The Salem Swampscott Youth Hockey Blades program sent four of its teams to Shelton, Conn. for a CAN/AM Tournament last weekend, featuring 40 teams from all across New England. All four SSYH squads came home having made their respective finals.
The Squirt AA team brought home gold medals after going a perfect 4-0 with four shutouts, having outscored each opponent by at least 10 goals. Team members include Cameron Sachar, Anthony Pasquarello, Daniel Greco, Seamus McCarthy, Brady Laine, Chase Hiltonen, Jackson Fitgerald, Ryan Ostroff, Kevin Joaquim, Cal Salsich, Jack L’italien and Kaylee Dinkel. The coaches are Shawn Hiltonen, Matt Sachar, Mark Pasquarello, Chris Joaquim and Dan McCarthy.
The Squirt A team, without their full-time goalie, earned a shot at gold by winning their division. They came up just short, however, taking silver medals home with them. The team is made up of Jack Picone, Brody Hanson, John Gauthier, Stone Robinson, Jackson Danahy, Katherine Demady, Khloe Litwin, Lucas Hutchings, Alden Spencer and Archie Packer. The coaches are Jess Hanson, T.J. Hutchings and Adam Packer.
The SSYH Peewees posted a 2-1 record to make the finals and vie for redemption vs. Lexington/Bedford, who handed them their only loss in the round robin. The Blades rose to the occasion and took home gold with a 3-0 win. The squad is represented by Tyler Ostroff, Zac Goldman, Luke McGonagle, Colton Sachar, Cooper Goodman, Tristen Shea, Trey Carchide, Tommy Pelletier, Liam Cullen, John Benevento, Elizabeth Demady, Sam Lobitz, Nico Sorrentino, Nolan Topp, Grace Robinson. The coaches are Matt Sachar, Tony Carchide, Cliff Goodman and Joe McGonagle.
The Bantams went 2-1 in the round robin to earn a spot in the finals. They also had a chance at redemption vs. the Connecticut Jr. Whalers, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss and also took home silver medals. The Blades consist of Anthony Lapensee, William Bochnak, Maddox Speciale, Jason Rothwell, Cody Grundy, Nicholas Sideridis, Alex Sideridis, Joe Piliotte, Brendan Waters, Owen Travers, Anthony Alessi, John Stanchfield, AJ Cook, Dom Pappalardo. The team’s coaches are Denis Piliotte, Bill Bochnak and Bill Capra.