The Salem News will begin presenting its all-stars for the fall high school sports season in the newspaper and on-line on Monday.

All-stars are chosen by the sports staff in consultation with area coaches based upon on field performance, statistics, honors, team success and other factors.

The schedule (subject to change, which would be posted on our social media accounts in the event changes are necessary) is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 6: Field hockey

Wednesday, Dec 8: Golf

Thursday, December 9: Boys and girls cross country

Friday, December 10: Football

Monday, December 13: Girls soccer

Wednesday, December 15: Boys soccer

Thursday, December 16: Volleyball

Friday, December 17: Fall Coaches of the Year

Assistant sports editor of The Salem News, blanketing the North Shore with the best coverage you'll find. Football fiend, track guru, seam-head, goaltending aficionado, history buff, stat geek. Allons-Y. #StrikeOutALS

