Salem News area boys hockey 100-Point Scorers

Greg LeColst had a brilliant four-year hockey career at Masconomet Regional in the mid-to-late 1990s, scoring a whopping 233 points.Staff file photo/Judy Emmert

 jem

Player's Name School G-A-Pts.

Greg LeColst Masconomet 118-115-233

Andy LeColst Masconomet 95-120-215

Mike DePlacido Pingree 102-106-208

John Hanlon Bishop Fenwick 104-102-206

Mike Kelfer St. John's Prep 101-103-204

Connor Irving Beverly 76-122-198

Chris Higgins Pingree 121-72-193

Kristian Hanson St. John's Prep 102-90-192

Don 'Toot' Cahoon Marblehead 85-89-174

Dan Gordon Pingree 68-105-173

Roger LeBlanc Jr. Beverly 86-86-172

Jeff McGonagle Danvers 72-97-169

Brendan Driscoll Masco/Pingree 72-96-168

Braden Haley Marblehead 81-85-166

Jerry Toomey Pingree 107-56-163

Ryan Hayes Danvers 77-83-160

Bobby Carpenter St. John's Prep 65-92-157

Kyle McCullough Danvers 80-72-152

Jimmy Geraghty Peabody 69-83-152

Chris Halecki Pingree 69-82-151

Chris McNeill Danvers 80-70-150

Dustin Hayes Danvers 49-101-150

Matt Rodgers Peabody 63-86-149

Ricky Willis Pingree 70-75-145

Brendan Fullerton Beverly 70-73-143

Bryan Duggan Danvers 43-97-142

Tommy Mento Danvers 79-58-137

Boo McCarthy Pingree 62-69-131

Steve Hamilton Hamilton-Wenham 73-59-132

Colin Blackwell St. John's Prep 70-62-132

Billy Gilligan Beverly 69-63-132

Nick Fagone Swampscott 76-54-130

Andrew Bucci Peabody 63-67-130 

John O'Neill SJP/Danvers 69-60-129

Sam Kurker St. John's Prep 66-63-129

Tom Colby Marblehead 81-47-128

Colin Kelly Swampscott 65-63-128

John Paluzzi Beverly 55-73-128

Elijah Cohen Peabody 63-64-127

Mike Johnson Swampscott 51-76-127

Ed Sousa Peabody 56-60-126

Andrew Irving Beverly 47-79-126

Andrew Gotts Masconomet 64-60-124

Bobby Caron Danvers 59-65-124

Drew Olivieri Swampscott 53-71-124

Gary Munzing Danvers 64-59-123

Gino Cresta Swampscott 71-51-122

Dan Santanello Swampscott 64-57-121

Sean McNeill Danvers 52-69-121

Justin Gautreau Salem 49-72-121

Jamie Thompson St. John's Prep 59-61-120

Justin Shairs Beverly 54-66-120

Conor Purtell Danvers 42-77-119

Dennis Magarian Peabody 62-56-118

Alex Stone Swampscott 61-57-118

Ken Hodge Jr. St. John's Prep 47-71-118

Kyle Reny Marblehead 69-48-117

Tim Kalinowski Marblehead 56-60-116

Trevor Price Marblehead 54-61-115

Conor Donovan Swampscott 50-65-115

Joe Strangie Danvers 54-60-114

Billy LeClerc Beverly 52-62-114

Mike Velez Peabody 51-63-114

Louis Olivieri Swampscott 55-58-113

Stevie Santanello Swampscott 49-64-113 

Jay Rice Beverly 45-68-113

Phil Legro Marblehead 65-47-112

Jon Collins St. John's Prep 56-56-112

#& Cam Martin Bishop Fenwick 52-58-110

Ian Driscoll Pingree 50-60-110

Ryan Dempsey Marblehead 49-61-110

Josh Shalin Peabody 49-61-110

Chris Garofalo Bishop Fenwick 48-62-110

Roger LeBlanc Sr. Beverly 54-55-109

Rick Ledbury Marblehead 63-45-108

Bob McKenzie Peabody 49-59-108

John McCarthy St. John's Prep 51-56-107

Tom Koopman Marblehead 42-65-107

Mark Addorisio Peabody 45-61-106

Vito Visconti Pingree 43-63-106

Matt Sucharewicz Peabody 42-64-106

Sean O'Connell Pingree 34-72-106

Brian Thibodeau Danvers 32-74-106

Chris Masta Essex Tech 59-46-105

Justin Wilkins Salem 50-55-105

Jay Mroz Bishop Fenwick 48-57-105

Scott Garfield Marblehead 28-77-105

Derek Hollis Salem 68-36-104

Chris McLeod Marblehead 49-55-104

Bob Jackson Marblehead 44-60-104

# & Hazen Pike Pingree 34-69-103

James Noftle Peabody 51-51-102

Duke St. Pierre Danvers 43-59-102

# Will Shull Marblehead 61-40-101

Steve Baldassare Danvers 53-48-101

Anthony Palmieri Peabody 48-53-101

Todd Clifford Marblehead 46-55-101

Ryan Fader Marblehead 46-55-101

Keith Morgan Swampscott 44-57-101

Brian Pinho St. John's Prep 35-66-101

Mike Rood Beverly 47-53-100

 

# — Active player

& — Includes time at Pentucket Regional

 

 

