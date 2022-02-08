SALEM — For the first three quarters of Tuesday night’s NEC boys hoop clash between Salem and Marblehead, neither team could string together much of a run or gain any significant separation.
Much like the first meeting between the two rivals — a narrow Witches victory — it was an up and down, gritty battle of evenly matched squads.
Just as they did that first time around, Salem finished strong. They held the visiting Magicians to just eight fourth quarter points, breaking open a tie ball game en route to a 63-49 triumph.
“We were giving up too many looks (in the first half) and they were knocking them down, hitting their shots and they played a really good first half,” said Salem head coach Tom Doyle, his team now 12-3. “The last game (against Marblehead) was a flip; we played man (defense) to start, struggled, and switched to a zone and were able to disrupt them. This game we tried to start in a zone and that didn’t work so we switched to a man and that was able to throw them off a little bit.
“That’s how we were really able to extend our lead; defensively we were able to shut them down a little bit more in the second half.”
Knotted at 41 heading into the final frame, Salem went to senior guard Darlin Santiago for an offensive jolt. The gifted scorer provided a 7-0 run on his own early in the fourth, hitting a three, drawing a foul on another long ball attempt, and finishing at the rim after a terrific individual drive.
Santiago’s quick burst put Salem up eight with just over three minutes to play and gave them the necessary momentum to finish the job.
“He’s a tough cover, he really is,” Doyle said of Santagio, who finished with a game-high 22 points to go with four assists and two blocks. “He can handle the ball, he’s got some strength to him and we want the ball in his hands. He has a scorer’s mentality, he wants to score first, but he does throw some nice passes, too. He was a huge part of our victory.”
Freshman Brayson Green then finished what Santiago had started, contributing nine second half points, the bulk of which came in the final minutes. Green benefited from getting to the rim in transition and drawing the foul, while also knocking down a big three to aid in the run.
Green finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
“He continues to get better and better every game and he’s gotten more and more confidence,” said Doyle. “He’s really playing well and stepping up huge for us each and every game as the year goes on.”
While Salem shined offensively in crunch time, Marblehead faltered. After playing so well for three quarters, coach Mike Giardi’s group fell victim to a number of unfortunate misses in the paint that seemed to get them out of sync.
For the most part, the Magicians offense was well executed; but the missed shots at the rim certainly came back to bite them while also leading to some Salem fast breaks.
“I think we lost our composure, we lost our focus for a little bit and started getting out of sorts,” said Giardi, his team now 8-6. “We were running some good stuff but missed a couple of easy shots and when that happens you start pressing a bit and things weren’t going the way we wanted. Couple of bounces went the wrong way and you start getting a little annoyed, aggravated, and start overthinking and over pressing a bit.”
Marblehead did get off to a strong start with guard Noah Mann drilling three first half triples on his way to 11 points. The Magicians moved the ball well, found the open man and took high-percentage shots to take a four point lead at the break.
Defensively, Tryone Countrymon (14 points, 4 assists, 5 steals and a block) was tremendous, as was Isaiah Makor (7 points, 8 rebounds, a steal and two blocks). Lucas Mouthaan (2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block) also did a great job limiting Beverly’s Treston Abreu (8 points, 10 rebounds) all night, virtually taking him out of the game at points and forcing others to beat them.
On the other end, Kipp Schauder (15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) got some nice shots off in the painted area, using his length to elevate over defenders and finish around the rim with a soft touch.
It was a tough loss for Marblehead, but one they hope to build on moving down the regular season home stretch.
“You just have get right, get focused and learn from this,” said Giardi. “Find our mistakes, talk about it and get focused for Peabody on Friday night.”
Salem 63, Marblehead 49
at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, Salem High
Salem: Brayson Green 5-2-14, Darlin Santiago 7-4-22, Chris Qirjazi 1-0-2, Jayren Romero 1-0-3, Treston Abreu 2-4-8, Jack Doyle 3-3-9, Angel Tejada 2-0-5. Totals: 21-13-63.
Marblehead: Kipp Schauder 7-0-15, Noah Mann 4-0-11, Isaiah Makor 3-1-7, Tyrone Countrymon 5-2-14, Lucas Mouthaan 1-0-2,
Halftime: 31-27, Marblehead
3-pointers: S — Santiago 4, Green 2, Romero, Tejada; M — Mann 3, Countrymon 2, Schauder.
Records: S 12-3; M 8-6
