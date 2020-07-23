Staff 2020
MLB Picks
PHIL STACEY
MATT WILLIAMS
NICK GIANNINO
NICK CURCURU
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox finish in AL East:
Fourth place
Third place
Third place
Third place
American League East champ:
Rays
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
AL Central champ:
Twins
Indians
Indians
Twins
American League West champ:
A’s
Astros
Astros
Astros
AL Wild Cards:
Yankees, Astros
Rays, Twins
Twins, A’s
White Sox, Indians
American League MVP:
Aaron Judge,
Yankees OF
George Springer, Astros OF
Jose Ramirez,
Indians 3B
Aaron Judge,
Yankees OF
American League Cy Young:
Shane Bieber,
Indians
Charlie Morton,
Rays
Gerrit Cole,
Yankees
Jose Berrios,
Twins
American League Top Rookie:
Luis Robert,
White Sox OF
Michael Kopech, White Sox P
Bobby Dalbec,
Red Sox INF
Wander Franco,
Rays SS
AL Championship Series:
Rays over
Yankees in 6
Yankees over
Astros in 7
Twins over
Yankees in 6
Astros over
Yankees in 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
National League East champ:
Braves
Braves
Mets
Nationals
NL Central champ:
Reds
Brewers
Brewers
Brewers
National League West champ:
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
NL Wild Cards:
Padres,, Cardinals
Mets, Reds
Reds, Nationals
Braves, Mets
National League MVP:
Ronald Acuna Jr.,
Braves OF
Cody Bellinger,
Dodgers 1B
Mookie Betts,
Dodgers OF
Christian Yelich,
Brewers OF
National League Cy Young:
Kirby Yates,
Padres
Trevor Bauer,
Reds
Jacob deGrom,
Mets
Jacob deGrom,
Mets
National League Top Rookie:
Dylan Carlson,
Cardinals P
Carter Kieboom,
Nationals 2B
Gavin Lux,
Dodgers INF
Gavin Lux,
Dogers INF
NL Championship Series:
Dodgers over
Braves in 7
Dodgers over
Reds in 5
Dodgers over
Mets in 7
Dodgers over
Brewers in 7
WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS
Rays over
Dodgers in 6
Dodgers over
Yankees in 7
Dodgers over
Twins in 7
Astros over
Dodgers in 6
