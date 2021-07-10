The sports staff of Salem News will begin presenting its high school sports all-stars for the recently completed spring season in the newspaper and online next week.
All-stars are chosen by the staff in consultation with local coaches considering a variety of factors such as on-field performance, statistics, league and team honors, team success and more. One sport will appear in the print edition each day for the rest of July, with the schedule as follows (subject to change which would be broadcast on our Twitter feed @SalemNewsSports).
Wednesday, July 14: Softball
Thursday, July 15: Baseball
Friday, July 16: Girls lacrosse
Monday, July 19: Boys lacrosse
Wednesday, July 21: Girls spring track
Thursday, July 22: Boys spring track
Friday, July 23: Girls tennis
Monday, July 26: Boys tennis
Wednesday, July 28: Wrestling
Thursday, July 29: Spring Coaches of the Year
