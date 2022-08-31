BEVERLYHead coach: Craig Wiley
Captains: Jack Ryan, Sr.; Ryan Avila, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Aidan LeBlanc, Sr.; Ian Paddock, Sr.; Will Ryan, Soph.; Jake Pierce, Sr.; Anthony Mastroianni, Sr.; Thomas Simeone, Soph.; Lucas Carbone, Soph; Dylan Hunter, Sr.
Outlook: Fresh off an unbeaten regular season in the NEC last fall, the Panthers return enough talent to make another run at the league crown. Aidan LeBlanc, the reigning Conference MVP, will look to lead the charge from the top slot as one of the best players on the North Shore.
“They all know what they want, they all know what is expected from them and they’re eager to keep the consistency going and are always looking to get better,” said head coach Craig Wiley.
BISHOP FENWICK
Head coach: Jim McHugh
Captains: Leo Schroeder, Sr.; Danielle Lynn, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Louie Spychalski, Jr.; Michael Carter, Jr.; Anthony Picano, Jr.
Outlook: The Crusaders graduated talented players in Tony Novack and Connor Cunningham, both of whom were CCL all-stars a year ago, but do return a solid core that will look to make a leap this fall. Leo Schroeder in particular is poised for an excellent season at the top of the lineup, hoping to help Fenwick compete for another winning record in the ever-competitive CCL.
DANVERS Head coach: Ryan Hayes
Captains: None
Other golfers to watch: Bobby Fish, Jr.; Trevor McNeil, Sr.; Brendan Glowick, Jr.; Bryson Clark, Soph.; Connor Harvey, Soph.; Braden Coyne, Sr.; Anthony Giordano, Sr.; Jakob Hamel, Sr.; Colby Dunham, Sr.; Nick Figueiredo, Jr.; Thomas Fish, Fr.
Outlook: The Falcons had 15 players try out for the team this year, with 12 of those expected to see varsity time at one point or the other. Returning standout Bobby Fish has been scoring very low leading up to the fall campaign, and the reigning NEC all-star is poised to shine as one of the area’s top linksmen. His younger brother, Thomas, is new to the program as a freshman and expected to see some time in the varsity rotation as well.
ESSEX TECH Head coach: Tim Johnson
Captains: TBA
Other golfers to watch: Aidan Gray, Jr.; Ryan Colbert, Sr.; Collin O’Reilly, Jr.; Rex Davidson, Sr.
Outlook: Junior Aidan Gray returns towards the top of the lineup after a stellar sophomore season last fall where he averaged better than 25 quota points. Gray will look to lead a steady group of returners along with a slew of newcomers as the Hawks aim for a playoff berth.
HAMILTON-WENHAM Head coach: Bill Corley
Captains: Morgan Glovsky, Sr.; Jack Bial, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Aidan Noonan, Jr.; Cooper Miller, Soph.; Joe Coughlin, Jr.; Evan Haughey, Jr.; Tim Becker, Jr.
Outlook: Returning CAL all-star Aidan Noonan will hold down the top slot following a breakout sophomore season. He’ll be followed by senior captains Morgan Glovsky and Jack Bial in the No. 2 and 3 slots, with a number of other candidates looking to make a significant impact in the lineup. The Generals are deep once again, having scored 152 points in their opener against Lynnfield on Tuesday, and should compete for a CAL title by year’s end.
IPSWICH Head coach: Gardy O’Flynn
Captains: Chase Hansen, Sr.; Charlie Jepsen, Jr.
Other golfers to watch: Preston Hansen, Jr.
Outlook: The Tigers are young and inexperienced overall, rostering just one senior (captain Chase Hansen) in their varsity lineup. A number of young players will have the opportunity to make an impact right away as Ipswich looks to improve on last season’s 7-8 record.
MARBLEHEAD Head coach: Bob Green
Captains: Matt Weed, Sr.; Jacob Aizanman, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Christopher Locke, Sr.; Charlie Grenier, Jr.; Jacob Hershfield, Soph.; Marty Ryan, Soph.; Adrian Baron, Jr.; Matt Mahan, Jr.
Outlook: With seven returning varsity players in the fold this year, the Magicians should once again be a top-tier squad in the NEC. Senior captain Matt Weed will retain his top slot in the lineup after an All-Conference selection last season where he averaged just over 36 strokes per nine holes. St. John’s Prep transfer Matt Mahan, a junior, should also provide an impact for the talented Magicians.
MASCONOMET Head coach: Hector Longo
Captains: Jack Mertz, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Tyler Feldberg, Jr.; Max DeMayo, Sr.; Logan McKenna, Sr.; Anthony Cerbone, Jr.; Cole Velardo, Fr.; Efstathios “Stathi” Gregoriadis, Fr.; Abby Ellis, Soph.; Charlotte Leiss, Soph.; Harrison DeGeorge, Jr.
Outlook: Senior captain Jack Mertz and returning all-star junior Tyler Feldberg should form a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the Chieftains lineup. Masco is deep, too, with a mix of strong upper and underclassmen aiming to get the job done. A slew of those underclassmen will look to make an impact in the bottom half of the lineup as the season rolls on.
PEABODY Head coach: Peter Cronan
Captains: Ryan Brunet, Sr.
Other golfers to watch: Matt Richards, Sr.; Jacob Richards, Sr.; Matt Ryder, Jr.; Mike Ryan, Jr.; Mason Clickstein, Soph.; Tristan Joyce, Fr.; Trot Smith, Sr.
Outlook: The Tanners had 16 players try out for the squad this year which is the highest number for the program in the past six-years plus. Peabody’s six seniors, including top player and captain Ryan Brunet, provide experience throughout the lineup, while a couple of underclassmen shined at early practices and should help with depth. The team has been on an upward trajectory under head coach Peter Cronan and appear eager to continue that trend this fall.
SALEM Head coach: Tom Doyle
Captains: TBA
Other golfers to watch: Jon Wasserman, Sr.; Brady Tremblay, Sr.; Jack Doyle, Sr.; Riley Fenerty, Jr.; Diego Acuna, Sr.; Owen Warner Streff, Sr.
Outlook: The Witches have the luxury of bringing back six players with significant varsity experience, including current No. 1 Jon Wasserman. Head coach Tom Doyle says Wasserman has made great strides from year to year and should be a consistent force in the lineup this fall. Salem has the pieces to contend in the NEC on a regular basis, with the ultimate goal being to qualify for the state tournament.
ST. JOHN’S PREP Head coach: Brian Jasiak
Captains: Ian Rourke, Sr.; Terry Manning, Jr.
Other golfers to watch: Eli Tripodis, Sr.; Tripp Hollister, Soph.; Jack Carew, Fr.; Jack Moriarty, Fr.
Outlook: The Eagles have reloaded, led by talented captains Ian Rourke and Terry Manning, both of whom had great summers of golf. Sophomore Tripp Hollister averaged a 77 in three rounds of tryouts and should provide an immediate boost to the team, while a pair underclassmen (Jack Carew and Jack Moriarty) became the first freshmen duo to make the varsity team in quite some time. SJP is coming off a state championship season but returns only four players from that lineup; however, they have plenty of talent to compete with the top teams in the state once again.
SWAMPSCOTT Head coach: Ron Young
Captains: Nate Maercklein, Sr.; Jason Bouffard, Jr.
Other golfers to watch: Dawson DiBarri, Jr.; Ben O’Brien, Jr.; Quinn Fitzpatrick, Jr.; Jackson Bartram, Jr.; Dakota Langevain, Jr.; Micah Hashikawa, Fr.; Michael Collins, Fr.; Jesse McGinley, Jr.
Outlook: The Big Blue had a number of underclassmen see significant time in the varsity lineup last season, many of whom will look to carry even more of the load in 2022. Swampscott once again has a strong group of players, including returners Jason Bouffard and Nate Maercklein who enjoyed consistent sophomore campaigns last fall. Freshman Micah Hashikawa is also off to a terrific start after a great season on the JV team last year.