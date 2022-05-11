Since taking over the softball program at Salem State University earlier this season, head coach Isabella Russo and her assistant, Ryan Leahy, have turned things around quickly.
The Vikings had one of the smallest squads in the MASCAC and just one true pitcher on its roster, but trusted their system and believed in each other. For the first time in a long time, Salem State had itself a run in the MASCAC playoff tournament; as the No. 6 seed, they upset third seeded Westfield State, 9-5, in the opener before going to extra innings in the semifinals against Worcester State before falling, 1-0.
“We had struggled with Westfield during the regular season, but that was a great win in the playoffs,” said Russo, who was an assistant coach for perennial WNAC front-runner Johnson & Wales before coming to Salem. “We came to play, and a couple of umpires told me this group was the loudest of any even though we’re the smallest.”0
The Vikings then gave Framingham State all they could handle in an elimination game before falling in eight innings, 7-6, a game in which FSU had to score four times in the top of the seventh and two more in the eighth to prevail.
So don’t look at Salem State’s overall record (10-27); focus more on the fact that it went 5-9 in conference play, had a pair of three-game winning streaks and fared much better than anyone could have reasonably predicted in the postseason. All of it points to brighter days ahead for the Vikings.
“There’s talent and I knew they could do it, and while some people may be surprised at how quickly they came along I am not,” said Russo. “They just had to believe in themselves the way Ryan and I believed in them. We could do that with our eyes closed.”
Built on trust
Russo came to Salem State three months ago to take on two jobs: working in orientation and taking over the softball program.
“I’m still learning about Massachusetts, especially the North Shore, but I love working at the University. I inherited a great group of kids,” she said. “They just needed guidance, and Ryan and I established traditions. It’s all about learning and having fun.”
Being able to transform the program in short order said Russo, was possible because of the team’s passion and drive. It’s important, she noted, that she and Leahy care about them as people more than players, and reminded them on a daily basis that they trusted them. “Pretty soon they began to trust themselves,” she said.
Sophomore infielder Mackenzie DeSantis had a terrific season for the Vikings, leading the club in batting (.395), home runs (4) and RBI (32) in just 26 games. Freshman catcher Dawn Eisnor hit .308 with 32 hits, a homer and 22 RBI, and junior outfielder Rebecca Walker paced the squad in hits (33) and runs (29) while batting .306. Payton Jeffers, a sophomore who also catches, crushed a team-best 10 doubles and knocked in 15 en route to hitting .296. They’ll all be back for Russo next spring.
Emily Carter did a great job in the circle for Salem State, but it’s tough for a college program to have only one pitcher, especially with regular doubleheaders at this level. Senior Gracie Hogan stepped up to help her team by pitching some innings when the Vikings had two games the same day.
“That was huge because you really need at last two pitchers; the teams we played had two or sometimes three,” said Russo. “It gives batters a different look.”
‘We’re building’
Leahy knows the local scene from top to bottom from his work with the Angels Club program, and Russo said he’s been a huge help with everything. In turn, she’ll help coach the Angels this summer.
“I knew Rhode Island softball from my time at Johnson & Wales,” she said. “I’m getting more familiar with Massachusetts now. Kim Camara-Harvey taught me everything when she was head coach for Johnson & Wales.
Russo is exciting to get another pitcher transferring in from Northern Essex Community College, Kate Quigley from Ipswich, for next season. Her goal is to expand the squad to at least 20 next season.
“Because of our tourney run and by word of mouth about the program, we’re building. There has been more interest,” said Russo. “I’ve been getting emails and phone calls and we already have a strong class of six coming in — that’s before I’m even our scouting this summer.
“After we won the first round game at Westfield Ryan and I couldn’t stop laughing because our players ran out to left field. We had to tell them that you go to the mound. It’s been a fun season for us, and I love how they all put their heart and soul into it.”
