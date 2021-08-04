Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.