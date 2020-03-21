The annual Salem News winter sports all-star teams, which represent the best North Shore student-athletes from the recently completed winter season, will begin running Monday in the newspaper and online.

Here is the order in which the teams are scheduled to be presented:

Monday: Girls indoor track

Tuesday: Boys indoor track

Wednesday: Wrestling

Thursday: Swimming

Friday: Boys hockey 

Saturday: Girls hockey 

Monday, March 30: Girls basketball 

Tuesday, March 31: Boys basketball 

Wednesday, April 1: Skiing

Thursday, April 2: Gymnastics 

Friday, April 3: Winter Coaches of the Year

 

 

