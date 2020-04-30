Salem News All-Decade girls lacrosse team of the 2010s

Over the past 10 years, programs from Marblehead, Masconomet, Ipswich and Pingree have dominated the local girls lacrosse circuit. That's why when reading this list, you might notice that those four schools are extremely well represented.
With that said, there have been so many other phenomenal, impact players from other schools as well, which made compiling these teams extremely difficult.
Narrowing things down to just 24 total players on two All-Decade squads was no easy task. But after crunching career numbers, comparing overall team success and referring to coaches, I'm ready to confidently release the list.
Two quick notes before we commence:
1.) A very small number of selected players have been listed somewhere other than their natural position. For example, a high-scoring midfielder who could've very well thrived at attack might be thrust into the latter position in this 'dream team' scenario. Same goes for a versatile middie who brought just as much to their team on defense.
2.) I'd love to hear your take. Is there someone who you absolutely feel should have made the cut? Let us know by emailing us at Bsports@SalemNews.com or tweeting us at @SalemNewsSports or myself at @NickGiannino_SN.
Let the debating begin.
FIRST TEAM
Attack: Rebecca Graves, Bishop Fenwick (2011). Salem News Player of the Year as a junior in 2010 led state in scoring each of her final two campaigns. Broke school scoring record twice, with a ridiculous 127 goals and 22 assists as a senior. Academic All-American and Catholic Conference MVP led Fenwick to program's first-ever postseason win.
Attack: Amy Arnold, Masconomet (2013). One of two Chieftains to earn All-American honors the past decade had 71 goals, 19 assists, 51 ground balls, 15 pass blocks, 54 draw controls and 15 caused turnovers as a senior. CAL Division 1 Player of the Year scored seven goals in upset playoff win over Acton-Boxborough team. Played at Division 1 University of Florida.
Attack: Julia Glavin, Ipswich (2017). Natural scorer recorded program-high 149 points (88 goals, 61 assists) during Salem News Player of the Year and CAL Player of the Year senior season. Controlled 118 draws and caused 26 turnovers while helping Ipswich to Division 2 North title game. Had 85-40-125 totals as a junior.
Attack: Merry Harrington, Bishop Fenwick (2017). Two-time Catholic Conference MVP and Eastern Mass. all-star netted 95 goals as a senior to lead the North Shore. The 2017 Salem News Player of the Year finished her career with 277 goals and 59 assists.
Midfield: Grace Fahey, Masconomet (2017). Had 46 goals, 48 assists and 83 ground balls as a senior to finish her career with a whopping 341 points (185 goals, 156 assists) and 210 ground balls. Took home just about every award possible, including 2017 Masconomet Female Athlete of the Year and All-American status. Currently shines at Division 1 Syracuse.
Midfield: Lucie Poulin, Marblehead (2017). Named Northeastern Conference MVP three straight years, culminated by a 42-point, 48-ground ball and 90-draw control senior campaign. United States Lacrosse All-American was wildly considered a top player in the state. Currently thriving at Division 1 UMass Amherst.
Midfield: Grace Arthur, Marblehead (2019). Finished storied career with 186 goals and a ridiculous 213 assists for 399 points. Capped off NEC and Salem News MVP senior year with 137 points (62 goals, 75 assists). Now suits up for Division 1 Boston College.
Defense: Molly Gillespie, Masconomet (2016). Technically a middie, Gillespie cored 53 goals with 26 assists in CAL Player of the Year senior campaign. Masco's female Athlete of the Year also thrived defensively, however, recording 161 draw controls, 69 ground balls and leading her team in caused turnovers. Went on to play lacrosse at Division 1 UMass Amherst.
Defense: Cat Dioli, Pingree (2010). Highlanders captain chosen as Eastern Independent League MVP following dominant senior season. Was also named United States Lacrosse All-American honorable mention. Went on to shine at Bates College and has served as an assistant coach at Babson and UMass Lowell.
Defense: Natalie Soliozy, Ipswich (2013). Technically listed as a midfielder, Soliozy scored 51 goals and led team with 38 assists as a senior. Two-year captain and CAL all-star selection thrived defensively as well. Went on to make her presence felt at Division 1 Johns Hopkins University.
Defense: Meghan Collins, Masconomet (2015). Salem News and CAL MVP led team in caused turnovers (36), ground balls (59) and pass blocks (21) from the midfield position. Also managed 63 total points (47 goals, 16 assists) as senior and pitched in 28 draw controls.
Goalie: Maura Grady, Pingree (2013). United States Lacrosse All-American selection as a senior. Widely considered one of the top goalies in the state throughout high school. Two-time Eastern Independent League MVP and Salem News Player of the Year as a junior, when she stopped 64 percent of shots faced.
SECOND TEAM
Attack: Kim Corkum, Ipswich (2011). Netted 107 goals and 30 assists during senior season while helping Tigers' reach Division 2 North final for first time ever. Cape Ann League and Salem News Player of the Year added 32 ground balls and 23 draw controls. Played at Division 1 Holy Cross.
Attack: Grace Celona, Bishop Fenwick (2013). Produced 72 goals and 33 assists as a senior while becoming Fenwick's all-time leader in points. Catholic Central League and Agganis Classic MVP played lacrosse at Iona College.
Attack: Hadley Carlton, Marblehead (2018). Led North Shore with 77 goals as senior and finished career with a whopping 285 markers. Four-time NEC All-Conference selection had a nine-goal game and now plays at Bowdoin College.
Attack: Kiley Fischer, Marblehead (2013). Dropped in 78 goals and 52 assists as a senior to finish career with 461 points (269 goals, 192 assists). NEC all-star played at Babson College.
Midfield: Kathleen Gillespie, Masconomet (2014). CAL Player of the Year as a senior had 115 points (79 goals, 36 assists), 189 draw controls, 72 ground balls and 20 pass blocks, all of which led her team. Finished career with 448 draw controls, 200 goals and 95 assists. Played at Bentley University.
Midfield: Caroline Driscoll, Marblehead (2018). Four-year starter racked up over 200 career goals and was named NEC MVP senior year. Eastern Mass. Second Team honoree plays at Division 1 Holy Cross.
Midfield: Lauren Wolff, Peabody (2017). Had a school-record 100 points in senior season while breaking program records for goals in a season (77) and career points (252). NEC Offensive Player of the Year plays for Utica College.
Midfield: Liz Jayne, Pingree (2013). Led Highlanders in goals, assists, ground balls and draw controls as senior. Two-time Eastern Independent League all-star continued career at Division 1 Boston University.
Defense: Kelsey Daly, Ipswich (2017). Anchored Tigers' defense and had 40 ground balls, 21 interceptions and 30 caused turnovers as a senior. CAL First-Team all-star currently plays for Division 1 Merrimack, where she was named to the NE10 All-Rookie Team last season.
Defense: Jackie Hart, Bishop Fenwick (2015). True defender earned Best Athlete Award from Fenwick while helping Crusaders to 14-6 record as a senior. CCL all-star and Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Defense: Micailah Adee, Marblehead (2010). NEC North Player of Year and Marblehead MVP as a defender her senior year. Lockdown anchor played college lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith.
Goalie: Eliza Statile, Ipswich (2015). Defensive anchor for 2015 Tigers' Division 2 North title team was named CAL Player of the Year. Held a 7.0 goals against average and saved 62.16 percent of her shots as senior.
