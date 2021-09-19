Salem-Swampscott Youth Hockey is set to host their 'Learn to Skate' program on Sundays beginning October 3 at Salem State's Rockett Arena. The program is designed for kids ages 3-9 with limited or no skating experience.
Two 8-week sessions will be offered in the fall and winter, with three individual and progressive sections according to skill level. Each lesson is approximately 50 minutes. Due to limited space, parents will not be allowed on the ice.
Session 1 will begin Oct. 3 and be held each Sunday through Dec. 5 (off on Oct. 31 and Nov. 14). Session 2 will begin Dec. 12. and run through Feb. 6 (off Jan. 30). Cost is $175 per child per session, or $300 per child for both session 1 and 2. To register, please visit salemswampscottyouthhockey.org.
Please note that all participants must have skates, gloves and a helmet (with a full cage on the front recommended). Shin guards are also highly recommended. USA Hockey number required: sign up online at membership.usahockey.com.