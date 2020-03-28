2020 SALEM NEWS GIRLS HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SAMMIE MIRASOLO
Peabody Senior
Forward
Watching Sammie Mirasolo dart through the neutral zone with the puck on her stick was a mix of poetry in motion and seeing a running back in a hockey rink. She could throw a head-and-shoulder fake at a defender and with one stride and create her own breakaway.
Using that unparalleled speed and good instincts, Mirasolo rewrote the Peabody co-op program’s record book in her senior season. The Northeastern Hockey League co-MVP had career highs and school records of 29 goals and 46 points, both tops on the North Shore.
The All-State selection from North Reading had four hat tricks, including one in a playoff win and a four-goal outburst in a road win at Hingham.
“Sammie had a great season and an incredible career,” said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach. “Every game, she’s the focus of the other team’s defense and she had to work harder, find different ways to impact the game. She rose to that challenge.”
Besides attacking on the rush, Mirasolo was tremendous in the faceoff dot and at creating shots out of set plays. She was also a top penalty killer with several shorthanded markers.
A four-year starter, two-year captain, three-time Salem News all-star and two-time NEHL MVP, Mirasolo graduates with Tanner career records of 90 goals, 54 assists and 144 points. She is the first Peabody girls skater to ever reach the century mark in points, and her 90 goals rank third all-time among ladies from The Salem News area.
THE ALL-STARS
CALI CAPONIGRO
Masconomet Junior
Forward
Chieftains’ lead goal scorer with eight markers ... Northeastern League all-star helped Masconomet reach state tournament with multiple game-winners ... Scored twice in Coaches vs. Cancer home win against Beverly ... Dogged style on the penalty kill made her one of the North Shore’s top defensive forwards ... Handed out three assists for 11 points ... Three-year varsity skater from Newburyport can play center or move back to defense in a pinch ... Netted game-winner and game-tying goal to help Masco take three of four points from league champion Peabody.
JENY COLLINS
Peabody Senior
Goalie
Captain and Northeastern Hockey League all-star was a rock in the crease for league champion Tanners ... Set single-season program record with 15 wins ... Had 1.62 goals against average and 3 1/2 shutouts, including first career state tournament goose egg with 25 saves against Plymouth ... Tremendous reflexes and rebound control ... Made 494 total saves ... Here .936 save percentage and 945 minutes were both tops on the North Shore ... Graduates with 26 career victories and nine shutouts, both second on PHS’ all-time list ... North Reading High honors student will study at the University of Vermont.
KATELYN CLARKE
Pingree Senior
Forward
One of the North Shore’s most accomplished scorers graduates with 138 points in five seasons, four of those spent at Pingree ... Netted 10 goals and 19 total points while grabbing Eastern Independent League all-star honors ... Tough skater capable of playing either center or wing ... Repeat Salem News all-star had several multi-point outings ... Hit double-digits in goals in all five varsity campaigns, with 80 total ... Field hockey all-star helped Pingree win New England title in that sport, which the South Hamilton native will play at the University of Michigan next year.
GABBY DAVERN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Forward
The Black-and-Gold’s most dangerous finisher led her squad with 18 goals and 27 points ... Excellent shooter both from distance and in terms of cleaning up rebounds in front of the net ... Repeat Salem News all-star has been Fenwick’s leading point-getter two straight years ... Posted a hat trick in victory over Arlington Catholic ... Consistently excellent center had a half-dozen multi-goal games ... Helped Fenwick repeat as Christmas Tournament champs at Warrior Arena ... Essex Tech student from Danvers is leading North Shore career scorer among players returning for 2020-21 with 91 points (52 goals, 39 assists).
LAUREN DIRARIAN
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Forward
Relentlessly versatile two-way skater moved to center full time after starting on defense as a freshman ... Admirable hockey sense made Lynnfield native an invaluable penalty killer ... Netted 11 goals along with eight assists for career-high 19 points (tied for 7th in the area) ... Great wind made her capable of double-shifting, as she did to help the Crusader get crucial back-to-back wins in February ... Picked up art of the faceoff quickly to become one of North Shore’s best on the draw ... Wears No. 37 and considers Bruins star Patrice Bergeron a role model.
JAMIE DUPONT
Beverly Sophomore
Forward
Heady center with great hockey sense was particularly strong on defensive zone draws ... Netted 10 goals with eight assists for 18 points, second among Beverly skaters and top 10 on the North Shore ... Smooth passer led the Orange-and-Black in assists ... Handed out two assists in Colleen Ritzer Memorial Game victory ... Northeastern Hockey League all-star won the hardest shot contest at conference skills competition ... Three-year starter has 40 career points ... Captain-elect for next season also plays field hockey and softball for the Panthers.
MOLLY ELMORE
Masconomet Senior
Goalie
Northeastern Hockey League co-MVP graduates as Masconomet’s all-time leader in wins with 52 ... Made 507 saves while backstopping Chieftains to Division 1 state tournament ... Posted four shutouts, with a goals against average of 1.74 ... Four-time Salem News all-star made 2,169 career saves ... Four-year save percentage was .933 and jumped to .945 in playoff games ... Season-high was 48 saves against HPNA ... Earned 18 career shutouts ... Two-time All-State honoree from Newburyport has been both Salem News and Newburyport Daily News Player of the Year .... Committed to play in college at Sacred Heart.
JEN FLYNN
Peabody Junior
Forward
Speedy skater caught fire in mid-January and never cooled down, finishing third among North Shore scorers with 26 points ... Totaled 12 goals and 14 assists ... First-team All-NEHL choice was one of her team’s best passers, setting up a variety of linemates on either wing ... Tremendous penalty killer had multiple shorthanded goals ... Had a hat trick in win over Medford ... Captain had a five-point outburst in key win over Beverly ... Repeat Salem News all-star from Lynnfield has career totals of 38 goals, 38 assists and 76 points heading into senior season.
AMANDA FORZIATI
Beverly Freshman
Forward
Right winger with impressive shot netted 12 goals, good for second among all Northeastern Hockey League rookies ... Added seven assists for 19 total points, most of any Panther skater and seventh in the area ... Wise beyond her years with smarts to play in all situations, including at the bumper on the power play ... Very consistent scorer with three multi-goal games, which were all Beverly wins ... First-team All-Northeastern Hockey League selection ... Danvers native is also a strong golfer and considers parents her biggest influence for always driving her from rink to rink.
CAYLA GREENLEAF
Beverly Junior
Defense
Emerged as one of the best defensemen North of Boston with a phenomenal season in all three zones ... Captain was named Beverly’s team MVP ... Excellent at physical aspects of defending and preventing shooters from reaching dangerous areas on the ice ... Scored crucial goal in her squad’s Colleen Ritzer Memorial Game win over Andover ... Totaled four goals and four assists, seventh among area defensemen ... All-Northeastern Hockey League pick has heavy, accurate shot on power play ... Ipswich native also plays field hockey and lacrosse for Tigers.
KATE HILL
Pingree Junior
Forward
High scoring winger enjoyed a breakout season, leading the Highlanders in goals with 12 and assists with 14 ... Her 26 points was a new career-high and tied for third among all local skaters ... Netted a hat trick in victory over Winsor ... Eastern Independent League all-star was key contributor on both power play and penalty kill ... Marblehead native has 31 goals and 48 points in her Highlander career ... Also enjoyed strong summer in the Hockey Night In Boston Showcase.
ADDY FENTON
Pingree Senior
Defense
All-New England choice by the NEPSGIHA for the second straight season ... Led all North Shore defensemen in scoring with 14 points ... Her 10 assists were tied for most among defensemen and second overall for Pingree skaters ... Multi-year Eastern Independent League and Salem News all-star from Andover was also one of the region’s leaders in ice time ... Key defender was excellent in her own zone as Pingree posted six shutouts ... Also an all-star and All-New England pick in field hockey.
CAROLYN GAROFOLI
Peabody Senior
Defense
Tall and mobile defender proved nearly impossible for opposing forwards to get around while earning Northeastern League all-star honors ... Four-year varsity skater had her best season in terms of puck movement and breakout passing ... Second among North Shore D with 13 points ... Her 10 assists were among the most of any NEHL blue liner ... Captained Tanners to back-to-back league titles ... Field hockey standout helped Lynnfield High win North title in that sport, which she’ll play in Division 1 at the University of New Hampshire.
ABBY KALINOWSKI
Marblehead Junior
Defense
One of the only upperclassmen on the Lady Header roster excelled in a pivotal role as leader both on and off the ice ... Captain was selected first-team All-Northeastern Hockey League ... Had one goal and a half-dozen assists chipping in from the blue line ... Fearless shot blocker ... Played fabulous individual and team defense in shutout win over Bishop Fenwick ... Marblehead’s Team MVP ... Also a lacrosse standout ... Considers older brother Tim, a former Marblehead High boys hockey captain, her biggest influence for how to lead and love your team.
MEGHAN MCELANEY
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Fabulous four-year starter on the blue line captained the Chieftains to another state tournament berth ... Had her most confident season rushing the puck up the ice, frequently carrying end-to-end ... One of the North Shore’s leaders in minutes played hardly ever missed a shift ... First-team All-Northeastern Hockey League pick from Amesbury netted what’s believed to be the first hat trick by a defenseman in program history ... Totaled four goals and five assists ... Three-time league all-star and repeat Salem News all-star is outstanding soccer play, helping hometown Indians to four North titles.
GRACE MOREY
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Defense
Selfless and versatile skater became a minutes-eating pillar on the Crusaders blue line ... Frequently double shifted while moving up to the right wing slot ... Three-zone standout was one of the North Shore’s best at playing away from the puck ... Netted five goals and six assists for 11 points ... Had two scores in victory over Archbishop Williams ... Enjoyed several multi-point games, including in the St. Joseph Christmas tournament ... Danvers native totaled 44 points this fall in field hockey while grabbed Salem News and Catholic Central League all-star honors.
MADISON TWOMBLY
Marblehead 8th Grader
Forward
Potted 13 goals to lead the Lady Headers and rank third among all North Shore skaters in that category ... Had first varsity hat trick in win over Medford ... Strong skater and backchecker felt her best game was win over Scituate that saw her block four shots to help preserve the lead ... Northeastern League all-star had 18 total points ... Attended USA Hockey’s Eastern Regional Camp last summer ... Reliable three-zone center did good job winning key faceoffs ... Honors student at Village Middle School plans to play hockey at Cushing Academy next year.
CAILYN WESLEY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Goalie
Returned to ice after missing junior year with a torn ACL and backstopped Fenwick to its best ever regular season ... Won 11 games with a 2.11 goals against average ... Felt a 32-save performance in 2-1 win over Matignon was her best effort ... Made 409 saves and stopped 91.1 percent of shots she faced ... Ardent competitor was never afraid to attack shooter ... Impressive athlete could make any sort of save from any position or angle ... Three-time Salem News all-star made over 1,000 career saves ... Leading field hockey and lacrosse scorer will play both those sports while studying nursing at St. Joseph’s College in Maine.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Maddy Delano, Jr., G; Emma Knott, Jr., F; Sophia MacNeil, Sr., F; Sadie Papamechail, Fr., F; Tori Shea, Sr., D; Emma Thibodeau, Sr., F;
Bishop Fenwick: Allison Countie, Jr., D; Zoe Elwell, Fr., D; Catherine Salvo, So., D; Abbey Millman, Fr., F; Shannon Nagy, Jr., F; Emma Perry, So., F.
Marblehead: Brooke Brennan, Fr., D; Molly O’Handley, Jr., F; Avery Olson, 8th, G; Amy Vytopilova, Fr; F.
Masconomet: Sophia Grutti, Jr., D; Izzy Kirby, So., D; Sierra Harris, Sr., F; Brooke Rodgers, Jr. D; Sage Smith, So., F.
Peabody: Reilly Ganter, Jr., F; Hannah Gromko, Fr., F; Jenna DiNapoli, Fr., F; Chloe Shaleigh, Jr., D; Catherine Sweeney, Jr., D.
Pingree: Kate Lucy, Jr., F; Callie MacLaughlin, Sr., G; Izzy Marble, Jr. F; Gaby Nagahama, So., D.
