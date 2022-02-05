How many high school football players throw a touchdown pass, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same season?
Last fall, it was done by only four players on the North Shore. Two of them played for Salem High, with versatility being just one of the factors that landed Witches senior captain Michael Ready the chance to play college football.
Ready committed to play at Bridgewater State University recently. A jack-of-all-trades for Salem, he's hoping to play quarterback for the Bears but of course remains willing to do anything to get on the field and help his new team.
"I do have my heart set on playing quarterback and that's what I want to focus my training on," said Ready, an All-Northeastern Conference Lynch Division pick who lined up at QB, defensive back, slot back and receiver for the Witches.
"I was recruited as a QB and a DB. Chatting with the coaches it was basically come in this August, try different positions and see what fits. I love QB but I do feel like I'll play anywhere I'm needed to play."
At 5-11 and 160 pounds, Ready is quick and has an accurate arm. He completed over 50 percent of his passes this past fall, throwing for a career high 732 yards with eight TDs. He can for three more touchdowns, caught a pair and had over 1,000 passing yards between his three varsity seasons.
He personally scored more points this past fall (38) then Salem High's team did during the Fall 2 season last spring (32). The Witches only had a few months to rebound from the 0-7 Fall 2 campaign and didn't shy away from the work they needed to do. Turning it into a winning season a 6-5 this past fall is something Ready and his fellow seniors are very proud of.
"It was like night and day. The biggest thing was confidence: Confidence in myself and in my teammates," said Ready. "It came together in the offseason, the stuff people don't see where we built trust in each other and built our culture up."
It was a chat with longtime Salem assistant coach John Robinson that sparked a desire to play college football for Ready, a solid student who carries a 3.5 grade point average and is interested in studying business and marketing.
"Coach Robinson was my gym teacher when I was young, I've know him for the longest time, and he gave me a real light bulb moment," said Ready. "He told me I had an opportunity a lot of people don't get and reminded me how much football gives you structure and motivation. Playing in college is too good an opportunity to pass up."
With help from head coach Matt Bouchard and assistant Reilly Christie, Ready put together a highlight tape and sent it out to various colleges. Bridgewater, coming off a 6-4 season, was interested and when he toured the campus last month the facilities and atmosphere were a great fit.
"It felt like somewhere I could call home," he said. "The academics definitely came first for me and they have great programs."
As a defensive back, Ready racked up four pass deflections with 31 tackles and two interceptions. One of those picks is one he and his teammates will never forget: a school record 90-yard interception returned for a touchdown with only 16 seconds left to beat Saugus at Bertram Field.
It was one of many plays during the season where Ready used his smarts to identify what an offense wanted to do and take it away. The symbiosis between reading a defense while paying quarterback and then reading his fellow QB's while backpedaling helped him all season.
"That's one of the best things about playing both ways in high school," said Ready. "The more you play QB, the more you understand what the defense is trying to take away and vice versa."
Ready is also excited to see how his young teammates with "unlimited talent" can build on Salem's success from this past fall. The Witches had their longest win streak since 1999 during the year, beat Gloucester for the first time since that '99 Super Bowl season and had the second most wins of any Salem football team in 20 years.
"Coach Bouchard always preaches to leave this place better than when you came in and I really think we did that," Ready said. "It was a special thing because it was the same group of guys that was together for five, six, seven years going back to Salem Youth Football. We all stuck together."