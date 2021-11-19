High School Football Picks - State semifinal round
|PHIL STACEY
|MATT WILLIAMS
|NICK GIANNINO
|NICK CURCURU
|JEAN DEPLACIDO
|Last week's record
|9-4
|9-4
|10-3
|9-4
|9-4
|Season record
|97-25
|96-26
|88-34
|92-30
|91-31
|Upset picks
|5-5
|6-4
|4-6
|3-7
|3-7
|FRIDAY'S GAMES
|Division 1: #Central Catholic/# vs. St. John's Prep at Cawley Stadium, 7
|St. John's Prep,42-37
|#Central Catholic/#, 38-34
|St. John's Prep. 35-31
|St. John's Prep, 34-31
|St. John's Prep, 33-28
|Division 5: #Pentucket/# vs. North Reading, 5
|North Reading, 34-13
|North Reading, 21-0
|#Pentucket, 24-21#
|North Reading, 28-17
|North Reading, 27-14
|Division 6: #St. Mary's Lynn/# vs. Abington, 7
|St. Mary's, 26-20
|Abington, 28-20
|Abington, 26-22
|St. Mary's, 28-27
|St. Mary's, 21-15
|Division 5: #Bishop Fenwick/# vs. Swampscott, 8
|Swampscott, 30-28
|Swampscott, 27-26
|Swampscott, 28-24
|Swampscott, 34-31
|Bishop Fenwick, 28-27
|SATURDAY'S GAMES
|Mark Carroll Bowl: #Cantebury/# at Pingree, 1
|Pingree, 28-6
|Pingree, 24-7
|Pingree, 21-12
|Pingree, 27-19
|Pingree, 21-13
|Division 3: #Westfield/# vs. Marblehead at Shrewsbury, 3
|Marblehead, 34-20
|Marblehead, 17-10
|Marblehead, 28-20
|Marblehead, 24-14
|Marblehead, 28-20
