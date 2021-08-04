Salem Youth Football and Cheering will begin practice for the 2001 season on Monday, August 9 at the lower field at Salem High School.
Registrations will be taken at these practices for both football and cheerleading. The cutoff for returning players to maintain a roster spot is Friday, August 13; after that, the league will take all registrations through August 20.
Registrations will also be held during equipment handout dates at the lower field behind the SHS Fieldhouse for Spartans (5th-6th grade) Thursday and for Gladiators (7th-8th grade) Friday, both from 6:30-8 p.m.
Practices and registrations are held at the lower field at Salem High from 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Online registration is also available via sportssignup.com. For further questions about registration or Salem Youth Football and Cheering, please email salemyouthfootball@yahoo.com.
In addition, Salem Youth Football is also in need of volunteers to coach at all levels. If you are interested in coaching, please email somalley7118@comcast.net or coachmiano@gmail.com. Coaches may also register online at sportssignup.com.
