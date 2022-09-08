Salem News Staff Football Picks -- Week 1 of 2022

PHIL STACEY MATT WILLIAMS NICK GIANNINO NICK CURCURU JEAN DEPLACIDO
Last Year's record 117-33 119-31 107-43 107-43 111-39
Last year's upsets 6-7 8-5 5-8 3-10 4-9
THURSDAY GAME
Ipswich at Manchester Essex, 6:30 Ipswich, 21-20 *Ipswich, 16-14* Ipswich, 21-16 Manchester Essex, 27-17 *Ipswich, 15-14*
FRIDAY GAMES
Salem at *Chelsea*, 6 Salem, 26-12 Salem, 21-14 Salem, 24-8 Salem, 28-14 Salem, 21-4
*Marshfield* at St. John's Prep, 6:30 St. John's Prep, 35-22 St. John's Prep, 17-7 St. John's Prep, 21-13 St. John's Prep, 34-21 St. John's Prep, 28-14
Tewksbury at *Danvers*, 6:30 *Danvers, 20-13* Tewksbury, 21-13 Tewksbury, 24-16 Danvers, 17-14 Tewksbury, 28-22
Newburyport at *Masconomet*, 6:30 Masconomet, 21-16 Masconomet, 28-7 Masconomet, 28-12 Masconomet, 24-21 Masconomet 14-7
Beverly at *Haverhill*, 7 Haverhill, 14-12 Beverly, 14-6 Beverly, 31-20 Beverly, 40-10 Beverly, 20-15
*Revere* at Peabody, 7 Peabody, 32-24 Peabody, 28-20 Peabody, 17-14 Peabody, 38-17 Peabody, 33-27
*Auburn* at Swampscott, 7 Swampscott, 20-6 Swampscott, 17-6 Swampscott, 28-14 Swampscott, 27-13 Swampscott, 22-13
Essex Tech at *Lynn Tech*, 7 Essex Tech, 22-20 Essex Tech, 26-14 Essex Tech, 24-12 Essex Tech, 34-14 Essex Tech, 27-21
SATURDAY GAMES
*Norton* at Bishop Fenwick, 1 Fenwick, 28-16 Fenwick, 28-21 Fenwick, 34-24 Fenwick, 20-10 Fenwick, 35-7
*Gloucester* at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 H-W, 14-12 H-W, 21-15 H-W, 17-14 *Gloucester, 20-17* H-W, 14-12
Upset Details (* denotes underdogs) Falcons slug out opener Tigers have Wright stuff Tigers kick off season in style Fishermen reel in big win Tigers start off hot

