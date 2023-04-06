Year Winner High School

2023 Penny Spack Peabody

2022 Jamie DuPont Beverly

2021 Molly McDonald Essex Tech

2020 Antonio Craveiro Peabody

2019 Chris Masta Essex Tech

2018 Lydia Runnals Danvers

2017 Hugh Calice Beverly

2016 Michaela Hedderman Ipswich

2015 Spencer Craig Marblehead

2014 Jillian Witwicki Pingree

2013 Dylan Mann Masconomet

2012 T.J. D’Amato Peabody

2011 Olivia Raisner Marblehead

2010 Christopher Splinter Masconomet

2009 Gregory Doonan Peabody

2008 Courtney Colantuno Marblehead

2007 Patrick Bailey Beverly

2006 Annie McNerney Swampscott

2005 Kynan Mello North Shore Tech

2004 Jessica Larsen Salem

2003 Mike Shanahan St. John’s Prep

2002 Jared Jaffe Swampscott

2001 Caleb Pelger Peabody

2000 Andrew Nechtem Masconomet

1999 Sarah Keenan Ipswich

1998 Kristin Gleason Masconomet

1997 Jonathan Eng Pingree

1996 Molly Cronin Masconomet

1995 Christopher Lang Bishop Fenwick

1994 No award

1993 Sarah Guerin Swampscott

1992 Sarah McGrath Beverly

1991 Brant Firestone Marblehead

1990 Lori E. Hayes Hamilton-Wenham

1989 Billy Madden Swampscott

1988 Jeffrey M. Landry St. John’s Prep

1987 Nicole Turgeon Salem

1986 Mark Jones Peabody

1985 Duke Pascucci Beverly

1984 Kathleen Toner Swampscott

1983 Conrad Keville Manchester

1982 Scott T. Powers Danvers

1981 Kristen Foley Peabody

1980 Benjamin Paul Ipswich

1979 William Wiltshire Hamilton-Wenham

1978 Bruce Lynn Ipswich

1977 Francis Walker Peabody

1976 Mark Agnew Masconomet

1975 James Michael Leahy St. John’s Prep

1974 James P. Rosenfield Marblehead

1973 Peter A. Barry Hamilton-Wenham

1972 John S. Olbrych St. John’s Prep

1971 Thomas J. Alexander Beverly

1970 Peter Gorniewicz Ipswich

1969 Leonard N. Dwinell Masconomet

1968 James P. Turner Salem

1967 Michael R. Harris Hamilton-Wenham

1966 John E. Ormiston III Marblehead

1965 David C. Gray Hamilton-Wenham

1964 Paul D. Thompson Danvers

1963 David G. Doughty Masconomet

1962 Peter M. Zeitzoff Beverly

Number of winners by school

8: Masconomet, Peabody

7: Beverly

6: Marblehead

5: Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham, Swampscott

4: St. John’s Prep

3: Salem, Danvers, Essex Tech

2: Pingree

1: Bishop Fenwick, Manchester Essex

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you