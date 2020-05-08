Salem News All-Decade Girls Tennis team

They captured 184 victories in the last 10 years, with a winning percentage of .852. They won 89 percent of their regular season matches and had members of their program chosen as Salem News Players of the Year five times over the last nine seasons.
So it should come as no surprise that Marblehead High has seven of the 20 spots on our Salem News All-Decade Girls Tennis squad.
Averaging better than 18 wins a season, the Magicians were dominant in Northeastern Conference play and parlayed that success into strong showings both as a team and individually in state tournament action.
Neighboring Swampscott, which captured 151 wins, was also stellar for the duration of the decade and saw five players chosen. Seven other programs in the Salem News readership area also had top talent represented on our All-Decade team.
To earn a spot, players had to have played at least two seasons at a local high school during the decade. Most of those selected were first singles players, but it was not a mandatory requirement to be chosen.
So here, listed alphabetically, are the 20 players chosen for our All-Decade girls tennis squad:
Sophie Blau, Beverly (2011); Named Panthers' MVP as a junior and senior. All-Northeastern Conference selection both seasons. Named MVP of NEC Large as a junior. Went 26-6 over her final two seasons, going unbeaten in conference play as a junior. Team captain's only losses as a senior were to fellow All-Decade member Ashley Noyes.
Victoria Booth, Marblehead (2015): USTA ranked standout was stellar as a freshman and sophomore for the Magicians, winning Salem News Player of the Year honors in 2013. NEC North MVP as a freshman. Unbeaten in NEC matches as a sophomore. Master of topspin on ball with great footwork, stamina and serve.
Julia Channing, Marblehead (2017): Went 18-3 as a sophomore playing third singles and was named team MVP. In that season, 11 of her victories were by dominant 6-0, 6-0 scores. All-Northeastern Conference selection. Went 14-2 at first doubles as a junior, including 12-0 vs. NEC foes.
Lindsey Cohen, Marblehead (2012): Outstanding doubles player with Annie Ryan as sophomore and junior, then Megan Stanojev as a senior. Combined 48-3 record her last three seasons. All-NEC three times. Only loss of 17-1 junior season came in Division 2 North final.
Danielle Dunn, Masconomet (2014): Four-time Salem News and CAL all-star. Went unbeaten in regular season over first two seasons. Excellent forehand and was relentless on the hardcourt. CAL First Singles champion as a ninth grader. Went to Merrimack College on scholarship after 12-3 senior season.
Allison Falvey, Pingree (2018): Unbeaten sophomore season earned her Eastern Independent League MVP (after finishing second as a freshman). Tall (5-foot-9), powerful player became senior captain for the Highlanders. Represented New England at USTA 18U Advanced Junior Championships in South Carolina.
Mia Farnham, Masconomet (2012): Salem News Player of the Year and Cape Ann League Player of the Year as a senior. One of the few non-year-round players to dominate at the high school level in the fashion that she did. Reached elite eight of state individuals as a senior. Went 23-2 over her last two seasons.
Vivien Gere, Swampscott (2016): Peerless at second singles play, going unbeaten as both a sophomore (25-0) and a junior. Two-time Salem News all-star was chosen as All-Conference both seasons. Tactical player with excellent ability to close out long points by being patient, then striking. Also went 18-2 as a freshman.
Caroline Gribbell, Hamilton-Wenham (2014): Named Generals' Most Valuable Player as a sophomore, junior and senior. Went 10-4 at first singles as a junior. Won another 10 matches in the top spot as a senior for .500 team.
Kerry Kircher, Bishop Fenwick (2018): Salem News Player of the Year in 2018. Four-time Catholic Central League all-star. League MVP as a senior. Three-time Salem News all-star. Compiled terrific 55-12 career record. One of the best players in Crusaders' history.
Ashley Noyes, Marblehead (2012): Salem News Player of the Year in 2011. Undefeated freshman and sophomore seasons at Pingree, then again in Marblehead as a junior (never dropping a set). NEC and team MVP as a junior, winning the MIAA Singles Championships. Two-time All-EIL and Independent School League singles champion. Top female player in New England and top 50 nationally.
Hannah Porath, Marblehead (2020): Three-time Salem News all-star was unbeaten in league play at second singles as a freshman, sophomore and junior. All-Northeastern Conference selection in each season. Team captain for 2020 season was expected to be No. 1 player before campaign was cancelled.
Veronica Pyatigorskaya, Swampscott (2015): Lost only one match in her first three seasons of high school, going 52-1. Produced unbeaten 20-0 season at third singles as a sophomore after playing doubles as a ninth grader. All-NEC selection went 18-1 as a junior at 2nd/3rd doubles, leading Big Blue to North final.
Anna Raptunovich, Swampscott (2015); Salem News Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.Two-time NEC MVP and NEC All-Conference. Cerebral player got her foes running ragged by knowing where to place the ball on each shot. Finished her career with 59-14 record. Three-time Salem News all-star as No. 1 player.
Megan Ryan, Marblehead (2017): Teamed with Lily Frontero to go unbeaten at first doubles in NEC as a senior captain. Named All-Conference in the process. Played second singles the two previous seasons, compiling a 25-5 mark over those two years.
Michelle Shub, Marblehead (2019). Three-time Salem News Player of the Year (2016, 2017, 2019) was also MVP of the Northeastern Conference all three seasons. Finished with a spectacular 76-5 career record. Four-time team MVP had great groundstrokes, a strong volley and powerful serves. Now at Tufts.
Ashley Sulkin, Ipswich (2014): Three-time Salem News all-star for the Tigers. Also won Cape Ann League All-Conference honors three times. Played both first singles and first doubles, depending on where her squad needed her most. Versatile player who knew how to play all the angles.
Allison Tribendis, Swampscott (2021): Combined with sister Madeline (who are triplets) to go 12-0 in doubles and share Big Blue team MVP honors as freshmen. Named All-Northeastern Conference and didn't drop a single set, including in the state tournament. Went 10-3 at first singles as a sophomore.
Madeline Tribendis, Swampscott (2021): Two-time NEC and Salem News all-star along with sister Allison. Played second singles as a sophomore and went 15-3. Earned All-NEC honors after unbeaten (12-0) freshman campaign with her sibling in doubles play, never losing even one set the entire year. Team co-MVP.
Shannon Veilleux, Danvers (2017): Team MVP as a sophomore, junior and senior. All-Northeastern Conference for those same three seasons. Three-time Salem News all-star. Won 42 matches while dropping only 11 out of the No. 1 singles spot.
||||