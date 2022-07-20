Registration for the Salem Youth Football 2022 football and cheerleading season is now underway. In-person registration will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Columbus Society Lounge, 18 Commercial Street in Salem.
Those looking to register must bring a birth certificate (original with the raised seal), a signed physical form dated Jan. 1, 2022 or after, an end-of-the-year report card, and a form of payment (cash, check, or credit card).
Cost for football players is $125 for those in the first and second grade, and $245 for those in the third through eighth grades. Cost for cheerleading is $195 for game day cheer and $245 for competitive cheer. (Cheerleading is 1st through 8th grades, but is broken down by age groups: 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U). Discounts are available for siblings and will be adjusted at registration.
All paperwork and fees must be completed by August 1 for players to participate — no exceptions.