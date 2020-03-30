Due to print space considerations, the winter high school sports all-stars presented by the sports staff at The Salem News have been delayed.

Appearing in the newspaper and online each day, the Salem News all-stars honor the best and brightest from the North Shore coverage area across the spectrum of winter sports. They're selected based on a variety of factors including individual statistics, league and state awards, team regular and postseason success, coaches recommendations and more.

As soon as possible, the all-stars will resume in the sports section with boys basketball followed by gymnastics, skiing and lastly the Winter Sports Coaches of the Year. All-star teams that already appeared in print (boys and girls indoor track, boys and girls hockey, swimming, wrestling and girls basketball) can be viewed on SalemNews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you