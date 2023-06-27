Among the 11 Little League all-star teams vying for the District 16 pennant in this year's double-elimination Williamsport tournament are those with familiar favorite faces, squads full of spunky young upstarts, and plenty that feature a mix of both.
Swampscott and Salem's Little Leagues fall in the mixed category. Both clubs have some players that have experience on the big stage, but also feature some 11-year-olds that are excited about getting to compete in Little League Baseball's premier summer event for the first time.
"We know District 16 has some really strong teams and we hope to give these players some great Little League memories," said Swampscott manager Dave Paster, whose team features six 11-year-olds and one returner from last year's D16 runner-up squad in pitcher/infielder Michael Hall.
Swampscott opens against Peabody on Wednesday at Lt. Ross Park (home of Peabody West) at 5:45 p.m. The winner advances to take on either Lynnfield or Saugus on Saturday, July 8 while the loser goes to an elimination game Wednesday, July 5.
In 2022, Swampscott was a resilient team that dropped its first game before rattling off five straight victories to make the championship game against Peabody West. If this year's squad can take any lessons from that one, it's that every out counts and the run is never over until the last one is recorded.
Swampscott features a number of players that made the semifinals of last year's Distrct 16 11-year-old tournament as well. Jaden Oriajhi and Beckett Brown pitched very well for that squad and Gavin Cerrutti was an effective closer. Hall is also capable of shutting opposing offenses down as the ace.
"We're really comfortable with those guys on the mound, and we're hoping the success of last year continues," said Paster. "The strength of our team seems to be our pitching depth, defense, and speed."
Among the infielders are Dylan Braid, Elias Delacruz (who can also pitch), Jett Nichols, Jake Paster (pitcher), Max Rowe and Johan Standal. Thomas Cogliano, Daniel Greco and Cononr Mohan will see time in the outfield as well. Swampscott scrimmaged District 15 rival Beverly before their respective tournaments began and was thrilled with the experience while making some strong defensive plays.
Salem will have the longest wait of all since the Witch City kids won't play a tournament game until Saturday. They'll face the winner of Tuesday's West Lynn/East Lynn clash on Saturday at Pine Hill in Lynn at 4 p.m.
Among Salem's impressive group of pitchers are Sofia Ruggieri, Anthony Pasquarello (an 11-year-old), Anthony Guzman, Tyler Dominguez and Benjamin Muncey (also an 11-year-old). Pasquarello will see time at catcher as well.
"We have a lot of pitchers, and that's something we're excited about," manager Sean O'Keefe said.
Graham Whitten had an impressive spring season after coming out for baseball for the first time, while Noah Corriveau and Jackson Rennicks are also new to the bunch.
Alex Muzarol is an excellent center fielder who will help the squad out defensively. Other valuable assets for Salem are Nathan Leonard, Shane Lister, Reggie Cahill, Anthony Santana and Nicholas Jackson.
A victory in the first game of their double-elimination journey would pit Salem up against either Winthrop or Peabody West, while a loss would send them to an elimination game to be played Friday, July 7 against Wyoma. A year ago, Salem won its opening contest but dropped the next two.