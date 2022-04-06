Peabody Junior
600/1000/Mile
Logan Tracia has state level range in any event he participates in from the 600 meter to the mile. He was named Northeastern Conference Athlete of the Year and was a member of the All-Conference Team. The Tanners’ captain won the 1000 at the conference meet championship in a time of 2:33.03, the fastest time in the area this winter, and he was also a member of his school’s winning 4x400 relay.
Voted the Tanners’ Outstanding Distance Performer, Tracia went on to win the Division 2 state 1000 in his personal best time. He also had one of the top mile times (4:27) and ran the fastest 800 in the area this winter (2:00.6) at the New Balance Nationals.
A three-season track athlete, Tracia was the NEC cross country MVP last fall. He also ran a 52.9 split on the conference champion 4x400 relay team.
“Logan’s versatility and championship performance is outstanding,” said Peabody High coach Fernando Braz. “He’s a middle distance and longer distance runner, who was outstanding in multiple events both during the season and in the championships at the end. His passion for track and field drives him to be the best he can become.”
The Tanner boys were undefeated in dual meets, won the conference meet, took third at the state relays, and finished third in Division 2 — with Tracia a big part of all the team’s successes. He intends to continue his cross country and track career at the best collegiate level he can, and the options are wide open now. He carries a 3.67 grade point average.
Distance coach Peter Cirafice and head coach Fernando Braz have had the biggest influence on his athletic career. “They guide me on the right path on and off the track, and motivate me to be better every single day,” Tracia said.