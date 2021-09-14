Salem News High School Football Scoring -- Week 1
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Venice - Helen Irene (Nowak) Soucy, age 97, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Helen was born November 9, 1923, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Herman and Nina (Kinerva) Nowak (Whitworth). Helen was raised in Peabody, MA, and was a 1941 graduate of Peabody High School. Helen and h…
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE