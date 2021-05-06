2021 SALEM NEWS FALL 2 BOYS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
SEBASTIAN GILLIGAN
Masconomet Senior
Distance/Relays
It's rare to see a runner that excels as both an opener and a closer. But that's exactly what set Masconomet distance ace Sebi Gilligan apart from the pack in this shortened Fall 2 indoor track season.
The Northeastern Conference's top runner in the mile with a blazing time of 4:28.45, Gilligan earned All-Conference honors at that distance and didn't lose a single race all season. His top time in the 2-mile was 10:03.06, just a few seconds off the NEC's top mark, and he earned double All-Conference honors as a member of the Chieftains' unbeaten 4x400 relay team.
That relay is where the Chieftain captain showed off his toughness and range, turning in a season best 53.7 second split to close out a meet win over Beverly. His ability to dart out to leads on the relay frequently neutralized the opponent's anchor, and his 400 split was the top quarter-mile time in the conference.
An outstanding student from Topsfield who carries a 4.541 grade point average, Gilligan will be running at Boston University He says his mom has been his biggest athletic inspiration, as she's always more nervous before his races than he is.
WYATT BURR
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Mile/2-mile/1000/relay
Recorded the fastest time in the 1,000, mile and 2-mile in the Catholic Central League North Invitational ... CCL all-star selection was third at the CCL Championship in the mile ... Best times included a 4:38 mile, a 2:39 1000 and a 10:30 2-mile ... Also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that finished second at CCL Championship meet ... Grabbed second at MSTCA Indoor Outdoor Challenge in the 1000 ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and aspires to run in college ... Cited coaches Zach Nardone and Steve Czarnecki as his biggest athletic influences.
PETER CLIFFORD
Marblehead Junior
Distance
Versatile distance man helped the Magicians to another successful season in dual meets ... Best mile time on the year was 4:38 in victory over Beverly ... 10:01 best time in the 2-mile was also among the Northeastern Conference's top marks ... Excellent guts and finishing ability on longer runs, competing in indoor 5,000 meter races when needed ... Two-time NEC all-star in cross country also earned Salem News honors last fall while helping MHS to State Cup ... Grateful to coaches Brian Heenan and Kylinn Tibbo and hopes to run in college.
QUINN CURTIN
St. John's Prep Senior
Jumps/Sprints
Senior captain had a top time of 6.9 seconds in the 55 dash during the indoor season ... Best leap of 20 feet 6 1/2 inches in the long jump and 6 feet even in the high jump ... Felt that his long jump was the best performance of the season ... Catholic Conference all-star was unbeaten in both long jump and high jump ... Will be going to Lafayette College in Pennsylvania to continue his track and field career ... Carries a 3.9 grade point average ... Said his brother got him interested in the sport and has always given him motivation and inspiration.
NICK de MELO
St. John's Prep
600, 1000
The 6-foot-4 speedster from Swampscott had personal best time of 1:25.9 in the 600 in season opening meet vs. Catholic Memorial ... Also had a PR of 245.5 in the 1000 ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Was the second-fastest runner in the league in the 600 ... Has a 4.37 grade point average ... Will be studying English at the University of Massachusetts Amherst ... Said Prep assistant coach Josh Hubbell always has a positive and uplifting attitude that rubs off on him.
DAVID DiPIETRO
Beverly Junior
1000, 4x400 relay
Ran a personal best time of 2:50.9 this spring to finish first against Masconomet ... Won three of his four meets in that event, falling only to fellow all-star Luke Llewellyn ... Led the team in scoring with 18 points ... Ran a 59.5 split in the relay against Marblehead ... Played football freshman year at Beverly High but switched to cross country as a sophomore ... Captain-elect for cross country for the fall ... Carries a terrific 4.4 grade point average ... Plans to run in college, with an interest in the math and science fields ... Says the Panthers' previous captains were very supportive of him when he made the move to running.
HENNA DOMIAN
Swampscott Senior
300/relays
A "Jack of all trades" according to Big Blue coach Brian Kirkland, Domian had a personal record of 38 seconds flat in the 300 ... Versatile runner ran everything from short sprints to mid distance and relays ... Member of the schools soccer program will also run track this spring at Swampscott ... Bright student will attend Cornell University upon graduation.
MAX FITCH
Salem Senior
Mile/2-mile
Consistently strong runner clocked in with a 4:56 mile this season ... Also recorded a personal best 10:31 in the 2-mile ... Excellent student maintains 3.79 GPA and will attend Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in the fall to pursue degree is pharmaceutical sciences ... Thanks both his father and current coach Cayleigh Solano for inspiring him.
COLIN HANSEN
Ipswich Sophomore
600, 4x400 relay
Cape Ann League all-star had a breakout season, especially in the 600 ... Had a season best time of 1:27.54 in that event ... Anchor of the Tigers' 4x400 squad, which had had a season-best performance of 3:44.84 ... Led the team in scoring with 29.75 points in just five meets ... Had three first place finishes and one second in the 600 ... Has plans to continue running both cross country and track and field when it's time for college ... Carries a 3.68 grade point average ... Says middle distance champion Nick Symmonds is his inspiration because of how me made it to the Olympics and helped him grow as both an athlete and a runner.
CAM HEAFITZ
Marblehead Senior
300/High jump
Top point getter for the Northeastern Conference North champion Magicians earned All-League honors in the high jump by clearing a North Shore best 6-foot-2 ... Also set a new personal best in the 300 at 38.0, winning the race to help Marblehead top Peabody for the first time ... That time was only .03 seconds off the NEC's top mark ... Also ran a leg of Marblehead's successful 4x400 relay team ... Repeat Salem News all-star was MHS MVP as a junior ... Considers his teammates his biggest influence ... Excellent student will compete in track and field at Amherst College.
LUKE LLEWELLYN
Danvers Junior
Mid Distance
Went undefeated in the 1,000 this season and won his only attempt in the 600 as well ... Ran the mile against Marblehead standout Loeden Rodrigues and finished second in 4:43 ... Won the 1,000 in individual meet in West Bridgewater and also ran a 1:25.2 in the 600, one of the fastest times on the North Shore ... Anchored the 4x400 relay team ... Falcons Team MVP had 24.25 points in only four meets ... Sees his 2:01 time in the 800 as his top performance since he showed himself what he can do with proper pacing.
JOEL LISOMA
Peabody Senior
Hurdles/High jump
Excellent "ups" helped him dominant the hurdles and the high jump in Northeastern Conference competition ... League leading time of 8.25 seconds in the 55 meter hurdles garnered All-Conference distinction ... Ran a leg of Peabody's NEC co-champion 4x400 relay team that had a season best time of 3:37 ... First-place in the high jump sent Tanners to narrow dual meet win over Masconomet ... Also ran a leg of meet winning 4x400 relay to beat Gloucester ... Strong leader was one of Tanners only seniors ... Will compete in track and field at American International College.
AIDAN McMASTER
Swampscott Senior
Hurdles/High jump
Went unbeaten in the 55 hurdles in team meets this season ... Had a personal best of 8.2 seconds in said event ... Also shined in the high jump ... Will be a key piece for the spring track team this year ... Plans to attend University of Maine upon graduation and major in the visual arts.
LIAM OUELLETTE
Beverly Junior
Mile, 2-mile
Had personal best time of 4:38 in the mile against Masconomet ... Also ran a 4:39.4 for a solid victory over Northeastern Conference rival Peabody ... Ha a best time in the 2-mile of 10:05 ... Took first place under windy conditions vs. Danvers in the 2-mile in 10:06 ... Salem News cross country all-star ... Will be a captain for Panthers' cross country team in the fall.
LOEDEN RODRIGUES
Marblehead Senior
Distance
One of the most accomplished distance runners in Eastern Mass had another stellar season in the Fall 2 period ... Northeastern Conference All-League pick in the 2-mile with a league best time of 9:57 ... Clocked a personal best of 9:48 in the 2-mile ... Ran a 4:38 mile ... Recorded a 400 split of 54 seconds while coming back after the mile to help his team edge Danvers ... Won the Mass State Track Coaches Association's Winterfest 2-mile title ... Gatorade Massachusetts and Salem News Runner of the Year in cross country will continue his running career at UMass Amherst.
DYLAN ROSE
Marblehead Junior
Dash
Great form coming out of the blocks and a tremendous start helped him go 3-1 in the dash over the course of four meets for the undefeated Northeastern Conference North champion Magicians ... personal best time of 6.5 seconds tied for tops in NEC and among the best marks on the North Shore ... Best race came in victory over Danvers ... Sees his mom as his biggest athletic influence for helping him realize self-improvement is the key to success.
ETHAN TRAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
100/200
Catholic Central League all-star was first in the 100 and second in the 200 at the league's North Invitational ... Recorded personal bests of 23.89 in the 200 and 11.82 in the 100 ... Also first in 100 at CCL championship and second in 200 ... Carries a 3.4 GPA and hopes to attend a technical college while continuing track and field career in some capacity ... Thanks coach Jocelyn Almy-Testa for teaching him everything he knows about sprinting.
LOGAN TRACCIA
Peabody Sophomore
600/Relays
Naturally has great wind and developed his short game with speed during Fall 2 by going undefeated in the 600 ... Season best time of 1:28.9 was also the top mark in the Northeastern Conference ... Earned All-Conference honors in that event ... Also went undefeated during dual meets while running the mile ... Had a best 4x400 split of 54-flat while helping Tanners clinch meet wins over Masconomet and Gloucester via relay triumphs ... Cross Country all-star also clocked a 2:04 in the 800 at Adidas Nationals in Virginia.
RICHARD WADE
Marblehead Senior
Hurdles/Shot put
Excellent athlete combined the quickness to complete in the hurdles with the power to throw the shot put ... Finished first in the hurdles twice and garnered points in that event in all four meets for undefeated Magicians ... Personal best at 55 meters for hurdles was 8.66 seconds ... Averaged over 40-feet in the shot put, winning three of four meets ... Best toss was 40 feet 9 inches ... 56 second relay split ... Ran leg of winning 4x400 relay to seal meet win over Peabody ... Grateful to coach Brian Heenan ... Will be attending UMass Amherst next year.
PAUL WERTZ
Ipswich Junior
300, high jump, 4x400
Had his best performance of the Fall 2 season at Amesbury, running a personal best in the 300 meters (38.7 seconds) ... In that same meet, he proceeded to run a 55-second split in the 4x400 relay for the Tigers ... Second on the team in scoring with 29.5 points ... Ended up setting another PR in the 4x400 against North Reading later in the season in 54.7 seconds ... Has a 3.6 GPA and is a member of Ipswich's athletic subcommittee ... Hoping to major in both music production and business in college while running the 400 for a Division 1 college ... Goal is to ultimately become a music producer ... Said his father, who was the Ohio state cross country champion in high school and ran at UConn, has been his biggest influence.
JOE WONG
Salem Senior
Distance
Broke longstanding Salem High indoor mile record by clocking a 4:50 against Winthrop ... Earned Northeastern Conference South All-Conference honors in the mile with an average time of 4:53 over the season ... Salem High's co-MVP for the Fall 2 season ... Also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay with a 54 second split ... Grateful to coaches Cayleigh Solano and Steve ... Will run at Springfield College while majoring in applied exercise science.
JARRETT YOUNG
St. John's Prep Senior
Sprints
Catholic Conference all-star had an excellent showing in the 55 meter dash, running 6.4 seconds ... Also put forth a stellar effort in the 300 dash at 35.3 seconds ... Undefeated in both events in league competition ... Also ran on both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays for the Eagles ... Is committed to run at the University of Rhode Island ... Holds 3.2 grade point average ... As a taller (6-foot-2) sprinter, he looks up to Usain Bolt and has done so even when he himself wasn't a sprinter.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Brady Trask, Jr., high jump, middle distance, relay; David DiPietro, Jr., 1000; Patrick Gilligan, Sr., sprints, high jump; Jackson Clark, Sr., distance.
Bishop Fenwick: Max Corson, Sr., long jump; Max Gibbs, Sr., shot put; Tyler DeClercq, Sr., 1000; Matt Gerdenich, Sr., 600.
Danvers: Richard Poussard, Sr., high jump/55; T.J. Glowik, Sr., distance.
Ipswich: Zephan Keach, Sr., 55 hurdles, high jump; Rex Geller, Sr., shot put, distance.
Marblehead: Oliver Buckhoff, So., 600; Alec Gibbs, Jr., 600; Will Lamb, Jr., mile; Tyler Henlotter, Jr., 600; Schuyler Schmitt, Jr., 300/high jump; Ciro Sotos, Sr., 1000.
Masconomet: Sasha Kessel, 55 dash; Jack Lindsay, 300, 4x400 relay; Nate Collins, 300, 600, 4x400.
St. John's Prep: Noah Thomas, Sr. high jump, long jump; Owen Parker, Jr. 300, 600, 4x400; Tyler Hughes, Jr. 55 hurdles, long jump, high jump; Jason Bois, Jr. 55 hurdles, long jump, 4x200.
Swampscott: Dylan Brawleui, Jr., 1000/distance; Joey Do, Jr., jumps.