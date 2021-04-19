Salem State hockey defenseman Hickey, 23, dies in auto accident 

Billy Hickey, a 23-year-old hockey player at Salem State University, died tragically over the weekend in an auto accident in his hometown of Pembroke.
Hickey and his best friend and fellow hockey player, Joey Birolini, crossed the center line in their vehicle, which struck a tree, rolled over and hit a utility pole, according to reports. Hickey was the driver of the vehicle, said authorities.
A 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior defenseman, Hickey would have been a senior for the Vikings this past season had their season not been postponed because of COVID-19.
Legendary Salem State men's hockey coach Billy O'Neill posted some words about Hickey on the school's athletic website.
"Billy was such a tremendous human being. He strived to be the best in everything he did," said O'Neill.
"You would want Billy on your team, as he was the player that made everyone else better. You would want Billy to be part of your family, as you could trust him and his loyalty was unwavering. We all loved him and are devastated by the loss."
Hickey, who was said to be a well-respected and popular member of the Salem State community, was set to graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science in cartography and geographic information systems.
Salem State Director of Athletics Nicolle Wood posted "As our community processes this immense loss, we send our deepest condolences to Billy's family, teammates, coaches, and friends. A GoFundMe has been established by a friend of his family and we will share any public service or events to honor him as they become available."
The Pembroke hockey program, for whom both Hickey and Birolini played, tweeted out their condolences over the weekend.
"We lost two outstanding young men today who positively impacted everyone around them. Our condolences to the Birolini and Hickey families," it said. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. #twobeautsgonetooearly #hockeygodswilltakecareofthem "
Beginning as a freshman in the 2017-18 season, Hickey played 56 games for Salem State, recording one goal and six assists as well as 64 penalty minutes. His goal came in an 8-3 Vikings rout of host Worcester State in February 2019, a game in which Hickey also had an assist and finished the game with a plus-minus rating of plus-3.