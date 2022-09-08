Salem News Staff Football Picks -- Week 1 of 2022
|PHIL STACEY
|MATT WILLIAMS
|NICK GIANNINO
|NICK CURCURU
|JEAN DEPLACIDO
|Last Year's record
|117-33
|119-31
|107-43
|107-43
|111-39
|Last year's upsets
|6-7
|8-5
|5-8
|3-10
|4-9
|THURSDAY GAME
|Ipswich at Manchester Essex, 6:30
|Ipswich, 21-20
|*Ipswich, 16-14*
|Ipswich, 21-16
|Manchester Essex, 27-17
|*Ipswich, 15-14*
|FRIDAY GAMES
|Salem at *Chelsea*, 6
|Salem, 26-12
|Salem, 21-14
|Salem, 24-8
|Salem, 28-14
|Salem, 21-4
|*Marshfield* at St. John's Prep, 6:30
|St. John's Prep, 35-22
|St. John's Prep, 17-7
|St. John's Prep, 21-13
|St. John's Prep, 34-21
|St. John's Prep, 28-14
|Tewksbury at *Danvers*, 6:30
|*Danvers, 20-13*
|Tewksbury, 21-13
|Tewksbury, 24-16
|Danvers, 17-14
|Tewksbury, 28-22
|Newburyport at *Masconomet*, 6:30
|Masconomet, 21-16
|Masconomet, 28-7
|Masconomet, 28-12
|Masconomet, 24-21
|Masconomet 14-7
|Beverly at *Haverhill*, 7
|Haverhill, 14-12
|Beverly, 14-6
|Beverly, 31-20
|Beverly, 40-10
|Beverly, 20-15
|*Revere* at Peabody, 7
|Peabody, 32-24
|Peabody, 28-20
|Peabody, 17-14
|Peabody, 38-17
|Peabody, 33-27
|*Auburn* at Swampscott, 7
|Swampscott, 20-6
|Swampscott, 17-6
|Swampscott, 28-14
|Swampscott, 27-13
|Swampscott, 22-13
|Essex Tech at *Lynn Tech*, 7
|Essex Tech, 22-20
|Essex Tech, 26-14
|Essex Tech, 24-12
|Essex Tech, 34-14
|Essex Tech, 27-21
|SATURDAY GAMES
|*Norton* at Bishop Fenwick, 1
|Fenwick, 28-16
|Fenwick, 28-21
|Fenwick, 34-24
|Fenwick, 20-10
|Fenwick, 35-7
|*Gloucester* at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
|H-W, 14-12
|H-W, 21-15
|H-W, 17-14
|*Gloucester, 20-17*
|H-W, 14-12
|Upset Details (* denotes underdogs)
|Falcons slug out opener
|Tigers have Wright stuff
|Tigers kick off season in style
|Fishermen reel in big win
|Tigers start off hot