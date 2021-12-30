BEVERLY — The Salem and Beverly High wrestling squads entered the 2021-22 campaign with similar roster builds. Both are young, inexperienced and, in Thursday morning’s meet at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, both teams were shorthanded.
Those similarities made for an excellent rivalry bout to close out 2021, one that concluded with head coach Cliff Exilhomme’s Witches earning their first win over Beverly in his tenure with a tight 42-36 decision.
“I try to evaluate my kids in each match, and usually if our team isn’t fully stacked (multiple Witches were unavailable Thursday) I know that the numbers are going to play against us because the other team’s taking forfeits,” said Exilhomme, whose squad had to forfeit four bouts against the Panthers.
“But for me, evaluating my kids and how they wrestle, I thought they were very impressive today,” he added. “Beating our rivals was great to see.”
Salem got wins from Justice Bowers at 126 pounds, Marshall Bowers at 132, Brendan Dalton at 138, Izayah Quiroz at 145, Yoniel Castillo at 170, Josean Castillo at 182 and Damien Liberatore at 195. Six of those seven victories came via pin.
“Just watching my kids develop on the stuff we’ve been working on in the practice room for the last month now, they’re starting to take to it and adjust,” said Exilhomme. “They understand what I’m looking for: being aggressive. At certain times you can be very passive in this sport, and other guys will take it to you and it’s too late before you realize it. So for me, it was just good to see my guys actually taking to the teaching that we’ve been doing the last month.”
As for Beverly, Liam Donnelly (113 lbs.), Nate Barry (120), Charlie Higgins (160) and Connor Lacolle (220) each snared automatic wins via forfeit, while Mario Hoxha (152) and Jackson Champlain (285) came out on top with a pin and an 8-3 decision, respectively.
First-year Panthers head coach Ben Comeau, who wrestled under former coach Paul Casey at BHS before serving as his assistant in recent years, was proud of the way his club has battled in what has been another season full of uncertainties.
“It feels like there’s a little bit of a setback every week (because of coronavirus), but the boys are here consistently, here learning every day and learning from their mistakes, which is our big thing,” said Comeau. “We’re a very young team, so we’re all still learning each step of the way.”
In particular, Comeau highlighted the performance of Hoxha, who has been a tremendous leader and contributor both on and off the mat for the Panthers.
“He’s our senior captain and he had a really good day,” said Comeau. “He’s wrestled at 152 and 160 and he had a really good (Lowell Holiday) tournament a couple of days ago, too. It’s just been a very solid week for him.”
While the Beverly vs. Salem matchup kicked off the day in exciting fashion, there was still plenty of wrestling to be had with four other teams — North Andover, Greater Lawrence, Arlington and Lynnfield/North Reading — also in attendance.
Led by Dalton, Yoniel Castillo and Josean Castillo’s unbeaten 4-0 performances on the day, Salem was able to come out of the meet with a 2-2 record. The Witches also topped Greater Lawrence (36-33) but fell to Arlington (42-29) and North Andover (46-22).
“Usually with our team being short numbered we’d walk out of here being 0-4,” said Exilhomme. “But we walked out 2-2, so I can’t be any more happy with that. We’re trending in the right direction and trying to rebuild this program up to where it was before. The goal is to try to take as many kids as we can to states and let it fly from there.”
Salem also got a 3-1 day from heavyweight Alex Rodriguez, whom according to Exilhomme has been “excellent” in just his first year with the program. Marshall Bower went 2-2, as did Quiroz and Liberatore.
Meanwhile, Beverly came out of the day with wins over Greater Lawrence (48-30) and Lynnfield/North Reading (54-18), and losses to Arlington (40-34) and North Andover (50-25).
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.