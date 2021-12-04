The Salem News will begin presenting its all-stars for the fall high school sports season in the newspaper and on-line on Monday.
All-stars are chosen by the sports staff in consultation with area coaches based upon on field performance, statistics, honors, team success and other factors.
The schedule (subject to change, which would be posted on our social media accounts in the event changes are necessary) is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 6: Field hockey
Wednesday, Dec 8: Golf
Thursday, December 9: Boys and girls cross country
Friday, December 10: Football
Monday, December 13: Girls soccer
Wednesday, December 15: Boys soccer
Thursday, December 16: Volleyball
Friday, December 17: Fall Coaches of the Year