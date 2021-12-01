Salem News Staff Picks -- Super Bowls (copy)
|PHIL STACEY
|MATT WILLIAMS
|NICK GIANNINO
|NICK CURCURU
|JEAN DEPLACIDO
|Thanksgiving record
|12-2
|12-2
|10-4
|8-6
|13-1
|Season record
|113-29
|114-28
|102-40
|104-38
|107-35
|Upset picks
|5-7
|7-5
|4-8
|3-9
|3-9
|WEDNESDAY'S BOWLS
|Division 8: Hull vs. #Randolph/#, 3
|Hull, 26-8
|Hull, 21-6
|Hull, 35-28
|Hull, 14-7
|Hull, 21-13
|Division 7: Waconah vs. #Cohasset/#, 5:30
|#Cohasset/#, 21-20
|#Cohasset/#, 24-20/#
|Waconah, 28-20
|Waconah, 24-21
|#Cohasset, 35-28/#
|Division 5: #North Reading/# vs. Swampscott, 8
|Swampscott, 28-13
|Swampscott, 28-7
|Swampscott, 35-22
|Swampscott, 27-14
|THURDAY'S BOWLS
|Division 3: Marblehead vs. #North Attleboro/#, 3
|Marblehead, 21-14
|Marblehead, 27-24
|Marblehead, 26-23
|Marblehead, 28-21
|Marblehead, 33-7
|Division 1: Cantral Catholic vs. #Springfield Central/#, 5:40
|Central Catholic, 42-27
|Central Catholic, 35-20
|Central Catholic, 31-19
|Central Catholic, 42-35
|Central Catholic, 28-20
|Division 2: #King Phillip/# vs. Catholic Memorial, 8
|Catholic Memorial, 35-12
|Catholic Memorial, 62-6
|Catholic Memorial, 44-17
|Catholic Memorial, 47-17
|Catholic Memorial, 35-8
|FRIDAY'S BOWLS
|Division 6: Abington vs. #Rockland/#, 5
|Abington, 23-16
|Abington, 14-7
|Rockland, 27-20
|Abington, 24-17
|Abington, 14-7
|Division 4: #Duxbury/# vs. Scituate, 7:30
|Duxbury, 27-22
|Scituate, 20-12
|Scituate, 20-10
|Duxbury, 30-27
|Scituate, 27-21
|UPSET DETAIL
|Skippers upset top seed
|Battle tested Skippers sail in
|Rockland earns 2nd win over Green Wave this season
|Duxbury
|Cohasset triumphs in OT classic