior ... Led Eagles to Division 1 Super Bowl title with inspired effort vs. Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium ... Marblehead native now plays at Curry.
ANTON VASQUEZ
Swampscott
Anchored the Big Blue’s 2019 Division 5 Super Bowl championship club on both sides of the line of scrimmage ... Bulldozing run blocker paved the way for the Big Blue’s first 1,000-yard rusher in seven seasons ... Brought tremendous pressure against a high-powered Amherst offense that the Big Blue shut out at Gillette Stadium ... Multi-year starter and NEC all-star honoree ... 6-foot-1, 270 pounder had ideal quickness for bursting through gaps on the defensive line ... Will begin his college career at Bridgewater State when college football resumes in 2021.
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
MIKE HEAFEY
Peabody
Three-year starter was an integral part of the resurgence Peabody’s football program enjoyed in 2014 ... 6-foot-3, 270 pounder earned Northeastern Conference all-star honors ... Frequently was the lead blocker for Doug Santos’ 2,000-plus yard campaign ... Great downfield blocker was ideal fit for Tanners’ power run scheme ... Helped Peabody win its first playoff game in more than 20 years ... Solid pass protector helped Peabody produce its second best passing season and second most total points (341) in school history.
DAVID HURLEY
Bishop Fenwick
Terrific tackle was at the forefront of Crusaders’ devastating rushing attack in 2013 and ‘14, leading to an unbeaten season and Super Bowl crown his junior year ... Two-time Catholic Central League all-star from Danvers ... Part of a unit that won 26 straight games and a pair of North titles ... National Honor Society member used his brains in the trenches to gain leverage over bigger foes ... Also an outstanding linebacker who was named Fenwick’s Defensive Player as both a junior and a senior ... Danvers native played at Stonehill.
GEORGE KALLAS
Beverly
Going 6-foot-2 1/2 and 285 pounds, Kallas was a force on both sides of the pigskin for the Panthers ... Difficult for opposing defenders to beat or get by because of his sheer size and strength ... All-State selection as a senior ... Specialist at pancaking defenders who tried to get past him ... Spearheaded an offense line that allowed Beverly ballcarriers to run for 2,800 yards his senior year, culminated with the school’s first-ever Super Bowl title in 2010 ... Vocal leader drew the respect of all his teammates with his play and his words ... Had great career at University of New Hampshire.
NINO LEONE
Pingree
The 2015 Evergreen League Lineman of the Year also earned a Class C New England Lineman of the Year honor and is the most dominant trench player the Pingree School has ever produced ... 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds ... Impossible to move on the defensive side but even more impressive with power quick feet blocking both at the line and down field ... Middleton native was a four-year starter ... Started 23 games for the University of Connecticut between 2018-19.
OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS
BRENT CAMPBELL
Essex Tech
Two-way standout in the trenches for the Hawks ... Three-time Commonwealth Conference all-star ... Agile for a 300-pounder, he was adept at opening huge holes for his teammates to run through ... Consistently graded out as his team’s top lineman ... Helped squad while the Commonwealth Athletic Conference crown in 2015 and the Division 6 North championship ... Scored a touchdown in memorable Vocational Bowl title win on his home field.
KEVIN DEWING
St. John’s Prep
A complete gentleman off the field, Dewing was a monster once he strapped his helmet on and lined up in the trenches ... Two-time Salem News and Catholic Conference all-star ... The 6-foot, 255-pounder excelled in pass protection and opened up big holes from his spot at interior guard for his running backs to gallop through ... Only starter on both sides of the line as a senior, when St. John’s Prep won the Division 1 Super Bowl crown ... Team captain now playing at Union College.
LIAM GILLIS
Marblehead
Leverage machine helped Marblehead to one its best seasons in 2013 with 10 wins ... Integral part of offensive line that helped Brooks Tyrrell rush for 1,932 yards and 300 on Thanksgiving ... Northeastern Conference all-star was a three-sport standout, making him one of the most athletic pulling players in MHS lore ... Defensively, had 96 tackles as a senior ... Went on to rack up over 120 career tackles in four years playing at Saint Anselm.
MATT JUNEAU
Bishop Fenwick
One of only two players on our All-Decade team who is still active at his high school ... Team captain as a junior in 2019 ... Outstanding center and defensive tackle was quick, intelligent and able to spot formations and plays about to be run before they happened ... Always smooth and consistent on his snaps ... The 6-foot, 205-pounder helped guide Fenwick to Division 6 Super Bowl appearance last fall ... Constantly graded out in the 90’s when coaches reviewed films and even had a perfect 100 in one game.
TOM WALFIELD
Danvers
Two-time Northeastern Conference and Salem News all-star was a tremendous athletic blocking center ... Had no fumbled exchanges in a senior year that saw Danvers win its first NEC title in six years (2019) ... Very smart player was adept at snapping in a variety schemes ... Paved the way for Danvers to win the area rushing title in 2019 ... Also an excellent defensive player with 80 tackles as a senior middle linebacker ...
TIGHT ENDS
JAKE BURT
St. John’s Prep
Two-way end who, at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, was an absolute powerhouse for the Eagles no matter which side of the ball he lined up on ... One of the best red zone targets in the state during his time at St. John’s ... Catholic Conference all-star had soft hands and terrific leaping ability ... Scored seven touchdowns as a senior on 23 receptions ... Lynnfield native went on to a stellar four-year career at Boston College and is now on the New England Patriots’ practice squad.
WILL MILLETT
Marblehead
Was as reliable ask turkey on Thanksgiving, catching 42 passes for a ridiculous 1,097 yards as a senior ... Broke the Magicians’ record for receiving touchdowns in a season, as two trips to the end zone against Swampscott gave him 13 on the year ... Powerful with strong hands and springy legs allowed the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder to go up and catch virtually any ball thrown to him ... Run blocking force was also a two-time Northeastern Conference all-star ... Played two seasons at Trinity.
KICKER/PUNTER
LUKE SAMPERI
Beverly
A three-year varsity soccer player who came out for football as a senior and had a monumental impact on the Division 2 North champion Panthers ... Huge leg and uncanny accuracy ... Nicknamed ‘Legatron’ ... Blasted a pair of 41-yard field goals on the season, including one in his first-ever varsity game on Opening Day ... Also had a 32-yard FG ... Connected on 27 straight extra points ... Averaged over 35 yards per punt ... Cranked 24-yard field goal in North semifinals vs. host Tewksbury on a muddy field for the winning points in a 9-8 Panther upset ... His high, arching 34-yard punt against Billerica in the Division 2 North title game led to a fumble that the Panthers recovered and eventually scored the game-winning TD off of ... Now highly successful kicker at Division 1 Bryant.
RETURN MAN
MATT McCARTHY
Danvers
The 2018 Salem News Player of the Year began that season with a 93-yard kick return on the opening boot of September and never looked back ... Scored an area best 140 points that fall while being named Northeastern Conference MVP and New England Football Officials’ Player of the Year ... Sublime with the ball under his arm in all three phases with 1,840 yards from scrimmage as a senior and close to 3,000 total yards, including kick returns ... Scored 31 TDs in his career and now plays at Trinity College.
