High School Football Picks - State semifinal round

PHIL STACEY MATT WILLIAMS NICK GIANNINO NICK CURCURU JEAN DEPLACIDO
Last week's record 9-4 9-4 10-3 9-4 9-4
Season record 97-25 96-26 88-34 92-30 91-31
Upset picks 5-5 6-4 4-6 3-7 3-7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Division 1: #Central Catholic/# vs. St. John's Prep at Cawley Stadium, 7 St. John's Prep,42-37 #Central Catholic/#, 38-34 St. John's Prep. 35-31 St. John's Prep, 34-31 St. John's Prep, 33-28
Division 5: #Pentucket/# vs. North Reading, 5 North Reading, 34-13 North Reading, 21-0 #Pentucket, 24-21# North Reading, 28-17 North Reading, 27-14
Division 6: #St. Mary's Lynn/# vs. Abington, 7 St. Mary's, 26-20 Abington, 28-20 Abington, 26-22 St. Mary's, 28-27 St. Mary's, 21-15
Division 5: #Bishop Fenwick/# vs. Swampscott, 8 Swampscott, 30-28 Swampscott, 27-26 Swampscott, 28-24 Swampscott, 34-31 Bishop Fenwick, 28-27
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Mark Carroll Bowl: #Cantebury/# at Pingree, 1 Pingree, 28-6 Pingree, 24-7 Pingree, 21-12 Pingree, 27-19 Pingree, 21-13
Division 3: #Westfield/# vs. Marblehead at Shrewsbury, 3 Marblehead, 34-20 Marblehead, 17-10 Marblehead, 28-20 Marblehead, 24-14 Marblehead, 28-20
UPSET DETAILS Spartans Bowl them over Can't go against a future Black Bear Sachems avenge loss Spartans go bowling Brown runs wild for Spartans

