We're still not exactly sure what the 2020-21 high school winter gymnastics season will look like. But the looming pandemic-altered campaign can do no damage to the legacy many gymnasts have already left on their respective programs.
As we inch closer to a new season, The Salem News thought it'd be a good time to honor some of the best and most talented performers on the mat, bars, beam and vault over the last 10 years. Thus, we present to you our Salem News All-Decade Gymnastics team.
To select this squad, we researched and compared numerous award-winning and school record breaking gymnasts from the past 10 years, considering only athletes from Salem-News area schools. Below are 16 of the best gymnasts from our region (with their year of high school graduation), as well as those who were right on the cusp of selection after phenomenal careers and earning them honorable mention status.
Katelyn Aylwin, Masconomet (2019): First-year team standout helped Chieftains win their first ever state title. North sectional all-around champion with a score of 38.475 as senior. Also won sectional title on bars with a 9.65 and beam with 9.75. Finished as all-around runner-up at state individuals with a score of 37.950. Was also top four in all four events at states with score above 9.3 on vault, bars, beam and floor. Earned a score of 9.5 on floor at state finals while finishing fifth in the all-around at 37.325. Salem News all-star and Team MVP scored better than 9.6 at one point or another in all four events. Now at Endicott College.
Adrianna Beatrice, Beverly (2013): Had a season high 37.2 in the all-around as a senior captain. Reached exclusive 9.5 score on the balance beam. Represented Beverly at Senior National Meet in Florida. Was first on beam (9.35) and second on vault (9.475) for the Orange-and-Black at state championship meet.
Nicole Bonacorso, Masconomet (2020): Chieftains' captain had highest individual bar average in state as senior with score of 9.4875. Recorded personal best of 9.6 on bars. Took fourth place at individual states on vault as a senior with score of 9.55. Finished second overall at state individuals on floor as senior with 9.55. Cape Ann League Senior of the Year this past winter.
Jessica DeMarco, Masconomet (2014): A four-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star. Two-time Chieftains' captain. Had 36.4 all-around score as a freshman. First overall on beam in the league as a senior. Had scores of 9.5 on floor and 9.55 as a senior, with a high all-around score of 36.5.
Heather Gomes, Beverly (2015): Salem News Gymnast of the Year in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Sixth in New Englands in all-around (37.225) as a freshman. Season high 38.1 as a sophomore at North Sectionals. Third at state meet (37.375) and qualified for New Englands as a sophomore, taking second place in the all around (37.325). All-around average of 37.175 as a junior. Second at State Individuals, sixth at New England's and was league MVP as junior. Also first at North Sectionals as a junior (37.975). Capped off high school career by returning from back injury to earn Massachusetts Senior Gymnast of the Year honors and finish third at individual states. Some of her other top scores include a 9.55 on beam, 9.5 on floor, 9.8 on vault and 9.4 on bars. Recognized as one of most decorated gymnasts in North Shore history. Went on to compete at Springfield College.
Roni Levine, Danvers (2013): Four-time Salem News all-star and three-time team MVP. Named co-MVP of NEC/CAL as a sophomore. Captain as a senior. Averaged 36.25 in all-around as a junior. Third on vault (9.5) at North Sectionals and fifth overall as a sophomore and junior. 36.875 average as a freshman. 36.6 vs. Marblehead as a junior. Had 9.375 on beam and 9.4 on vault at North Sectionals as a senior.
Jessica Mandri, Danvers (2020): Recorded an all-around personal best of 36.1 as senior and had a top showing of 9.5 on vault. Scored a 9.4 on floor exercises and a 9.3 on beam. Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star for floor. Finished first in vault, second on beam and all-around and third on floor for the Falcons in NEC/CAL.
Taylor Metta, Beverly (2012): Earned Most Valuable Player honors for the Orange-and-Black as a sophomore, junior and senior. Three-time Salem News all-star selection was an elite performer in whatever event she took part in to pile up points for the Panthers. Top all-around score of 36.5. Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star for three seasons.
Gracy Mowers, Masconomet (2020): Three-time Salem News Gymnast of the Year before even competing in her senior season. State champion in the vault with a near perfect score of 9.825. Also state floor champion (9.75) and all-around champion with total score of 37.825. Captured the state individual champion in vault (9.6), floor exercises (9.725) and all-around (38.525). Regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts in North Shore history. NEC/CAL Gymnast of the Year. Maintains a 4.55 GPA and will be continuing gymnastics career next fall at University of New Hampshire. Mom is Jana (Reardon) Mowers, who was a state champion gymnast at Peabody High in the early 1990s and is in the UNH Hall of Fame.
Abigail Regnier, Bishop Fenwick (2017): Two-time Salem News all-star from Rowley received 'Most Impressive Floor Routine' distinction from judges at state individual championships. Placed fourth on beam at individual states with a 9.20. Place ninth in the all-around at North Sectionals as a senior with a score of 35.075. Topped that with a 36.2 in the all-around at Senior Super Bowl. Held an average of over 9.0 on all four events while helping team to North sectional berth as senior. Chosen for Team Massachusetts for Senior Nationals.
Maggi Smart, Salem (2019): Talented gymnast specialized in bars, where she finished tied for second overall at individual states with a score of 9.20 during her senior season. Began her final campaign for the Witches with a ridiculous score of 9.7 on bars. Averaged a 9.3 on bars for the season, the top individual mark in the state. Three-time Northeastern Conference all-star and two-time Salem News all-star.
Helen Steggall, Masconomet (2011): Salem News Gymnast of the Year as a senior in 2011. Two-time captain was Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League in her final high school campaign. Had a 9.75 on vault and a best all-around score of 36.7. Second on bars (9.55) at North Sectional meet. Four-year league all-star.
Taylor Tattan, Bishop Fenwick (2017): Qualified for State Individuals on beam, bars and floor as a freshman, winning the state title on beam (9.3). Followed that up with three more stellar campaigns in which she led the Crusaders in all-around average each year. The Beverly native was a three-time Salem News all-star and one-time Gymnast of the Year, and was the top finisher in the all-around at both individual states (34.675) and North Sectionals (35.625). Thrived on beam throughout career, going on to compete at Springfield College upon graduation.
Julia Valenti, Danvers (2016): NEC-CAL all-star as a sophomore with a 36.65 all-around. Qualified for State Individuals as a freshman on bars, vault and floor. Multiple time Salem News all-star had perhaps her top season as a junior, qualifying for individual states in the all-around and scoring over 9.0 on both vault and floor routine. North Reading student competed for Falcons under her school's co-operative agreement with Danvers High.
Jackie Veatch, Danvers (2015): Qualified in all four events at State Individuals as a junior. Four-time NEC/CAL all-star and three-time Salem News all-star. Recorded a 9.3 on balance beam as a junior and topped that with a 9.65 in farewell campaign. Top all-around score of 35.775 garnered her all-star status. Led Danvers to one of its strongest seasons in program history after qualifying for states.
Maya Vural, Salem (2014): Three-time Salem News all-star. Captained the Witches for three seasons. Three-time team MVP. Qualified for State Individuals in three events as a freshman. Versatile gymnast was a standout club performer for both Yellow Jackets and Ace Gymnastics, Inc.
HONORABLE MENTION: Brittany Bertaux, Beverly (2016); Kara MacGilvray, Beverly (2017); Maddie Rennie, Beverly (2017); Caroline Sordello, Masconomet (2017); Miranda Marks, Masco/Lynnfield (2018); Alahna Guy, Beverly (2019); Caroline Boucher, Danvers/North Reading (2019).
