SALEM — Top players running into foul trouble on the road leaves a team hoping to hang around long enough to make it a game in the late stages when those same players check back in.
Tuesday night at Salem’s Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, it appeared visiting Swampscott had weathered that storm. The North Shore’s leader in assists, Cam O’Brien, checked back in and sent a perfect pass to Riad Benagour to give the Big Blue a one point lead with 4:10 play.
The Witches responded by retaking the lead 10 seconds later on freshman Brayson Green’s layup. Not only would the Big Blue not lead again, they’d barely score again: Salem embarked on a 10-0 spurt and closed out the Big Blue, 69-55.
In doing so, the Witches avenged their only loss that had come at the Swampscott’s hands only three days prior.
Senior Treston Abreu had a monster second half, scoring 19 of his game-best 24 points after the break. He had 10 in the fourth quarter, scoring both by attacking the rim and by finding space inside for backdoor and cutting passes from his teammates, who were all too happy to toss the ball inside after some outside shooting woes plagued them in the opening half.
“Swampscott’s defense really bothered us last week and it bothered us in the first half tonight,” said Salem coach Tommy Doyle, whose team missed 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. “We talked about it and we were able to spread things out and attack the glass.
“Abreu, Brayson and Chris (Qirjazi) were all huge in the paint for us. We were focused on getting it inside the foul line, then attacking the rim.”
It was a 25-10 fourth quarter advantage for Salem (now 7-1). The Big Blue (2-4) went cold from the floor and didn’t help their cause by missing five free throws. They didn’t score from they time they took a 50-49 lead with 4:10 to go until there was under a minute left and they trailed by double digits.
Green scored 10 off the bench and gave the Witches some big energy at both ends of the floor while Qirjazi, a junior, scored nine. Salem made 20 free throws in the ballgame, a product not only of aggressiveness on offense but a fearless approach to taking changes under its own basket.
Senior guard Angel Tejada took a couple of big charges at the tail end of the first half that were emblematic of his team’s effort.
“Our guys being able to step up and takes charges was definitely a factor in the game,” Doyle said. “It’s something we love to see. The guys are willing to sacrifice and that goes a long way.”
Swampscott had its best offensive showing in the first quarter with a 20-point outburst. O’Brien ran the floor well and connected for some long-range, press breaking passes early. Sophomore Liam Wales led the visitors with 17 points and classmate Ryan Ward scored 16.
The Witches caught fire a bit in the second quarter, taking their first lead on a Darlin Santiago triple. It lasted only 20 seconds as Max Brodsky of Swampscott made one at the other end, but Salem ended the quarter on an 11-6 run keyed by a couple Jayren Romero steals to lead at halftime, 31-28.
The run stretched to 15-2 and Salem led by as many as eight before Swampscott came storming back to lead by one after three, 45-44. There was a bit of back-and-forth in the final period until the Witches seized control over the last four minutes to close out the victory.
“The kids responded,” Doyle said. “They played hard against a really tough opponent. It’s been different kids stepping up for us almost every game and that’s been great.”
Salem 69, Swampscott 55
at Veterans Memorial Field House Swampscott 20 8 17 10 55
Salem 14 17 13 25 69
Swampscott: Wales 7-3-17, Ward 4-6-16, O’Brien 1-0-3, Roth 1-0-3, Benagour 5-3-13, Sotumbo 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Brodsky 1-0-3, Zaklin 0-0-0. Totals: 19-12-55.
Salem: Qirjazi 3-3-9, Abreu 8-7-24, Tejada 3-3-10, Doyle 1-3-6, Romero 0-0-0, Santiago 4-0-10, Green 3-4-10, Hopkins 0-0-0, Fritz 0-0-0, Paulino 0-0-0, Dominguez 0-0-0, Wilcock 0-0-0. Totals 22-20-69.
Three pointers: Sw, Ward 2, O’Brien, Roth, Brodsky; Sal, Santiago 2, Abreu, Tejada, Doyle.
Records: Sw, 2-4; Sal, 7-1.