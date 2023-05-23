Salem Youth Football and Cheering has opened its registrations for boys and girls grades 1-8. Families can register online at https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/default.aspx?portalid=80203. There will also be several in person registrations with those scheduled for May 13 and 20, as well as June 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. - noon at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Salem.
Salem Youth Football and Cheering is in desperate need of coaches and volunteers. In particular, they are looking for a head coach for the 7th/8th grade team as well as assistants at all levels. Volunteers are requested to help run the Snack Shack, 50/50 raffle and merchandise booth on game days.