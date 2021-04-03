SWAMPSCOTT — Once the Salem High football team got their legs under themselves, they got things done on both sides of the ball.
By that point, however, the Witches were already four touchdowns in the hole.
In a battle of winless squads, Saugus took advantage of a big first quarter to defeat Salem, 42-6, Saturday at Blocksidge Field.
“In that first quarter, we didn’t get off the bus,” said Salem (0-4) coach Matt Bouchard. “Once we got a little momentum we did well, but you can’t get off to a start like that and win games.”
The Sachems led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter as Novell Omoruyi and Kyle Surette scored on runs of 66 and 46 yards. Donovan Clark threw his first of two touchdown passes to Javi Martinez on Saugus' first series and Drew Gardiner returned a punt for 62 yards for the final touchdown of the quarter.
Salem kept Saugus’ offense in check for most of the second quarter until Donovan connected with Martinez for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the half to make it 34-0.
“That first quarter was our best start in the two years I’ve been coaching here,” said Saugus (1-3) coach Steve Cummings. “We were able to make a lot of plays.”
The Witches threatened late in the first quarter and early in the second when running back Connor McRae (7 carries, 59 yards) broke loose for a 43-yard gain to the Saugus 38. The drive made it to the Sachems’ 22 before Salem turned it over on downs.
Salem opened the second half with Jayzel Pina recovering an onside kick at the Saugus 41. The Witches drove to the 12 on a series that included a 15-yard completion from Michael Ready to Jariel Del Valle. They turned it over on downs, but got the ball back on the next play when Alex Paulino recovered a fumble at the Saugus 15. Three plays later, McRae carried the ball through the left side of the line from the 10 to put Salem on the board with 6:43 left in the third quarter.
“The next two series (after the onside kick) we moved the ball well,” Bouchard said. “We got a little confidence and started to play better.”
Salem shut out Saugus for the third quarter, but the Sachems wrapped up the scoring on the second play of the fourth on an 11-yard run by Donovan.
Ready finished the game with 81 yards passing, completing 14-of-27 attempts. Del Valle caught five passes for 41 yards and Pina caught six for 24.
“Salem has some big running backs,” Cummings said. (Ready) will be really good when he gets older.”
Salem will visit Masconomet on Friday at 5 p.m. looking for its first win, while Saugus will return to Blocksidge Field to take on host Swampscott Friday at 6.
Saugus 42, Salem 6
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Salem (0-4) 0 0 6 0 — 6
Saugus (1-3) 28 6 0 8 — 42
Sg-Javi Martinez 9 pass from Donovan Clark (rush failed)
Sg-Kyle Surette 66 run (Sal Franco rush)
Sg-Novell Omoruyi 46 run (rush failed)
Sg-Drew Gardiner 62 punt return (Omoruyi rush)
Sg-Martinez 24 pass from Clark (rush failed
Sal-Connor McRae 10 run (rush failed)
Sg-Justin Belluscio 11 run 1 run (Franco rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Salem — Conor McRae 7-59, Michael Ready 1-5, Alex Paulino 3-(-5); ; Saugus — Kyle Surette 5-103, Sal Franco 11-49, Novell Omoruyi 1-46, Mark MacEachern 3-6 Justin Belusco 1-11, Donovan Clark 3-(-8). .
PASSING: Salem — Ready 14-27-91-0-0, Corey Grimes 2-5-12-0-1; Saugus — Clark 3-3-54-2-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Jariel Del Valle 5-41, Jayzel Pina 6-22, Radhlen Pena 1-8, Milton Laureano 1-6, Patrick Boardway 1-2; Saugus — Javi Martinez 3-54.