Salem News All-Decade Football team, Part 3 

In our third and final Salem News All-Decade Football team installment, we profile the skill guys, looking at the best quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and 'flex' players of the last 10 years.
QUARTERBACKS
GRIFFIN BEAL
Pingree
Big (6-3, 190 lbs.), powerful and strong-armed signal caller finished his unparalleled three-year career with 5,905 passing yards and 71 touchdowns ... Evergreen League Player of the Year as a senior, when he complete 144-of-235 passes for 2,348 yards and 33 touchdowns ... Also became first player in Highlanders' history to rush for over 1,000 yards when he went for 1,087 yards and 12 trips to the end zone as a 12th grader ... Team MVP was also All-New England First Teamer ... Three-time Salem News and Evergreen League all-star threw for five scores and ran for another three in a win over Holderness ... Ran for a combined 23 touchdowns his junior/senior years ... Went on to play WR at Union College and earn All-Liberty First Team honors.
MATT CROWLEY
St. John's Prep
Salem News Player of the Year in 2019 guided the Eagles to back-to-back Division 1 Super Bowl championships as a junior and senior ... One of only two QBs in North Shore history, along with former Ipswich great Brett Budzinski, to lead his team to consecutive Super Bowl crowns while going 21-3 during that time frame ... Re-wrote the Prep record book for signal callers, throwing for 4,619 yards and 49 touchdowns ... Named All-State and ANEFO Player of the Year as a senior ... The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Topsfield resident had 1,691 passing yards and 17 TDs against only 4 INTs as a senior ... Team captain and Catholic Conference all-star ... Now at Tufts University, where he'll play football for the Jumbos.
MIKE WALSH
Swampscott
The 2011 Salem News Player of the Year as a senior also captured Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tier 2 Player of the Year as well ... Complete player threw for 4,400 career yards and 46 touchdowns while rushing for 1,680 yards and 27 more scores ... Named 2010 NEC South Offensive Player of the Year ... Had a 17-5 record as starting QB ... Completed 61 percent of his passes ... Phenomenal tackler played defensive back for the Big Blue and wound up starting at outside linebacker for Brown University, with over 100 career tackles.
BILLY WHELAN
Hamilton-Wenham
Four-year standout for the Generals who is the program's all-time leader in passing yards (4,340) and touchdown passes (44) ... Cape Ann League Baker MVP as a senior ... Threw for over 1,00 yards in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons ... Guided Hamilton-Wenham to back-to-back appearances in the sectional title game ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Threw for 1,606 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, including a 307-yard performance in a playoff triumph over Salem ... Also a Salem News All-Decade selection in boys basketball and an exceptional tennis player.
RUNNING BACKS
BRENDAN FLAHERTY
Beverly
Considered by many to be the best all-around player in Beverly High's long and illustrious football history ... Panthers' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41), total touchdowns (61) and total points (380) ... The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is second all-time at BHS in rushing yards (3,503) ... Three-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star had 4,222 yards of total offense in his career ... Caught 38 passes for 719 yards and 14 TDs ... Averaged 9.35 yards per carry as a senior, running for 1,496 yards and 18 TDs on 160 carries while leading the North Shore in scoring (160 points) ... Guided BHS to Super Bowl titles in 2010 and 2012, the latter being a perfect 13-0 campaign ... Had 426 yards rushing and 6 TDs in two playoff wins as a senior ... Stellar career as a WR at Holy Cross, earning First Team All-Patriot League, All-New England and All-ECAC while being named Second Team All-American.
VINNIE GASKINS
Salem
Monster senior season resulted in his being named Salem News Player of the Year in 2017 ... The 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback led the North Shore in rushing yards (1,682), rushing touchdowns (19), total touchdowns (24) and points (154) as a senior ... In three November games alone, he had 692 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns ... Capped his career by setting a new school mark for rushing yards in a single game (305) and tied his own record with five TDs as the Witches beat Beverly for the first time in seven seasons ... Had 31 points, another SHS record, in a win over Winthrop ... Finished career with 2,624 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 36 total TDs and 236 points.
DOUG SANTOS
Peabody
The only player to repeat as Salem News Player of the Year this decade graduated as the North Shore's third all-time leading rusher with 4,856 yards ... NEC all-time rushing leader posted back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons in 2014-15 ... Incredibly consistent, running for at least 100 yards 22 times, for at least 150 yards 17 times and posting 10 200-yard games ... Tanner record 357 rushing yards and 403 yards from scrimmage in 2015 playoff win over Malden ... His 64 career TDs and 394 points are PHS records ... MVP of both Shriners and Agganis all-star games ... The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder had power to run over tacklers and moves to run around them ... Ran for 940 yards and 13 TDs in four career playoff games ... Earned All-Northeast 10 nod at Assumption, graduating sixth in career rushing yards (2,137) and TDs (19) for the Hounds.
JOHNNY THOMAS
St. John's Prep
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder from Peabody used explosive strength and speed to break free of any defender who tried to stop him ... Salem News Player of the Year as a junior in 2012, when he burst forth for 1,812 yards rushing as the Eagles won the Division 1 Super Bowl ... In just two-and-a-half seasons, he ran for 3,709 yards and 37 touchdowns ... Had 762 yards rushing in 3 1/2 games before a knee injury ended his senior campaign ... Went over 200 yards in a game seven times, had 11 contests with 150 or more yards, and 19 instances in which he broke 100 yards on the ground ... Catholic Conference Player of the Year as a junior ... His 107-yard interception return for six points vs. Central Catholic is one of the greatest individual plays in North Shore gridiron lore ... Played at Penn State and got a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals.
BROOKS TYRRELL
Marblehead
Speedy and elusive runner set Marblehead High career records with 4,358 rushing yards and 62 touchdowns ... Had a record 260 yards and seven touchdowns in beatdown of arch rival Swampscott on Thanksgiving 2014 ... Had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage in both 2013 and 2014 ... Named Northeastern Conference MVP in 2013 when he ran for 1,914 yards and 25 scores ... Had over a dozen 100-plus yard rushing efforts in his career ... Ranks sixth all-time on the North Shore in career rushing yards and second among NEC players ... Magicians' all-time leading in points in both football and lacrosse (234) while earning NEC MVP honors in both sports ... Played Division 1 lacrosse at Notre Dame.
ALEX VALLES
Danvers
Workhorse led Danvers to the 2013 Northeastern Conference South title by running for 1,172 yards and 14 touchdowns ... Two-year Northeastern Conference all-star had great slashing and tackle-breaking instincts for a Wing-T scheme ... The 6-foot-1 and 210 pounder racked up 2,500 career yards on 341 carries (averaging 7.3 a jaunt) with 31 career TDs ... Scored 252 career points ... Posted 280 all-purpose yards in 2013 win over Beverly ... Four-year varsity contributor became starting RB at Georgetown, leading Hoyas in rushing in 2016 ... Coached at Endicott and now recruits for Wake Forest.
WIDE RECEIVERS
JUSTIN ASSAD
Pingree
All-New England standout from Melrose had sticky hands and the physical ability to outmuscle defensive backs to win contested balls ... Six-foot-4, 225-pounder would outjump nearly any defender he matched up against ... Hauled in 22 touchdown passes as a senior in 2015, with 1,327 receiving yards and 64 grabs ... Three-time All-Evergreen League selection had 126 catches, 2,585 yards and 35 receiving touchdowns in his career ... All-star basketball player scored over 1,000 career points ... Went on to play receiver at Assumption.
A.J. BAKER
Swampscott
One of the most prolific pass catchers in North Shore history graduated in 2012 with a Swampscott record 147 career catches, one of the best totals in Northeastern Conference history ... Sticky-fingered pass catcher tied Big Blue record with 11 grabs in wins over Peabody and Danvers, both coming as a sophomore ... Three-year starter had 1,756 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns ... Threw two TD passes in his career, one on a reverse throwback and one on a fake field goal ... The 6-foot,190 pounder went on to captain the football team at Union, earning All-Liberty Honorable Mention with a 50-catch senior season.
CAM PEACH
Hamilton-Wenham
Freakishly talented 6-foot, 165-pounder who could leap far over defenders and use his powerful hands to come down with the ball almost every time it was thrown to him ... Graduated with 144 catches, 2,316 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns for the Generals ... Cape Ann League Baker MVP and team MVP as a senior ... Had 44 catches, 867 receiving yards and 10 TDs in the 12th grade, leading the North Shore in all three categories ... Had 217 receiving yards and a score in playoff win over Salem ... Had 18 total touchdowns in his final campaign, finishing second in area scoring (108 points) ... Wound up with 37 total touchdowns in his career ... Now with the University of Hampshire football team.
WES ROCKETT
St. John's Prep
Was one of three outstanding Rockett brothers (including Owen and Hayden) to catch passes in a starring role for the Eagles during the decade ... Caught 63 passes as a senior for a school record 899 yards receiving and nine touchdowns .... Marblehead native was a Catholic Conference all-star ... Had nine catches in 2018 Super Bowl 1 triumph over favored Catholic Memorial, good for 189 yards and three touchdowns in the Prep's triumphant showing ... Had three interceptions as a safety his senior season as well .... Graduated with 108 catches, 1,463 receiving yards and 14 TDs despite missing entire junior season to injury.
FLEX PLAYERS
IAN COFFEY
Hamilton-Wenham
Generals superstar was named Cape Ann League Baker MVP and Salem News Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 ... Three-year starter and four-year varsity player served as a running back, wideout and, for the good of his squad as a senior, quarterback ... Threw for North Shore best 1,890 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior, completing 65 percent of his passes ... Led Hamilton-Wenham in rushing for three straight seasons, finishing with 2,122 yards and 29 scores ... Wound up his career with 4,825 yards of total offense and visited the end zone an amazing 57 times.
JAKE DOHERTY
Peabody
The Tanners' Swiss Army Knife on offense played five different positions at various times in various packages over three varsity seasons ... Sure-handed pass catcher did his best work in the slot ... Could also run between tackles, going for 146 yards and 3 TDs on Thanksgiving 2016 ... Started all three Peabody playoff wins this decade and was Tanners MVP in 2016 ... Excellent defender was three-year starter at rover/linebacker ... Stood 6-foot and 220 pounds ... Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star in both 2015 and '16 ... Agganis all-star now players tight-end and H-back at Merrimack College.
