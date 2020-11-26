Salem News All-Decade Football team, Part 2 

In the second of our three Salem News All-Decade Football team installments, we look today at the best linebackers and defensive backs that have patrolled North Shore gridirons over the last 10 seasons.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
DAN BAILEY
North Shore Tech
One of the best defensive players in school history led his squad in tackles for three consecutive seasons, including more than 150 as a senior ... Hard nosed and with a powerful grip rarely let go once he got his hands on opposing ballcarriers ... Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP as a junior and two-time league all-star ... Salem native had 77-yard defensive touchdown return as a senior in Vocational Bowl triumph ... Also an outstanding running back ... Led North Shore to Division 6 North crown in 2014.
LUCAS BAVARO
St. John's Prep
Thunderous hitter spearheaded the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship in 15 seasons with his dominant defensive play ... A rare four-year varsity contributor at St. John's ... Three-time Catholic Conference all-star went 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds ... Considered the area's best tackler during his senior season of 2012, in which he finished with 60 tackles along with an interception return for a score ... Had 115 tackles his final two seasons ... Two-time Salem News all-star from Boxford was also a split end and wideout ... All-State Super 26 selection went on to play college ball at Dartmouth.
AIDAN GILLIS
Marblehead
One of the Magicians' all-time leading tacklers posted back-to-back 100-stop seasons in 2016-17 ... Made 154 tackles while helping Marblehead reach the Division 2A Super Bowl as a junior ... Added 105 more in just eight games as a senior ... Shriners and Northeastern Conference all-star also snagged an NEC Defensive Player of the Year honor ... 6-foot-2, 230 pounder hit like a truck ... Great run blocker also excelled at ice hockey and lacrosse at MHS ... Now plays at St. Anselm College.
KURT HUNZIKER
Masconomet
One of the most ferocious tacklers to ever play on Walt Roberts Field locked down 100 solo stops in his senior season in 2011 ... Three-time first-team All-Cape Ann League honoree was chosen for both the Shriners and Agganis all-star games ... Had 160 tackles as a junior in 2010, one of the highest marks of any player in a single season during the decade ... Strong tight end caught five TD passes ... Also Salem News Player of the Year and All-Decader in lacrosse ... Topsfield native captained lacrosse team at UMass Amherst.
ANTONIO REYES
Salem
The all-time leader in the Witches' illustrious football history in tackles with more than 300 ... Three-year starter and four-year varsity contributor was a fearsome hitter who dropped many foes with bone crunching stops ... Was named the Northeastern Conference's Defensive Player of the Year as a junior ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Finished with 157 tackles as a senior ... Part of the last class to beat arch rival Beverly twice on the holiday ... Also a talented tight end and fullback.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
NICK BONA
Bishop Fenwick
Generally regarded as the best all-around football player in Fenwick history ... Salem News Player of the Year in 2013 ... Three-time team captain ... Broke school's single season record for tackles as a junior, then again as a senior with an eye-popping 218 stops ... Had 498 tackles in his career, easily another school record ... Started for four seasons ... Peabody native was three-time Catholic Central League all-star ... Key player on both sides of the ball (RB, WR and even some QB) during Fenwick's 2013 unbeaten Super Bowl season ... Put up nearly 2,300 yards between his rushing and passing exploits as a 12th grader with 29 touchdowns ... All-State Super 26 pick had outstanding college career at Stonehill.
HUGH CALICE
Beverly
Physical freak of nature was a jack-of-all-trades for the Panthers who could play off the edge, at inside or outside linebacker, and lined up offensively at tight end, wide receiver and even the backfield ... Two-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star ... 2016 Salem News Defensive Player of the Year led Beverly to Division 2 North title ... Devastating blocker and ferocious tackler with uncanny ability to rush the pocket ... NEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior ... Led Beverly in tackles for two straight seasons, with more than 130 in his final campaign ... Won both prestigious Salem News Student-Athlete Award and Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Award as a senior.
RUSS CANOVA
Danvers
The 2019 Northeastern Conference Most Valuable Player and Salem News Defensive Player of the Year graduates among the Falcons' all-time leaders with over 300 career tacklers ... Exceptionally smart player thrived in coach Ryan Nolan's schemes ... Captained Falcons to NEC title while tying a single season school record for wins (9) as a senior ... Two-time Salem News all-star was chosen for All-State Super 26 squad ... Exceptional lead blocker and goal line carrier at fullback ... Dropped from 190 pounds to 182 for wrestling season, winning Division 2 All-State title ... Now playing at Gettysburg College.
ERIC DeMAYO
Peabody
One of only three players to earn three Salem News football all-star nods in the decade was this Tanners' 2017 MVP ... Stout run stopper amassed over 250 tackles in his four-year varsity career ... Made varsity debut at fullback in Division 1 playoff win over Lexington as a freshman ... Lead blocker for Doug Santos' record breaking 2015 season... Had five sacks and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, in 2017 ... USA Football U-18 select honoree ... Led Peabody in rushing yardage as as senior ... Agganis all-star was also a two-time NEC all-star ... The 6-foot, 220 pounder now plays at Wagner College.
STEVE O'REILLY
Masconomet
Cape Ann League co-Player of the Year in 2014 was one of the league's most active linebackers with 130 tackles ... Anchored an offensive line and produced two 1,000-yard runners in 2014, a rare feat on the North Shore ... Had 17 tackles-for-loss and five sacks in 2014 ... Shiners all-star led Masconomet to the Division 3 Northeast title game ... National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete honoree ... Topsfield native played center at Trinity College, earning first-team All-NESCAC honors in 2018.
COLE TERRY
Ipswich
Two-time Salem News and Cape Ann League all-star who is currently a senior at Ipswich High ... Defensive Player of the Year in the CAL Baker division as a junior last fall ... Gets most plays funneled his way as the center of the Tigers' defense and relishes the opportunity to take down enemy ballcarriers ... Caused a half-dozen fumbles in 2019 ... Had 15 tackles vs. Bishop Fenwick as a sophomore ... Has led Ipswich in rushing the past two seasons as well while playing fullback.
CORNERBACKS
MATT DUCHEMIN
St. John's Prep
When the bright lights were on and the pressure was ramped up, that's when Duchemin played his best ... Had two interceptions in 2019 Division 1 Super Bowl against Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium while also catching 5 passes for 119 yards and another score as St. John's Prep won its second straight state crown ... Finished the year with four interceptions ... The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was an All-State selection ... Gifted on offense, too, grabbing 35 passes for 852 yards and eight trips to the end zone ... All-State Super 26 selection ... Now at the College of the Holy Cross, where he'll continue his career.
DYLAN MANN
Masconomet
Both a ball-hawk in coverage and a tackling machine in run support earned NEC/CAL Tier 1 Player of the Year honors while taking the Chieftains to the playoffs in 2012 ... Repeated on Salem News all-star team in 2011-12, earned a Shriners all-star spot and an All-State Super 26 nod ... Made 100 tackles in 2012 and enjoyed six career interceptions ... Led Masco in rushing and scoring (84 points) in 2012 ... 2013 Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner ... Played defensive back at Bowdoin.
KENNY PIERCE
Beverly
Lighting-fast two-way back burned opponents whether he was carrying the football on offense or picking off passes defensively ... Really turned on the jets when he hit the corner and started sprinting down the sidelines ... Two-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star ... Key member of two Super Bowl championship teams ... Had 901 yards and 12.5 yard-per-carry in unbeaten senior season ... Had a combined 1,738 yards and 35 touchdowns his final two seasons ... Had two 5-touchdown games ... Went on to become three-time All-Conference RB at Mass. Maritime Academy.
SAFETIES
MATT ANDREAS
Danvers
Four-year varsity player anchored the back-end of the Falcons' defense ... Is one of the best run-stopping DB's to ever wear Blue-and-White ... Northeastern Conference and Salem News Player of the Year in 2016 ... Won the North Shore rushing title with 1,207 yards in 2016 ... Critical part of Danvers' historic 2015 Division 3 Northeast championship squad ... Danvers' first-ever All-State Super 26 selection ... Two-time Salem News all-star could play virtually any position, lining up at QB, RB, WR, CB and safety at various times in his career ... Three-time Salem News all-star in baseball ... Played two seasons at Stetson University (Florida) and now studies at Norwich.
TIM CRONIN
Marblehead
Quick enough to cover top receivers and powerful enough to truck would-be blockers in run support ... Marblehead's Most Valuable Player in 2019 ... Received All-Northeastern Conference honors and an Agganis Foundation scholarship ... Two-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star for 2018-19 ... Workhorse ballcarrier had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons out of the backfield and varsity totals of 2,474 yards, 33 TDs and 230 points ... Beginning his career at Bowdoin.
TREVOR LYONS
Hamilton-Wenham
Brilliant two-way threat whose best asset was his blinding speed ... One of the most natural athletes to grace area gridirons over the last 10 years ... Teams rarely threw his way, knowing his penchant for breaking up or picking off throws ... Shone as a running quarterback, where he finished his career with 63 rushing, passing and receiving touchdowns combined ... Led Generals to an unbeaten season as a junior and their lone Super Bowl appearance ... Was 17-5 as a starting quarterback and Hamilton-Wenham went 28-5 in his four years ... Cape Ann League Small Player of the Year ... Played defensive back at Bates College.
ALEX MOORE
St. John's Prep
Named the Gatorade Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Year as a senior in 2012 after helping the Eagles win the Division 1 Super Bowl over Brockton ... In that title triumph, one of his two scores that evening came on defense via an 18-yard fumble return ... Finished the season with four forced fumbles and three picks ... Catholic Conference all-star ran for 842 yards and 13 TDs and was also a stellar receiver for St. John's Prep, going 20-455-5 ... Had 19 touchdowns and 114 points total in his final season ... Played at the University of Pennsylvania.
WILL QUIGLEY
Marblehead
Speed galore allowed him to patrol the Magicians' secondary freely and get to as many balls as his fleet feet could take him to ... Excellent leaping ability and strong hands saw him pick off four passes as both a junior and a senior ... The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder enjoyed physical contact of making tackles ... A playmaker in every sense of the word ... Also a stellar running back who galloped for a combined 2,589 yards and 35 touchdowns over his final two seasons ... Graduated as MHS' all-time scoring leader with 270 points (record has since been broken) ... Two-time Salem News all-star was also an excellent student ... Three-time Northeastern Conference all-star went on to play at Brown University.
