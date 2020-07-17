Salem State University, and the seven other members of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC), will not be playing any sports this fall.
The eight MASCAC Presidents, including Salem State's John D. Keenan, made the difficult decision on Thursday to suspend the fall 2020 athletic season, including all indoor and outdoor athletic competition.
For Salem State, that means they will not have seasons for men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, field hockey, men's golf and women's tennis.
"Unfortunately, the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus and the risk of community spread through conference competition proved too great a risk to our student athletes to engage in conference play. With the health and well-being of our student-athletes and our staff as our priority, we made the difficult decision to suspend the fall 2020 MASCAC season," MASCAC Commissioner Angela Baumann said.
The other seven schools in the MASCAC — which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020-21 — include Bridgewater State, Fitchburg State, Framingham State, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Westfield State and Worcester State.
