SALEM — Heading into the 2023 season, Salem High football head coach Matt Bouchard emphasized three main goals for his team: win the turnover battle, have more explosive plays than their opponent, and have fewer missed tackles.
After walking off the field with a more-than-comfortable 51-26 win over Arlington Friday at Bertram Field, it's safe to say the Witches checked all those boxes, They forced five turnovers (4 interceptions and one fumble), had multiple chunk plays for huge gains or scores, and didn't miss many tackles, particularly near the line of scrimmage.
"I think there's a big emphasis on that even in how we practice," explained Bouchard. "We have turnover periods and actually grade (players) on whether they're getting explosive plays after contact, even at practice. So there's a big emphasis on that and I think it showed tonight, especially in post-contact situations."
The Witches jumped all over the Spy Ponders from the get-go. On the third play from scrimmage, Devante Ozuna broke free for a 60-yard touchdown scamper and his squad was off and running.
Things got a little dicey after Albert Pujols snared a pick moments later, only to watch his offense lose a fumble on the very next play. But the Witches responded quickly as captain Quinn Rocco Ryan jumped in front of another Arlington pass and secured a second interception for his team.
Four plays later, senior quarterback Corey Grimes — who played a near-perfect first half before sitting in the second with his team up big — found Pujols for an 8-yard score. That gave Salem a 15-0 lead after one quarter, and it continued to pile it on from there.
Rocco Ryan snagged a second pick early in the second quarter before he punched it in the end zone from two yards out for a 22-0 lead. The hosts then had four more touchdowns before the break: a 67-yard bomb from Grimes to Rocco Ryan, a wildly entertaining 45-yard forced fumble, recovery and score from Elias Vasquez; a 4-yard run from Rocco Ryan, and a 45-yard pass connection from Grimes to Logan Abboud.
Arlington couldn't move the chains much offensively, but it did have one nice passing touchdown from Roshan Mandal to Jake Kerbie as well as a 75-yard kickoff return from Kerbie. Those two scores made it a 51-18 game at recess, and Salem sat their starters for the entire second half.
"The big thing is their football IQ," Bouchard said of his offense, particularly Grimes and his skill players like Rocco Ryan and Ozuna. "I think that's what allows us to take advantage of defenses this year. Every coach can obviously draw things up, but a lot of things we're doing this year we're leaving it to the players based on how people are lining up.
"So the chemistry that they have out there is giving them a competitive advantage; they're a tight knit group and it allows them to really use their talent."
Salem's defense came to play all evening, limiting the Spy Ponders to just 82 passing yards and 81 rushing yards. Ozuna, Julian Ortiz and Shane Field, who had some strong runs offensively, were terrific at linebacker. On the line, Alfred Ferrioli Jr. more than held his own against a physically imposing Arlington front, while Vasquez was a monster at D-end.
"I was really proud of them because that No. 8 (Kayden Mills) is a talented running back; he's something special. So for us to really shut him down inside the box was kind of a key for us to be successful tonight," said Bouchard.
If there's one area the Witches need to clean up it's special teams, as they allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns and had a couple of other penalties on kickoffs. But it didn't hurt them much this time around, and Bouchard hopes his team can continue to progress in the right direction as they move towards the meat of their schedule.
"The goal for us is that we don't take the foot off the gas," said Bouchard. "The difference most of the time is when you get into difficult situations average people kind of fall off the cliff, but elite people fly. I think this (win) gives us a little momentum, and we're trying to get to the point where we can fly."
Salem 51, Arlington 26
at Bertram Field, Salem
Salem (1-0);15;36;0;0
Arlington (0-1);0;18;0;8
Scoring summary
S- Devante Ozuna 60 run (Corey Grimes kick)
S- Albert Pujols 8 pass from Grimes (Ozuna pass from Grimes)
S- Quinn Rocco Ryan 2 run (Grimes kick)
A- Kayden Mills 80 kickoff return (Kick blocked)
S- Rocco Ryan 67 pass from Grimes (Grimes kick)
S- Elias Vasquez 45 fumble return (Ozuna rush)
A- Jake Kerbie 54 pass from Roshan Mandal (Rush failed)
S- Rocco Ryan 4 run (Grimes kick)
S- Logan Abboud 45 pass from Grimes (Grimes kick)
A- Kerbie 75 kickoff return (Rush failed)
A- Mills 32 run (Kerbie pass from Jack Zanbardino)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 4-88, Shane Field 4-65, Corey Grimes 5-23, Angel Nolasco 5-14, Quinn Rocco Ryan 3-9, Alvin Laurent 1-3, Elvis Espinal 1-0; Arlington — Kayden Mills 12-62, Peter Harrison 4-26, No. 4 1-1, Jake Kerbie 1-(-2), Jack Zanbardino 2-(-3), Roshan Mandal 1-(-3).
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 6-8-182-3-0, Antonio Bennett 1-2-15-0-0, Andreas Bernal 0-2-0-0-0; Arlington — Mandal 2-7-58-1-4, Zanbardino 2-5-19-0-0, Mills 2-2-5-0-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Rocco Ryan 2-72, Logan Abboud 1-45, Ozuna 1-29, Field 1-28, Christopher Teixeira 1-15, Albert Pujols 1-8; Arlington — Kerbie 1-54, Peter Harrison 1-17, Niko Trapotsis 3-7, No. 4 1-4.