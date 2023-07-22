PEABODY — Two of the oldest football rivals on the North Shore were both finalists at Saturday's annual Northeast 7v7 East Regional tournament held at Bishop Fenwick High School as both Salem High and Peabody were runners-up in the popular summer event that draws high caliber football squads from all over Eastern Mass.
A total of 40 teams competed with the field broken up into a 20-team Open Division of mostly larger schools and a 20-team Small Division of those that compete in the lower divisions of the state playoffs. Each division had four pools of five teams a piece, a round-robin format that saw every team play at least four games. The best in each pool advanced to the eight-team playoff, so there were games going on all over Fenwick's spacious campus from 10 a.m. until just after 4:30 in the afternoon.
Among the locals, the Tanners and Witches were the last teams standing.
Salem advanced to the Small championship game against rival St. Mary's Lynn and just about won it: rising senior QB Corey Grimes threw a dart to the back of the end zone caught by Devante Ozuna to give Salem the lead with time on the clock for only one Spartan play to answer from 40 yards away.
Tyler Guy sprinted down the sidelines and caught a Hail (St.) Mary from Yaniel Belliard just inside the pylon for a game winning TD to down Salem, 24-21.
Despite the heartbreaking ending, it was Salem's best ever finish in the Northeast 7v7 tournament that began back in 2012. The Witches went 3-1 in pool play and won a pair of playoff games, including toppling Northeastern Conference rival Saugus in the semifinals.
"It was a great atmosphere to play in and a beautiful day over there," said Grimes, who led his team's 2-minute drill to take a 21-18 lead in the championship game expertly.
Grimes fired strikes to speedy receivers Albert Pujols and Michael Curtin on out patterns along the sideline to get Salem into scoring position. He also hit Christian Lane for a two-point conversion; the Witches played with good pace and a ton of confidence throughout the afternoon.
"It certainly helps to have experience back and their speed," said Grimes. "We throw all the time together down at Bertram, so I know where those guys are going to be. I know when to throw the ball before the break."
Rocco Ryan also played well for Salem in pool play but had to depart to join the Post 331 Legion baseball team at the state playoffs down in Natick.
The Tanners, meanwhile, had a less exciting championship game in a 21-0 loss to Milton in which they were hampered by three interceptions. Their big finish was in the semifinals, a 25-19 double overtime victory over NEC rival Marblehead.
Two-year captain Alex Silva was at quarterback for Peabody, throwing some pretty solid balls while sort of learning his reads on the fly. One of the team's starting running backs as a junior, Silva played QB in youth football and has slid back to the spot since record setting Shea Lynch has moved on to Endicott College.
"It's probably been two weeks of being back at QB," said Silva, who has been to recruiting camps at Bentley and Endicott this summer. "I felt really good out there, really confident. Until that last game with the interceptions ... the first one kind of messed with my confidence and led to the others, which is something I'll work on."
Though the Tanners lost four receivers to graduation who are all playing college football, rising senior captain Eli Batista might be the area's best skill player. He certainly looked like it Saturday, dazzling with his speed and hands on both offense and defense.
Other Peabody players that impressed were Jayce Jean Pierre, who had several key interceptions on defense as the Tanners went 3-1 in pool play and also topped BB&N in playoff action. Don Cavanaugh, Corey Dooley, Dorlyn Morel and Robby Smith also played very well.
"We have a lot of guys that didn't play a ton on offense last year," said Silva, "but that have a lot of skill and have been working really hard to show they're ready to pick things up."
For Marblehead, receiver Ryan Commoss had an impressive day including snagging a long touchdown in the first overtime to send the semifinal to a second extra session. New quarterback Colt Wales played with poise and Chris DeWitt and Christian Pacheco looked good defensively.
Swampscott posted a 3-2 mark with sophomore quarterback Jack Spear having a solid day and newcomer Sam Nadworny impressing with his ability to run after the catch.
"We're really excited about the skills that we have coming back," said assistant coach Robert Serino III. "They all played last year, and they took some lumps, but they've learned from it."
Danvers went 2-2 and barely missed out on the playoffs in the Open division with some strong play by QB Travis Voisine (who recently picked up a college offer from Dennison) and do-it-all receiver Owen Gasinowski.
Also competing among locals were Fenwick, Gloucester, Essex Tech and Hamilton-Wenham in the Small division. Each pool game is 24 minutes of running time with a 40-year field and first downs every 15 yards (or by penalty). Referees count four seconds before the play is whistles dead for a sack since there are no linemen or pass rush; the idea of 7-on-7 is to test QB timing and decision making along with allowing receivers to run routes against tight defenses and for defensive backs to learn their coverages in a competitive situation.
Champions Milton and St. Mary's advance to the New England Championship which will be held on August 3 at Xaverian High in Westwood. Salem and Peabody will be eligible to be selected for the NE championship as wild cards after the conclusion of the South regional next week.