The sports staff of The Salem News will begin presenting its annual high school sports all-star teams for the recently completed winter season in the newspaper and online beginning today.
All-stars are chosen by the sports staff in consultation with local coaches considering a variety of factors such as on-field performance, statistics, league and team honors, team success and more.
One all-star team will appear in the print edition each day, with the schedule as follows (subject to change, which would be broadcast on our Twitter feed @SalemNewsSports).
Monday, March 28: Girls basketball
Wednesday, March 30: Boys basketball
Thursday, March 31: Girls hockey
Friday, April 1: Boys hockey
Monday, April 4: Girls Indoor Track
Wednesday, April 6: Boys Indoor Track
Thursday, April 7: Swimming
Friday, April 8: Gymnastics
Monday, April 11: Wrestling
Wednesday, April 13: Winter Sports Coaches of the Year