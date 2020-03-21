The annual Salem News winter sports all-star teams, which represent the best North Shore student-athletes from the recently completed winter season, will begin running Monday in the newspaper and online.
Here is the order in which the teams are scheduled to be presented:
Monday: Girls indoor track
Tuesday: Boys indoor track
Wednesday: Wrestling
Thursday: Swimming
Friday: Boys hockey
Saturday: Girls hockey
Monday, March 30: Girls basketball
Tuesday, March 31: Boys basketball
Wednesday, April 1: Skiing
Thursday, April 2: Gymnastics
Friday, April 3: Winter Coaches of the Year
