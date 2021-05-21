Tradition, prestige and honor don't end simply because you have to make a few modifications.
As such, the 59th annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award will take place Friday afternoon as we interview this year's 15 candidates — via Zoom —and announce our 2021 winner on Monday. This will be the second year in a row the interviews will be conducted via Zoom, rather than in person.
The Salem News Student-Athlete Award, which has been given out every year but once since 1962, celebrates the best of the best in our region. It honors those student-athletes who combine brilliance in the classroom, excellence and sportsmanship in athletics, the ability to be a positive influence in their community, and showing a partiality towards helping others.
One student-athlete from each of our 15 Salem News area high schools — Beverly, Salem, Danvers, Peabody, Marblehead, Masconomet, Swampscott, St. John's Prep, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Academy, Pingree, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich and Manchester Essex — have been chosen by their principal and athletic director to best represent their school for this year’s event.
Once all 15 candidates have been interviewed via Zoom, the judges will convene and pick this year's winner. Last year's winner was Antonio Craveiro of Peabody High.
Sadly, for the second straight year we will not be able to have our traditional dinner for the student-athletes and their families, which includes a slide show of the student-athletes, a guest speaker, and the announcement of the Student-Athlete winner.
But we will still be able to present the Nelson Benton Memorial Scholarship to the winner. It is named in honor of the late and longtime Salem News reporter and editorial page editor, who retired in 2013.
The winner will also be given a commemorative bowl signifying their win. In addition, their name will be engraved on the Student-Athlete trophy, which will reside in the winner’s school until next year’s ceremony. The Paul Revere-style bowl made of sterling silver has the names of all 58 previous winners engraved on its base.
This year’s Student-Athlete judges are James Delorey of Beverly, Senior Vice President of Research for Global Strategy Group; former Student-Athlete winner Courtney (Colantuno) Criezis of Marblehead, a manufacturer's sales rep for Anchorage Furniture; Beth Amico, executive director of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce; Josh Turiel, the outgoing city councilor for Salem's Ward 5; and Phil Stacey, Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News.
||||