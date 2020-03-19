Salem State's Animashaun earns All-Northeast honors  

Salem State senior big man Hakeem Animashaun already earned elite status when he was recently named the 2019-20 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Player of the Year.
On Thursday, it was announced the Animashaun had been given yet another honor following his phenomenal winter campaign. The 6-foot-7 forward earned All-Northeast honors after being named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division 3 Northeast All-District Second team in addition to the D3hoops.com All-Northeast Region Third Team.
In 27 games this past season, Animashaun led the conference in points per game (23.4), total rebounds (338), offensive rebounds (118), defensive rebounds (220), rebounds per game (12.5) and blocks (70). His 12.5 rebounds per game average ranked fifth in the country while his 23.4 points was good enough for 19th nationally. In addition, Animashaun’s 2.59 blocks per game were seventh best overall and he led all of Division 3 in free throw attempts (276). He also finished third in the nation with 22 double-doubles.
Animashaun reached double figures in scoring in 26 of his 27 appearances this year including two 40-point performances, the first being a 41-point effort against Clark on December 29 and later a 40-point outburst against Bridgewater State on January 14. Animashaun scored his 1,000th career point against Brandeis on December 8 and ended his Salem State career ranked in the top-ten all time in points (1,457; 7th), rebounds (735; 8th) and blocks (137; 5th).
