The Salem News sports department will present our annual Spring Sports All-Star teams beginning this coming Monday, July 4th.
Our all-star teams for baseball, softball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls outdoor track, and boys and girls lacrosse will appear in print and on our website over the next two weeks. As always, there will be a Player of the Year chosen for each sport. The all-stars will culminate with our Spring Coaches of the Year
Here are the dates of when each of the spring sports all-star teams are scheduled to be released:
Monday, July 4: Baseball
Wednesday, July 6: Softball
Thursday, July 7: Boys lacrosse
Friday, July 8: Girls lacrosse
Monday, July 11: Boys outdoor track
Wednesday, July 13: Girls outdoor track
Thursday, July 14: Boys tennis
Friday, July 15: Girls tennis
Monday, July 18: Spring Coaches of the Year