Year Winner High School
2023 Penny Spack Peabody
2022 Jamie DuPont Beverly
2021 Molly McDonald Essex Tech
2020 Antonio Craveiro Peabody
2019 Chris Masta Essex Tech
2018 Lydia Runnals Danvers
2017 Hugh Calice Beverly
2016 Michaela Hedderman Ipswich
2015 Spencer Craig Marblehead
2014 Jillian Witwicki Pingree
2013 Dylan Mann Masconomet
2012 T.J. D’Amato Peabody
2011 Olivia Raisner Marblehead
2010 Christopher Splinter Masconomet
2009 Gregory Doonan Peabody
2008 Courtney Colantuno Marblehead
2007 Patrick Bailey Beverly
2006 Annie McNerney Swampscott
2005 Kynan Mello North Shore Tech
2004 Jessica Larsen Salem
2003 Mike Shanahan St. John’s Prep
2002 Jared Jaffe Swampscott
2001 Caleb Pelger Peabody
2000 Andrew Nechtem Masconomet
1999 Sarah Keenan Ipswich
1998 Kristin Gleason Masconomet
1997 Jonathan Eng Pingree
1996 Molly Cronin Masconomet
1995 Christopher Lang Bishop Fenwick
1994 No award
1993 Sarah Guerin Swampscott
1992 Sarah McGrath Beverly
1991 Brant Firestone Marblehead
1990 Lori E. Hayes Hamilton-Wenham
1989 Billy Madden Swampscott
1988 Jeffrey M. Landry St. John’s Prep
1987 Nicole Turgeon Salem
1986 Mark Jones Peabody
1985 Duke Pascucci Beverly
1984 Kathleen Toner Swampscott
1983 Conrad Keville Manchester
1982 Scott T. Powers Danvers
1981 Kristen Foley Peabody
1980 Benjamin Paul Ipswich
1979 William Wiltshire Hamilton-Wenham
1978 Bruce Lynn Ipswich
1977 Francis Walker Peabody
1976 Mark Agnew Masconomet
1975 James Michael Leahy St. John’s Prep
1974 James P. Rosenfield Marblehead
1973 Peter A. Barry Hamilton-Wenham
1972 John S. Olbrych St. John’s Prep
1971 Thomas J. Alexander Beverly
1970 Peter Gorniewicz Ipswich
1969 Leonard N. Dwinell Masconomet
1968 James P. Turner Salem
1967 Michael R. Harris Hamilton-Wenham
1966 John E. Ormiston III Marblehead
1965 David C. Gray Hamilton-Wenham
1964 Paul D. Thompson Danvers
1963 David G. Doughty Masconomet
1962 Peter M. Zeitzoff Beverly
Number of winners by school
8: Masconomet, Peabody
7: Beverly
6: Marblehead
5: Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham, Swampscott
4: St. John’s Prep
3: Salem, Danvers, Essex Tech
2: Pingree
1: Bishop Fenwick, Manchester Essex