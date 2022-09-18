SALEM — In a football game that featured both teams coughing up the ball early and often, Salem High buckled down and turned turnovers into points en route to a 30-6 win over Martha’s Vineyard Saturday at Bertram Field.
“We practice making the other guy make mistakes, and we were able to take advantage of their mistakes today,” said Salem's Luis Chinn, who had a 77-yard interception return for a second quarter touchdown. It was one of five picks on the day for the Witches. “The coaches always have a good game plan for us; we just have to go out and be aggressive and make plays — and we did that.”
In watching his team run its record to 2-0 for the first time since 2018, Witches head coach Matt Bouchard said it’s key to have veteran players who can make big plays when they have to.
“That makes all the difference in the world, having good leaders and experienced guys out there,” Bouchard said. “What they’ve done exceptionally well is educate the younger guys so that we respond in the right way when things get tough.”
Salem fumbled the opening kickoff, but escaped when the Vineyarders returned the favor and lost the ball at midfield. Eight plays later, quarterback Corey Grimes tossed a 9-yard scoring pass to Jesse Round with 2:33 left in quarter for a 6-0 lead.
The Vineyarders (now 0-2) tied things up after a Salem penalty kept their drive going deep in enemy territory. Martha’s Vineyard rotated two quarterbacks throughout the afternoon and one of those, Frankie Paciello, tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brendon Wood early in the second quarter to tie things up. Going for two points, Salem’s Albert Pujols denied the conversion attempt by intercepting Lett in the end zone.
The teams weren’t done with the turnovers as Salem gave one away on its next possession, and Martha’s Vineyard did the same thing. Unfortunately for the guests, Paciello’s attempt at a screen pass along the far sideline was picked off by Chinn at the Witches' 23, and he blasted his way 77 yards to paydirt. Devante Ozuna ran the ball in for two and Salem was now up for good, 14-6, five minutes before halftime.
Chinn said the team likes to be aggressive and go for takeaways whenever they can, and it’s always nice to capitalize on the other guy’s miscues.
Early in the second half Paciello tried to pass his team back into the contest, but Grimes deflected a pass at the MV 40 and Pujols jumped in, grabbed the ball and rolled down to the visitors' 35-yard line. Three plays later Grimes called his own number and cruised in from the 10, Ozuna added the conversion for a 22-6 lead.
Salem’s sophomore captain, Quinn Rocco Ryan, joined the recovery corps, diving on a loose ball at the MV 30-yard line late in the third quarter. Four plays later Jesse Round got the call from the 5, running in for six points. Ozuna added the conversion rush and Salem was up 30-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Salem’s defense shut down both T.J. Lett and Paciello the rest of the way.
“I’m new, the kids are young, and we made some mistakes that hurt, certainly," first-year Martha's Vineyard coach Tony Mottola said postgame. "Salem did a great job making us pay for our mistakes.”
Greater Lawrence comes to Bertram Field Friday night in what promises to be a tough test for the Witches.
“It’s going to be an important week of practice. We have to keep working hard to do good things in every phase of the game,” Bouchard said.