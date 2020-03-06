Salem State's Animashaun named MASCAC Player of the Year

The Salem State men's basketball team won just six games this winter while bowing out of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tournament to top-seeded Westfield State in the semifinals last week.
So when senior forward Hakeem Animashaun was named the MASCAC Player of the Year at season's end, it proved just how dominant the versatile big man really was.
The 6-foot-7 Animashaun closed out the year as the conference's leader in total points (631), points per game (23.4), total rebounds (338), offensive rebounds (118), defensive rebounds (220), rebounds per game (12.5) and blocks (70). He was second in field goal percentage (60.1) and added 34 assists and 25 steals on the season. Animashaun's best game came against Clark University when he dropped 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an extremely efficient shooting performance (13-for-18 from the field).
In 27 games, Animashaun reached double figures in scoring 26 times and had at least one block in all but two games. He's one of just three seniors on the Vikings' roster this season; fellow classmate and reigning MASCAC Player of the Year Sean Bryan will return for a redshirt campaign next winter after suffering a season-ending injury just five games into this year back in November.
