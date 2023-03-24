The Endicott men’s hockey team will make history Friday night when they host their first-ever Division 3 Frozen Four with a semifinal matchup against Hobart.
It’s quite the accomplishment for a program that’s just eight years young, and having a chance to bring home a national title in your own building is something most college teams can only dream of.
It’s also something that hasn’t been done here on the North Shore in nearly four decades.
You have to go all the way back to March 1986, when the Salem State women’s basketball team not only hosted, but won the Division 3 national title at Twohig Gymnasium.
The Vikings topped the now-defunct Bishop College out of Texas, 89-85, in the championship, with star players and Salem natives Evelyn Oquendo and Beth Kapnis honored on the All-Tournament team.
“I have vivid memories of that championship game, walking into Twohig Gym and every hair on my body stood up,” said Tim Shea, the Vikings’ legendary head coach of that squad. “The place was rockin’; I think our capacity was 1,600 people but there were probably 2,000 in there, standing up wherever they could just all over the place. The atmosphere was truly electric.”
As incredible as it was for Shea and his squad to host a national championship event on the biggest of stages, the homecourt advantage didn’t necessarily nullify the nerves. Salem State was the top ranked women’s Division 3 team for most of the year, and performing at the highest level in front of their home fans added some pressure to go with all the excitement.
“It was truly an exciting time for the community, exciting for the players and the program, and exciting for Salem State,” said Oquendo. “But it’s also nerve-racking and definitely a lot of pressure to perform well in front of the fans that have been supporting the program for many years.”
For Oquendo and Shea, the solution for overcoming those nerves was simple, and they offered that advice to the Endicott men’s hockey team this weekend: stick to the same pregame regimen that’s gotten you to this point and leave absolutely everything you have out on the ice. The Gulls, under head coach R.J. Tolan, have thrived at home this winter while compiling a 13-1-1 record, including a recent 3-0 win over Norwich in the national quarterfinals.
“This is huge for Endicott; New England schools don’t usually host these big venue tournaments,” said Oquendo. “My advice would be to keep your routines routine, imagine the game, and think about what you’ve done to get you there. Get enough sleep, eat the right things, and mentally prepare yourself for the biggest game of your career. It’s hard to get to Final Four, let alone a championship, so cherish these moments and memories and play the best you can.”
Shea, whose Vikings’ squad erased a 13-point halftime deficit in that ‘86 championship game before prevailing, echoed his former star’s sentiments.
“Stick to your routine. As coaches you’re going to be asked for tickets, favors, all kinds of stuff,” said Shea. “But certainly the players and coaches need to stick to their normal routine and do what they’ve been doing all year.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.