Salem News Staff Picks -- Super Bowls

PHIL STACEY MATT WILLIAMS NICK GIANNINO NICK CURCURU JEAN DEPLACIDO
Thanksgiving record 12-2 12-2 10-4 8-6 13-1
Season record 113-29 114-28 102-40 104-38 107-35
Upset picks 5-7 7-5 4-8 3-9 3-9
WEDNESDAY'S BOWLS
Division 8: Hull vs. #Randolph/#, 3 Hull, 26-8 Hull, 21-6 Hull, 35-28 Hull, 14-7 Hull, 21-13
Division 7: Waconah vs. #Cohasset/#, 5:30 #Cohasset/#, 21-20 #Cohasset/#, 24-20/# Waconah, 28-20 Waconah, 24-21 #Cohasset, 35-28/#
Division 5: #North Reading/# vs. Swampscott, 8 Swampscott, 28-13 Swampscott, 28-7 Swampscott, 35-22 Swampscott, 27-14
THURDAY'S BOWLS
Division 3: Marblehead vs. #North Attleboro/#, 3 Marblehead, 21-14 Marblehead, 27-24 Marblehead, 26-23 Marblehead, 28-21 Marblehead, 33-7
Division 1: Cantral Catholic vs. #Springfield Central/#, 5:40 Central Catholic, 42-27 Central Catholic, 35-20 Central Catholic, 31-19 Central Catholic, 42-35 Central Catholic, 28-20
Division 2: #King Phillip/# vs. Catholic Memorial, 8 Catholic Memorial, 35-12 Catholic Memorial, 62-6 Catholic Memorial, 44-17 Catholic Memorial, 47-17 Catholic Memorial, 35-8
FRIDAY'S BOWLS
Division 6: Abington vs. #Rockland/#, 5 Abington, 23-16 Abington, 14-7 Rockland, 27-20 Abington, 24-17 Abington, 14-7
Division 4: #Duxbury/# vs. Scituate, 7:30 Duxbury, 27-22 Scituate, 20-12 Scituate, 20-10 Duxbury, 30-27 Scituate, 27-21
UPSET DETAIL

